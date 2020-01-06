“One of the things that we’ve been working on from the beginning is playing together,” Hingham coach Eugene Buczynski said. “You could see that tonight. The one thing you want as a coach is for players to be unselfish and share the ball.”

Sophomore Caroline Connelly led the way with 15 points and 9 rebounds, classmate Perry Blasetti had nine points on three 3-pointers and seniors Grace Bennis (12 points on four 3-pointers), Jess Johnson (8 points, 7 rebounds) and Ryley Blasetti (7 points, 6 assists) all contributed timely plays for the Harborwomen (5-1).

HINGHAM — All five starters for the No. 14 Hingham girls’ basketball team had their moments in a 59-28 win over No. 17 Pembroke in a dominant performance on their home floor.

They traded buckets for most of the first quarter, but Hingham took charge in the second. Connelly scored nine of her points in the first half to build Hingham’s double digit lead with under 3 minutes left.

Many of Connelly’s and Bennis’s baskets came from Ryley Blasetti’s heads-up passes.

“You can see during games when we’re not working together we’re kind of at a low,” Ryley Blasetti said. “When we play games like their we feel we can go very far.”

Leading 26-13 going into the third, Bennis nailed three 3-pointers to expand Hingham’s lead to 44-21, which would go unchallenged the rest of the game.

Senior Katie Galligan led Pembroke (5-2) with 12 points.

For Hingham, the regular-season victory avenged a 54-49 loss to Pembroke in last year’s Division 2 South sectional final in Taunton.

“Honestly, I just wanted to win,” Ryley Blasetti said. “We lost to them in the finals last year and it really hurt. This game was about working together and sharing the ball.”

Greg Levinsky can be reached at greg.levinsky@globe.com.