RANDOLPH — Terrence Concannon and Tim Carroll scored 2:08 apart in the third period to complete a 2-1 comeback win for the No. 10 Harbormen (5-3) over the the fifth-ranked Wamps (3-2-1) in a nonleague contest at Zapustas Arena in Randolph.

Hingham successfully killed off four penalties in the first 18 minutes of game action against Braintree, but the Wamps still struck first on a Matt Tierney power-play tally 4:27 into the second period.