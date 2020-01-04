The Dragons (248 points) were unable to deny a stellar performance by Wayland (253.5) at the MIAA Division 2 final last March at Boston University.

Five-and-a-half points was all that separated the Duxbury girls’ swimming & diving program from a three-peat last winter.

First in a series in which the Globe profiles a winter varsity high school team from Eastern Massachusetts.

For many teams, a narrow loss would be disappointment after back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018.

Coach Elizabeth Walsh, in her seventh season, and the rest of the Dragons feel a little different — they see opportunity.

“We were a young team [last year],” Walsh said. “They far surpassed their own expectations.”

Continuity is key for the Dragons this season, with 10 of last year’s 12 sectional and state qualifying swimmers returning, as well as the team’s top four divers from 2019. Assistant coach Heidi Marcotte and diving coach Nicky McGinnis are also back. Duxbury has not lacked for hardware recently; the Dragons have won six consecutive Patriot League titles and five straight South sectional championships.

With all that experience, redemption does not feel far away.

Senior captain Julia Ali and junior Ava DeAngelis are returning Globe All-Scholastics. Senior captains Carolyn Smith and diver Grace Zimmer are proven leaders.

“Most of the girls that went to sectionals and states have returned,” said Walsh, a Marshfield native who was a record-setting swimmer at UMass Amherst. “It’s instrumental in what we’re hoping to be able to accomplish.”

Here’s five things you might not know about Duxbury girls’ swimming:

Ali the anchor

Senior Julia Ali anchors Duxbury’s 400 free relay. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Ali anchored last season’s 400 free relay team to firsts at both the South (3:42.08) and state meets (3:39.58).

“When you put her in that anchor spot in a relay, that’s the epitome of Julia,” Walsh said. “She’s the person you want going in the pool last.”

Ali also won a state title in the 100-yard backstroke and was part of the winning 400 free relay and 200 medley relay as a sophomore in 2018.

She credits inspiration to her older sister, Grace, a sophomore swimmer at the University of Connecticut who secured six individual wins as a freshman after an All-Scholastic high school career with the Dragons.

“I personally don’t think I’m good under pressure,” Ali said with a laugh, before noting that she does enjoy “being the person that other people can count on.”

She plans to swim at Towson next season.

Strength in numbers

With 65 competitors, Duxbury has the largest program — in terms of numbers — on the South Shore.

What’s even more impressive? This group is smaller than in previous years — when numbers swelled toward 80.

“It’s crazy that [65] seems more manageable to me,” Walsh said with a laugh.

On occasion, the Dragons will need a second bus to accommodate every swimmer traveling to away meets.

“It’s hard to keep in mind the amount of people we have,” Ali said.

Gaming the system

Ava DeAngelis, Erin Murphy, and Julia Ali lead a team of 65 swimmers. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Games become a key to team camaraderie when there are 65 girls on the deck. During dryland preseason workouts, Ali paused workouts to play a rapid-fire name game to ease introductions.

In practices before the holiday break, the Dragons conducted a drill involving Christmas songs. It’s simple — sing the lyrics of a song correctly, and everyone swims a 50 freestyle. Mess up the lyrics, and the dreaded 50 butterfly is the end result. “It’s a lot of fun,” DeAngelis said.

Outside the pool, the Dragons volunteer at the Duxbury Beach Triathlon in September, waving the yellow flag and cheering on participants as a way to connect with the community.

Kingfish connection

Roughly eight to 10 of the Duxbury swimmers are also members of Kingfish Swimming, the Kingston-based club program. The club’s competitiveness has produced swimmers such as Ali and DeAngelis. But swimming both high school and club can be a lot to handle — on occasion, the girls head straight to a club swim from high school practice.

“It’s a lot to juggle, but there’s so many people around us going through the same thing,” Ali said.

DeAngelis said the Kingfish group is tight-knit, and they often do homework together on the deck between practices. Last year, a few of the girls competed in the Reykjavik International Games in Iceland with the Kingfish. In addition to swimming against international competition, the girls got to experience the Blue Lagoon, and hike through natural areas.

“It feels more like family than friends,” DeAngelis said of the group.

DeAngelis is a member of Kingfish swimming, a club based in Kingston. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Diving in

McGinnis’s group of divers isn’t nearly a large as Walsh’s swim consortium; there are five on the Duxbury squad.

Zimmer, a captain, is flanked by three divers that placed in last year’s sectional meet: junior Erin Murphy (third), sophomore Tierney Regan (eighth), and junior Meredith Gillis (14th). Freshman Olivia Templeton is a promising newcomer.

McGinnis, who dived at Plymouth State, says her background in gymnastics helps her relate to the team.

Additionally, a few of the divers compete at the club level with the Duxbury-based South Shore Diving Club.

“As the team develops, it’s nice for [the club divers] to share their knowledge and experience,” McGinnis said.

