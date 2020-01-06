Kellen Furse, Manchester Essex — A Globe All-Scholastic soccer player in the fall, Furse helped the Hornets (6-0) stay undefeated with a 34-point performance against Rockport on Friday and a 29-point showing at Bishop Fenwick on Sunday.

Lance Altenor, Austin Prep — In a pair of wins over Arlington Catholic and Saint Joseph’s Prep, the junior guard averaged 28 points for the Cougars (5-2).

Top performances from EMass boys’ basketball players in the past week:

Jean-Baptiste Mukeba, Lynn English — The 6-foot-9-inch senior transfer from Arizona scored a game-high 16 points and added 12 rebounds and 7 blocks in the top-ranked Bulldogs’ impressive 77-53 win over then second-ranked Tech Boston on Saturday.

Jack Poirier, Scituate — The senior guard helped his father, Matt, earn his 300th career win, scoring a game-high 22 points as the No. 15 Sailors cruised by Plymouth South, 75-43, on Friday night.

Christian Rios, Malden Catholic — The 6-4 junior forward posted 27 points, 14 rebounds, and a pair of blocks on Friday night, leading the Lancers to a 56-55 Catholic Conference victory over Xaverian.

