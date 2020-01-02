BC High took advantage of its only two power-play opportunities in the game, however, cashing in with single goals in the second and third period to come from behind and knock off the previously-unbeaten Flyers, 2-1, on Thursday night.

Despite a 42-9 advantage in shots on goal for the game, the Eagles were stymied at nearly every turn by Framingham’s senior goalie, Jake Handy.

After a four-game road trip to begin the season, the top-ranked BC High boys’ hockey team returned to home ice at the Clark Athletic Center and spent the majority of the evening against second-ranked Framingham flummoxed in the attacking zone.

“We’ve talked about it, we’ve worked on it, and it’s just about making the puck dangerous,” said BC High coach John Flaherty.

Matt Keohane ripped the equalizer into the back of the net for the Eagles (4-0-1) at 11:19 of the second period before Colin Norton’s game-winner 5:30 into the third.

“Neither of them hesitated,” Flaherty said. “That’s what we had to do. Goals weren’t easy to come by. Our shooting percentage isn’t great, but we’ll take the win against a very good, very well-coached Framingham team.”

The win for BC High avenged a 2-1 loss last season to the Flyers at Loring Arena.

In suffering its first loss of this season, Framingham (4-1-2) squandered Handy’s otherworldly 40-save performance. Over his last three games, Handy has given up just one goal at even-strength for the Flyers.

“We have the guy that we need between the pipes for us,” said Framingham coach Will Ortiz. “At the end of the day, I think it’s a learning tool here. We got beat, hands down. Physically, we got beat in all three zones.”

Will Trischitta scored on a breakaway for the Flyers 8:12 into the opening period to supply Framingham with its lone tally.

Austin Prep 4, Central Catholic 0 — Austin Prep’s Brady McGrath had two goals in the shutout effort, while teammates Ty Wood and Chris Roy picked up a goal apiece. Goaltender Andrew MacDonald notched the shutout with a strong performance in net.

Cambridge 4, Concord-Carlisle 4 — Cambridge (5-0-2) scored in overtime on a goal from senior forward Niklas Merkel for a 5-4 finish. However, the game ended in a 4-4 tie for state standings purposes.

Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk 6, Old Rochester/Fairhaven 0 — Freshman forward Liam Fecteau scored twice to help the Falcons (4-2) record their fourth straight win and third in a row in conference (3-0).

Lincoln-Sudbury 5, Methuen 4 — Despite a third-period score by Methuen senior forward Aidan Hollingsworth, the Rangers could not overcome the Warriors’ five-goal outburst, four of which came in the first period of play.

Nantucket 4, Bishop Stang 3 — Goals from Camden Knapp, Alex Freeman, Marsh Hickham, and Jack Gammons give Whalers the win.

Scituate 5, North Quincy 1 — The Sailors (4-2-1) netted three goals in the second period to pull away at the Quincy Youth Arena.

Waltham 5, Westford 4 — Junior Dylan Fogg scored a pair of goals for the Hawks (3-2), but senior Justin Moran had the winner with 5:12 left in the game.

Wellesley 3, Walpole 3 — Walpole (4-1-2) freshmen Jason Cox scored his first career varsity goal for the Rebels, which ultimately proved to be a necessary contribution in the tie against Wellesley (4-2-1).

Girls’ hockey

Masconomet 3, Exeter (N.H.) 1 — The Blue Hawks fell to Masconoment despite tying the game on a penalty shot by Shauna Vadeboncoeur with 12:00 left in the second.

Boys’ basketball

Old Colony 74, Sturgis West 54 — The Old Colony Cougars (4-1) were led in scoring by senior Hunter Soares, who had 24 points on the night, followed by fellow senior Jarrett Taylor who had 13 points. ‘‘I like the way our team played to its strengths and played four solid quarters of basketball tonight,’’ Old Colony head coach Matt Trahan said.

Girls’ basketball

Foxborough 65, Canton 33 — Katelyn Mollica and Shakirah Ketant each had 13 points to lead the Warriors.

Malden Catholic 54, Shawsheen 40 — Sophomore Andrea Turner had 18 points on the night for Malden Catholic (3-2), while sophomore teammate Kylie Bragg had 13 points to go along with 8 rebounds.

Girls’ gymnastics

Woburn 134.450, Burlington 125.8 — Woburn (1-0) sophomore Sam Jolly scored a 36.0 to win the all-around well as every individual event to lead Woburn over Burlington (0-1) in their first meet of the season.

Wrestling

Burlington 31, Wilmington 27 — The Red Devils (3-2) improved to 1-1 in the Middlesex League Freedom Division.

