Bollin scored 16 of her 18 points in the second half, knocking down back-to-back threes midway through the third quarter to cut B-R’s deficit to four, then assisted on a layup on the following possession. She knocked down another pair of threes to open the fourth to put B-R (6-0) within striking distance, and junior guard Tahlia Tah buried a three from the top of the key to help the second-ranked Trojans (6-0) seize their first lead since 38-36.

Third quarters have been kryptonite for the Newton North girls’ basketball more than once this season. But against Bridgewater-Raynham on Sunday afternoon, it was the sensational second-half effort of sophomore phenom Shay Bollin that helped the Trojans overcome an eight-point halftime deficit in a 49-43 nonleague victory over the host Tigers.

They never looked look back after that.

“I think [the comeback] was just a matter of moving the ball and playing tough defense,” Bollin said. “The first half, a lot of it came down to defense, either we didn’t rotate right or someone was in the wrong spot. In the second half, we rose up and figured it out.”

Bollin’s first half was cut short when she picked up her third foul early in the second quarter, with just two points on the score sheet. After her exit, B-R found scoring hard to come by as Taylor Bailey led No. 11 Newton North (4-2) with 10 points (16 total).

“[Bailey] is a tremendous athlete, and she was driving and hitting that floater on a consistent basis,” said B-R coach Cheryl Seavey. “So that’s something we addressed by going to more of a matchup zone, which characteristically we don’t do, but it allowed us to stop that middle penetration.”

Bollin admitted that maybe hitting the bench early was just the spark she needed.

“When I sat down I was like ‘The second I go back in, I know we’re going to turn it around,’” she said.

Burlington 44, Waltham 35 — Marina Callahan led all scorers with 11 points to lead the Red Devils (6-1) to the nonleague win.

Lowell Catholic 46, Shawsheen 37 — Senior Emily Bartlett had 11 of her game-high 19 points in the third quarter as the Crusaders (2-3) held on to defeat the visiting Rams.

Malden Catholic 56, Gloucester 27 — Sophomores Andrea Turner (18 points, 6 steals) and Kayla Jackson (8 points, 12 rebounds) led the host Lancers (5-2) to the win.

Boys’ basketball

Central Catholic 62, Andover 53 — Junior Nate Godin tossed in 18 points, sophomore Xavier Mckenzie had 16, and freshman Marcus Rivera netted 15 for the Raiders (5-2) in the MVC win.

Manchester Essex 76, Bishop Fenwick 74 — Ambrose Pallazola scored the go-ahead bucket as the Hornets (6-0) stunned the Crusaders (4-2) in double overtime. Senior Kellen Furse led the Hornets with a dominant 29-point performance.

Girls’ hockey

Bishop Fenwick/Essex Tech 5, Beverly 2 — Freshman Zoe Elwell scored the first goal of her high school career while sophomore Emma Perry tallied four assists to help the Crusaders (6-0-2) defend home ice.

Cape Cod Tech 1, Plymouth North/Plymouth South 1 — Senior Rebecca Sylvestre took off a breakaway and scored the only goal for Plymouth (3-3-2), but the Furies (1-2-3) countered with a score less than 30 seconds later to force a draw.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.