“[The Panthers] showed up with a purpose,” said Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan. “They wanted to prove something and we showed up like we’ve been here before, ‘Hey, we’re Mansfield, and we’re going to win.’ If you do that against [Franklin], you’re in for a long night.”

By virtue of a hot offensive start and dominant defensive stretch in the second half, Franklin accomplished that goal with a 63-45 victory, snapping a four-game skid against their archrival that includes a loss in the 2017-18 state championship.

From the opening tip of Friday’s crucial Hockomock Kelley-Rex clash against Mansfield, the host Franklin boys’ basketball team played as if it was on a mission.

Franklin (7-0, 4-0 Hockomock League) connected on its first five attempts from downtown to open an early 19-6 lead. Starters Steven Karayan, Brayden Sullivan, and Jack Rudolph (13 points, three assists) led the strong start before reserve Declan Walmsley provided the first 9 points of the second quarter to help Franklin grow its lead to 25-12.

Walmsley, a 6-foot junior wing, finished with a career-high 18 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks to spearhead a stifling defensive effort.

“By far the best game of his career,” Franklin coach C.J. Neely said of Walmsley’s performance.

“He’s able to bother guys defensively and has a lot of length and athleticism that’s kind of sneaky. Our guys did a good job of executing, especially on the defensive end. We knew what [Mansfield’s] strengths were and wanted to do our best to take those guys away.”

Mansfield (4-2, 2-1) trailed, 36-25, at the half and cut the deficit to 42-33, but Franklin responded with a 7-0 run and proceeded to hold the Hornets without a field goal for more than 12 minutes to win going away.

While the Panthers won this round, they can expect a tough environment when they travel to Mansfield on Feb. 4 for a rematch.

“We were excited for it,” said Neely. “We wanted to play a really good team. [The Hornets] present a huge challenge and I thought we were up to it tonight. Who knows what will happen next time. It’s always a battle.”

Amesbury 64, Ipswich 37 — Jaden Keliher netted 20 points for the Indians.

Arlington 41, Winchester 36 — Junior Myles Hess totaled 16 points for the Spy Ponders (2-3) in the Middlesex League win.

Attleboro 61, Oliver Ames 52 — Senior Bryant Ciccio scored 25 points and senior Qualeem Charles finished with 20 points and 13 boards for the Bombardiers (4-2).

Austin Prep 82, Saint Joseph Prep 62 — Juniors Lance Altenor (25 points), Marveen Pierre (22 points), and Adrian Quezada (13) led the Cougars (5-2).

BC High 73, St. John’s Prep 52 — Sophomore Mike Loughnane paced the Eagles (4-1) with 21 points and junior Drew Martin added 14 for the Catholic Conference win.

Beverly 67, Marblehead 45 — Sophomore forward Treston Abreu tallied a game-high 17 points for the Panthers (5-0).

Cambridge 55, Westford 41 — Leon Williams totaled 14 points for the No. 12 Falcons (5-1) in the Dual County League win.

Cohasset 47, South Boston 40 — Junior captain Liam Connie scored 17 points for the Skippers (5-1).

Dighton-Rehoboth 65, Apponequet 57 — The senior trio of Shane Mello (18 points), Ishmael Christmas (15 points), and Shayne O'Neil (15 points) led the Falcons (4-2, 1-0) to a South Coast Conference win.

Latin Academy 79, CASH 53 — Sophomore Benny Martinez led the Dragons (5-1) with 13 points and junior Mason Lawson chipped in 12 points and eight assists.

Lowell Catholic 55, KIPP Academy 36 — Senior Caleb Scott delivered 14 points, 19 rebounds, and 5 blocks as the Crusaders (4-2) picked up their fourth win of the season. LC also received big nights from juniors Keenan Rudy-Phol (13 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds) and Daniel Sullivan (12 points, 5 rebounds).

Lynn English 94, Salem 34 — Seniors Jarnel Guzman (21 points), Mason Jean-Baptiste (19), and Joaquin Crespo (17) led the Bulldogs to the big win over Salem.

Malden Catholic 56, Xaverian 55 — Junior Christian Rios posted 27 points, 14 rebounds, and two blocks for the Lancers (4-1) in the Catholic Conference victory.

Manchester Essex 84, Rockport 57 — Senior Kellen Furse scored a game-high 34 points for the Hornets (5-0).

Milton 64, Natick 63 — A 3-pointer from freshman Ryan Mela gave the Wildcats (3-2) a 1-point lead with 2.2 seconds left and the Bay State Conference victory.

Pentucket 60, Masconomet 58 — Peter Cleary drained a three from the middle of the arc with time expiring to lift the Sachems (4-1).

Plymouth North 54, Sandwich 51 — Junior Cam Shaughnessy (20 points, 13 rebounds) guided the Eagles (3-2) to victory with his double-double.

Rockland 61, Duxbury 53 — Pierre Comeau scored 16 points and Derek Williams added 15 for the host Bulldogs (4-1). Joe Cavallo led the way with 15 and Cam Reagan chipped in 12 for the Dragons (0-5). Duxbury trailed trailed, 31-25, at the half and 52-34 through three, but rallied to make it 56-53 with 51 seconds remaining, but the Bulldogs made their free throws and preserved the win.

Saugus 75, Winthrop 48 — Myles Manalaysay had a career-high 23 points for the Sachems (2-5).

Scituate 75, Plymouth South 43 — Matt Poirier earned his 300th career win as the Sailors improved to 5-1 and a perfect 3-0 in Patriot League. His son, Jack, a senior, poured in a game-high 22 points, classmate Nate Lopes added 16 and sophomore Keegan Sullivan added 10 points and 13 assists.

Shawsheen 62, Greater Lowell 59 — The host Rams (3-2) recorded the first win in program history against Greater Lowell, halting a 13-game losing skid. Shawsheen received double-doubles from junior James Genetti (15 points, 10 rebounds), senior Santino Garafolo (12 points, 12 rebounds), and sophomore Jeremy Perez (11 points, 12 assists).

Girls’ basketball

Abington 50, Hull 40 — Sophomore Liv Maguire totaled 12 points for the Green Wave (4-3) in the South Shore League win.

Amesbury 51, Ipswich 22 — Sophomore Gabby Redford put up 14 points to help the Indians stay undefeated at 6-0.

Archbishop Williams 44, Austin Prep 26 — Senior Jess Knight finished with 17 points for the Cougars (4-2).

Arlington 59, Winchester 28 — Juniors Diana Wicks (14), Clare Flanagan (12) and Ava Connolly (10) all scored in double figures for the Spy Ponders (4-1).

Bishop Feehan 64, Bishop Stang 35 — Sophomore Haley Coupal finished with a team-high 11 points for the Shamrocks (6-1).

Bishop Fenwick 45, Cardinal Spellman 37 — Junior captain Liz Gonzalez finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists for the Crusaders (4-1).

Bridgewater-Raynham 75, New Bedford 48 — Sophomore Shay Bollin scored a career-high 29 points and added 10 rebounds, 6 steals, and 4 assists for the second-ranked Trojans (5-0) in the Southeast Conference win. Junior Kenzie Matulonis added 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists for the Trojans.

Burlington 47, Watertown 36 — Senior captain Kelly Joyce finished with a career-high 18 points for the Lady Devils (5-1).

Concord-Carlisle 60, Wayland 48 — Sophomore Rachel Barach (17 points), junior Kori Barach (15 points), and sophomore Emma McCollum (13 points) paced the Patriots in the Dual County League win.

Danvers 48, Gloucester 28 — Senior captain Cheyenne Nessinger finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Falcons (3-2).

Fairhaven 41, Bourne 34 — Cassandra Savery led the Blue Devils (2-3) with 15 points.

Franklin 67, Mansfield 39 — Senior forward Ali Brigham poured in 20 points as the top-ranked Panthers (5-0) rolled to the Hockomock League win.

Greater Lowell 56, Whittier 40 — Kaelynn Tanner totaled 18 points for the Gryphons (2-3).

Hamilton-Wenham 53, Georgetown 32 — Belle Dolan (10 points) and Maddy Rivers (9 points) led a balanced scoring attack for the Generals (3-2).

Lowell Catholic 51, Mystic Valley 48 — Senior captain Emily Bartlett led all scorers with 20 points for the Crusaders (1-3).

Lynn Classical 39, Somerville 32 — Senior Amber Crayton (12 points) carried host Classical (4-1).

Masconomet 56, Pentucket 51 — Makayla Graves finished with 21 points as the Chieftains (3-1) stopped fourth-ranked Pentucket (4-1) in a matchup of Cape Ann Kinney co-leaders.

Matignon 66, Medford 51 — The Found sisters, Emma (14 points), a senior, and Olivia (16), a sophomore, paced the Warriors (3-1) to the win. Senior captain Olivia Domingos had a team-high 17.

Medfield 59, Holliston 33 — Camilla Silk collected 11 points and 16 rebounds for the Warriors (4-1) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Melrose 52, Wakefield 43 — Senior captain Mary-Kate Mahoney finished with 14 points to lead the Red Raiders (4-2).

North Quincy 49, Dennis-Yarmouth 27 — Junior Fallon Hogan contributed 11 points as the Raiders (2-4) raced out to a 26-4 halftime lead.

North Reading 49, Triton 20 — Junior forward Julia Howse had 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 blocks for the Hornets (2-2).

Norwell 43, Middleborough 28 — Kristi Vierra (18 points) and Grace Oliver (14 points, 13 rebounds) paced the host Clippers (6-0).

Notre Dame (Hingham) 52, Fontbonne 39 — Senior Clarissa Garzon had a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) for Fontbonne in the loss.

Saugus 44, Winthrop 40 — Senior Jillian Ricupero tallied 16 points as the Sachems (3-2) pulled out the double-overtime win over the host Vikings (3-2).

St. John Paul II 69, Cape Cod Tech 29 — Junior Skylar Goncalves (18 points, 13 rebounds) and freshmman Maggie Crofford (18 points, 16 rebounds) powered JPII to a 5-1 start.

Stoughton 43, Canton 35 — Shyanne Trinh scored a team-high 14 points and Aliyah Wright (10 points, 10 rebounds) notched a double-double to lead the visiting Black Knights (4-3) to a Hockomock League victory.

Sturgis East 53, Upper Cape 25 — Ava Dowick (28 points) propelled the visiting Storm to a 4-0 start.

Walpole 58, Wellesley 30 — Senior Sydney Scales (18 points) and freshman Haley Brigham (13 points) led the Rebels (6-3) to the Bay State Conference victory.

West Bridgewater 38, Blue Hills 16 — Sarah Corey led the Wildcats with 16 points in the Mayflower win.

Westwood 44, Hopkinton 39 — Junior Caitlin Fleming contributed 5 pivotal points down the stretch to secure the win for the Wolverines (5-1).

Wilmington 53, Stoneham 36 — The Wildcats picked up their first win of the season riding strong efforts from junior Kylie DuCharme (18 points, 18 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 steals) and senior Jenna Tavanese (14 points, 5 assists, 7 steals).

Girls’ gymnastics

Notre Dame (Hingham) 130.6, Hingham 120.25 — Freshman Katie McCormack won every individual event and the all around (33.95) for NDA. Emma Troiano was second (32.85). The pair were 1-2 on vault (8.6, 8.5), bars (8.05, 7.9), and floor (8.75, 8.55).

Boys’ hockey

Bishop Feehan 7, Prout (R.I.) 2 — Junior Kevin Barrera netted a hat trick for the Shamrocks (2-5).

Boys’ indoor track

Bishop Feehan 84, Diman 16 — Aidan Corrigan (300, 600) and Hunter Beausoleil (long jump, high jump) were double winners for Stang (3-0).

