Kaya Bogle, Hingham — The senior recorded four pins, three of which came in the first period — and a 9-2 decision over North Andover’s Ethan Ford to win the 132-pound weight class at the Marshfield Holiday Tournament.
CJ Brown, Methuen — The senior 170-pounder pinned his way through the Framingham Holiday Tournament, defeating West Springfield’s Lork Hajrizi with a fall at 3:07 of the final. It was Brown’s third tourney win in as many weeks — he also captured titles in the Oliver Ames Devin Ness Memorial Tournament and at the Wilmington Sons of Italy Tournament. He was 12-0 with 11 pins in those three competitions.
Advertisement
Nick Curley, St. John’s Prep — En route to winning the 113-pound title at the Marshfield Holiday Tournament, the junior only had 3 points scored on him. Curley defeated Plymouth North’s Brandon Nguyen, 11-1, in the final to help the Eagles to a second-place finish.
Maximilian Leete, Danvers — Last year’s All-State champion at 120 pounds, the junior recorded the only pin in the finals of the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament, besting Matthew Adams (Salem, N.H.) in 45 seconds.
Eddie Marinilli, Canton — The senior captured his second consecutive Lowell Holiday Tournament title, defeating Chelmsford’s Evan Goodall, 8-1, to win at 152 pounds.
Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.