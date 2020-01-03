Kaya Bogle, Hingham — The senior recorded four pins, three of which came in the first period — and a 9-2 decision over North Andover’s Ethan Ford to win the 132-pound weight class at the Marshfield Holiday Tournament.

CJ Brown, Methuen — The senior 170-pounder pinned his way through the Framingham Holiday Tournament, defeating West Springfield’s Lork Hajrizi with a fall at 3:07 of the final. It was Brown’s third tourney win in as many weeks — he also captured titles in the Oliver Ames Devin Ness Memorial Tournament and at the Wilmington Sons of Italy Tournament. He was 12-0 with 11 pins in those three competitions.