All five starters from last year’s championship squad have either graduated or are sidelined with injury. And on the bench, Matt Freeman has taken the helm from the program’s acclaimed 10-year coach, Kristen McDonnell , who won 211 games and four state titles before moving on to the boys’ varsity position at Norwood High, where she is a guidance counselor.

But this season, one of transition for the program, the Wamps feel that they have a point to prove.

The Braintree girls’ basketball program is accustomed to being in the spotlight. With four Division 1 titles in the past decade, that is to be expected.

“I’m just kind of the new kid on the block being thrust into this attention,” said Freeman, who took the boys’ program at his alma mater, Bishop Feehan, to the tournament 14 times in a 17-year run that ended in 2018.

“Quite frankly, all this attention is not something I’m all that comfortable with,” he said. “I just wanted to lay in the weeds, and I figured since people would think we probably weren’t expected to be strong that maybe we’d sort of fade, but I feel like it’s been just the opposite. It’s been a little discomforting, but my mind is on one thing, and that’s trying to get these girls motivated and be the best they can be.”

Freeman, who has taught AP psychology at Braintree for 22 years, describes his practice sessions as “intense and fun.” He made it a point in the offseason to meet with players one-on-one to discuss goals and expectations. He said that’s helped to build authentic relationships quickly, emphasizing patience and empathy.

“He’s very passionate about team bonding, and having us closer to him,” senior captain Jordan Gleason said. “I think he’s just a genuinely great guy who knows the game. It’s awesome having him as the new coach. It’s such a good opportunity for all of us.”

Braintree athletic director Mike Denise saluted Freeman’s dedication to the position.

“He has been attentive to detail on the court, as well as off the court, and his primary focus has been on the importance of building player-coach relationships for the success of those involved within the program,” Denise said.

Braintree’s Jillian Fay battles Bridgewater-Raynham’s Bella Calvani for a loose ball. “Everyone thinks, ‘Oh, they’re not going to do as well, [with] a new coach, but I think we’re going to prove them wrong,’’ said senior captain Jordan Gleason. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The Wamps started the season by going to overtime for a win against Brookline. In the second game of the season, Braintree topped then-No. 14 Concord-Carlisle in impressive fashion.

“I had such a comfort level [at Bishop Feehan] for so long, and now this is my first chance to step outside my comfort zone,” Freeman said. “There was a little tension initially, stepping on the court for practices and games for the first time with a group I didn’t know. Once the balls got rolled out, it just felt like I was coaching again.”

Globe All-Scholastic selections Adriana Timberlake and Jeniyah Jones graduated from last year’s championship squad, along with multi-year starters Barbara Ronca and Ariana Fay. The other starter, junior Lily Adams, who emerged at the end of last season, will sit out this season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Senior Shai Dixon (team-high 12.4 points per game) and junior Aisling Crowley are the only two returners who played significant varsity minutes. They are joined in the starting lineup by Gleason, senior Meghan Duffy, and sophomore Hailey Sherrick.

With five new starters, the Wamps (3-2) are out to prove that playing against Braintree will not be a walk in the park.

“We’re not a negative-thinking team,” said Freeman.

“I think everyone thinks, ‘Oh, they’re not going to do as well, [with] a new coach,’ ” Gleason said. “But I think we’re going to prove them wrong.”

Bridgewater-Raynham’s Jordan Striggles attempts a contested jumper against Braintree’s Kate Silvia (10) and Shai Dixon (23). “Everyone thinks, ‘Oh, they’re not going to do as well, [with] a new coach, but I think we’re going to prove them wrong,’’ said Braintree senior captain Jordan Gleason. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Crowley, on the varsity since her freshman year, said the adjustment with the coaching change was tough.

“I was really close with [McDonnell],” she said. “She kind of took me in and made sure I felt comfortable . . . When she left, it hurt.

“At the same time, it didn’t really change at all. The team still loves playing basketball, and we love having him as a coach.”

And in Freeman, they have a coach “who loves the game so much,” Gleason said.

Freeman knew that there would be attention because of the legacy and tradition McDonnell fostered during her tenure.

“I don’t fear failure in this job,” Freeman said. “When I lost my previous job, it’s no secret, I went through a tough time. I just feel so fortunate to get a second chance with these girls, who I feel like they’ve embraced me and believe in me. That’s something I haven’t felt in some time.”

Courtside chatter

■ With the graduation of Globe All-Scholastic Lauren Sampson, now a freshman wing at Providence, Waltham coach Julie Ranucci has been gifted the talent from her own family.

Her daughter, Morgan, a freshman guard, is the top scorer (12 points per game) for a young and rebuilding Hawks squad (1-4).

Coach Ranucci — nee Rando — graduated from Waltham in 1990 and went on to have her number retired at Regis College after a standout playing career.

“It’s interesting, it’s kind of a unique situation because I coached her travel team since fifth grade,” said the elder Ranucci. “We have a very strong group of freshmen this year. Now it’s my sixth year coaching her, not to say it’s a different dynamic than coaching your child, and we’ve both gotten used to it.”

Julie’s husband and Morgan’s father, Phil, is an assistant.

■ Merrimack College’s move to up Division 1 has not been an obstacle for senior Denia Davis-Stewart. The New Mission alum is averaging 18.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5 blocks per game for the Warriors (7-4). She’s a three-time Northeastern Conference Player of the Week.

■ Bishop Feehan alums Katie Nelson and Lauren Manis are putting up stellar numbers in the Patriot League. Manis, a senior at Holy Cross, is averaging 19.2 points and 11.7 rebounds per game for the Crusaders (7-4). Nelson, a junior at Boston University, is putting up a team-high 15 points per game for the Terriers (5-6).

■ Two-time Globe Super Teamer Adriana Timberlake is averaging 10 points per game for Southern New Hampshire (8-4). The freshman plays with fellow another former Braintree standout, sophomore Jenna Roche (6.8 points per game).

Games to Watch

Friday, Pentucket at Masconomet, 6:30 p.m. – Fresh off a win over No. 5 Central Catholic, the No. 4 Sachems (4-0) travel to face one of their top Cape Ann League foes.

Sunday, Andover at Central Catholic, 1 p.m. – A classic Merrimack Valley Conference tilt between the No. 5 Raiders (3-1) and No. 19 Warriors (3-2) after both fell in their respective Commonwealth Motors Classic championship game brackets.

Tuesday, Foxborough at Oliver Ames, 6:30 p.m. – The always pesky Tigers (4-1) play host to All-Scholastic Katelyn Mollica and the No. 6 Warriors (3-0) in a Hockomock League game.

Tuesday, Natick at Newton North, 6:30 p.m. – Seventh-ranked Natick (3-0) looks to keep up the early success with a contest on the road against the No. 11 Tigers (4-1).

Tuesday, Bridgewater-Raynham at Fenway, 6:30 p.m. – The reigning City League champion Panthers (2-1) host the No. 2 Trojans (2-0) for a game where they’ll be sure to put up a fight.

Greg Levinsky can be reached at greg.levinsky@globe.com.