On Saturday, the Hanover/Cohasset senior sported No. 28 to pay tribute to both him and Molly Cameron, a Class of 2016 Hanover High graduate and former Hanover/Cohasset hockey player who died at age 21 on Dec. 31 from injuries sustained in a 10 a.m. car accident in Duxbury on Dec. 29.

KINGSTON — Lily Tobin typically wears No. 14 in all sports to honor her best friend’s brother, who died when she was younger.

Tobin scored the second goal of the night, lifting the Skippers (2-2-1) to a 3-2 statement win over perennial powerhouse Duxbury at The Bog in Kingston. Senior Olivia Hussey and freshman Meredith DeCoste also converted for Hanover/Cohasset.

All three Hanover/Cohasset goals came in the first nine minutes of the game, as the Skippers withstood a Duxbury rally and notched their first-ever win over the Dragons (2-3-1). The Dragons won the lone meeting between the schools last year, 5-0, but this year was a different story.

“That was fantastic,” Hanover/Cohasset co-head coach Pam Manning said. “We had really big motivation playing for our former player. The girls came out and put the pressure on Duxbury and played as a team.”

Duxbury nearly rallied, as junior Sarah Leonard scored late in the first and freshman Ayla Abban delivered on a breakaway early in the second. The Dragons couldn’t turn that 3-2 deficit through two into a win, though, despite several chances late in the game and a power play in the final 1:51.

The Skippers chanted “M.C.” for Cameron in between the second and third periods and rode that togetherness to cement a signature win.

“Being the small co-op program that we are, it’s huge to beat a big team like this,” said Hanover/Cohasset co-head coach Kevin McGonigle. “It’s big motivation for us that can hopefully carry us going forward.”