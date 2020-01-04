While the endowment game won’t count towards playoff seeding, it provided a nice bounce back for the top-seeded Bulldogs (7-1) after they fell, 63-42, at Yankton (S.D.) over the holiday break.

The defending Division 1 state champion Bulldogs dominated wire-to-wire in a 77-53 victory over the two-time defending D2 state champion Bears in front of a Lynn home crowd.

For those curious of the gap between boys’ basketball divisions, Saturday’s MIAA Endowment Game between Lynn English and TechBoston provided a definitive answer.

“[Yankton] handed it to us, but we took the loss and learned from it,” said English coach Antonio Anderson. “This was a good test. We just wanted to have a game where our kids get it. League [play] isn’t like this. A team as gritty as TechBoston, they’re not going to quit, they’re going to be relentless regardless of the score.

“It was good for my guys to not take a break and keep playing for four quarters.”

TechBoston (4-1) kept things close by forcing nine turnovers in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs pulled away for a 40-18 halftime lead thanks to their sizable advantage down low.

With 6-foot-9 senior Jean-Baptiste Mukeba transferring from Arizona and 6-foot-6 junior Ademide Badmus transferring back to English after a year at St. Mary’s, the Bulldogs won the rebounding battle, 38-12, in the first half.

Badmus finished with 15 points, 21 rebounds, and four blocks, while Mukeba tallied a game-high 16 points with 12 rebounds and seven blocks. Badmus recorded 12 of the Bulldogs 26 offensive rebounds in the runaway victory.

Lynn English’s Jean-Baptiste Mukeba (35) had a team-high 16 points to go along with 12 rebounds and seven blocked shots for the Bulldogs. “J-B was big time tonight,’’ said Lynn English coach Antonio Anderson. Mark Lorenz for the Globe

“J-B was big time tonight,” Anderson said of Mukeba. “Ademide has been carrying the load, but we knew what [Mukeba] was capable of and tonight was a big step forward for him. When he’s playing like that, we’re going to be tough to beat.”

Jaquan Stroud scored 12 points for TechBoston and Shamar Browder added 10 points before fouling out in the third quarter. The loss snaps TechBoston’s 22-game win streak, but won’t effect its status as the potential top seed in the D2 South state tournament.

With twin towers complementing experienced guards Jarnel Guzman (14 points), Jack Rodriguez (12 points), and Mason Jean-Baptiste (6 points, two assists), the Bulldogs are certainly capable of repeating as state champs.

But Anderson doesn’t want to hear that talk quite yet.

“If we’re still standing in March, then we can talk about last year,” Anderson said.

Girls’ basketball

Marianapolis 72, Brooks 69 — Bronagh Power-Cassidy netted 23 points, Sydney Masciarelli produced 22 points, 6 assists, 5 steals, and Rachel Ullstrom had 16 points and eight rebound in the Shooting Touch Classic in Dedham.

Nantucket 39, Marthas Vineyard 35 — The Vineyarders rallied from a 6-point deficit with four minutes to play to tie the game 32-all, forcing overtime, but Nantucket prevailed in the extra session.

Needham 69, King Philip 43 — Kiera McIntyre contributed 14 points, 6 assists, 7 rebounds, and 6 steals for the Rockets (5-1) in the nonleague win. Caroline Klemm had 15 points and 10 rebounds. KP drops to 4-3.

Boys’ hockey

Belmont 5, Lexington 2 — Senior captain Matt Brody and junior Ben Fici each scored twice for the Marauders (3-2-2) in the Middlesex win.

Catholic Memorial 2, St. John’s Prep 0 — Gavin Havens and Glen Considine scored for the Knights (4-3-2) in the Catholic Conference win at Babson College.

Duxbury 5, Silver Lake 1 — Freshman Wyatt Glass scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Dragons (4-1-2) and Ben Cheney, TJ Jones, Nolan Roche, and Christian Willett also tallied at The Bog.

Gloucester 3, Winthrop 1 — E.J. Field netted a pair of third-period goals as the Fishermen (2-3-2) registered their first win over Winthrop since 2008. Jack Delaney assisted on a pair of goals.

North Andover 4, Haverhill 1 — Senior Michael Hardy found the back of the net twice for the Scarlet Knights (6-2).

North Attleborough 4, Taunton 2 — Sophomore Sam Clarke, junior Charlie Connolly, and senior Dennis Morehouse scored as the Red Rocketeers (5-1-2) built an early cushion and held on for the Hockomock League win.

St. Mary’s 4, Andover 1 — Junior forward Kyle LoNigro slotted home a pair of empty netters in the final two minutes and sophomore Owen Giangrande earned his second straight win for the third-ranked Spartans (6-1).

Swampscott 5, Peabody 4 — Conor Donovan netted a hat trick and goalie Jack Russo delivered a number of late saves, including one with three seconds left as the Big Blue (5-2) pulled out the win at the O’Keefe Athletic Center. Drew Olivieri joined his brother, Louis, as a 100-point career scorer for Swampscott.

Xaverian 8, Needham 0 — Sophomore Kevin Parrish scored his first career varsity goal and junior Kevin McGrath picked up the shutout for the Hawks (4-1-2).

Girls’ hockey

Concord-Carlisle 6, Central Catholic 1 — Finley Griswold (2 goals, 2 assists) and Mia McKennitt (2 goals, 1 assist) carried the visiting Patriots (2-1-2) to the MVC/Dual County Small win at the Icenter in Salem, N.H.

Franklin 1, Mansfield 0 — Junior Amanda Lewandowski scored the only goal as the Panthers (2-2-1) picked up the Hockomock League win.

Masconomet 3, Marblehead 0 — Senior goalie Molly Elmore recorded 10 saves in the shutout for Masconomet (6-1).

Plymouth North/Plymouth South 6, Latin Academy/Fontbonne 1 — Plymouth North freshman Jennifer Dierks scored the first two goals of her high school career for (2-5-1).

Reading 1, Winchester 0 — Lindsey Joyce scored the lone goal to lift the Rockets (4-1-1) to the Middlesex League win.

Wakefield 1, Watertown 0 — Sophomore goalie Abby Boudreau collected her second shutout of the season for the Warriors (4-2-1).

Wilmington 3, Burlington 2 — Junior Zoe DeRose netted two goals for the Wildcats (2-4) in the Middlesex League win at Ristuccia Arena.

Metheun/Tewksbury 5, Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield 2 — Freshman forward Riley Sheehan notched the first two goals of her career for Metheun (2-1-2).

Girls’ swimming

Greater Lowell 85, Bishop Fenwick 85 — Meredith Yuhasz registered three first-place finishes (200 medley relay, 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke) and Audrey Waldinger won two races (200 medley relay and 100 breaststroke) for host Greater Lowell.

