Brendan Currie, Everett/Mystic Valley – The junior forward had a hand in all of the Crimson Tide’s scoring, posting five goals with an assist in a 6-0 victory against Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech in the consolation game of the Everett Christmas Tournament.

Sal Caruso, St. Mary’s – The senior proved to be unbeatable, posting a pair of shutouts and earning tournament MVP honors while backstopping the Spartans to the championship of the Christie Serino Christmas Classic.

Cam Martin, Bishop Fenwick – His goal with four seconds left allowed the Crusaders to pull out a 6-5 victory against Bishop Feehan in their finale of the three-day Catholic Memorial Christmas Tournament.

John Polito, Abington – The junior scored four goals, two of them shorthanded, and the Green Wave kicked off 2020 with Wednesday’s 6-3 victory against St. Joseph Prep.

Adam Solari, Whitman-Hanson – In the championship game of the Cashman Tournament, the senior notched a hat trick to lead the Panthers to a 4-1 victory against Rockland. In a regular-season rematch on Wednesday, he had two more in a 5-2 win for W-H.

Alex VerColen, North Reading – The senior netted hat tricks in consecutive victories for the Hornets against Rockport (5-0) and Saugus (5-4), the latter coming in the first round of the Kasabuski Christmas Classic.

Jim Clark

