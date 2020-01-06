RANDOLPH — Terrence Concannon and Tim Carroll scored 2:08 apart in the third period to complete a 2-1 comeback win for the No. 10 Harbormen (5-3) over the the fifth-ranked Wamps (3-2-1) in a nonleague contest at Zapustas Arena in Randolph.
Hingham successfully killed off four penalties in the first 18 minutes of game action against Braintree, but the Wamps still struck first on a Matt Tierney power-play tally 4:27 into the second period.
After gaining a man-advantage, the Harobormen wasted little time delivering the equalizer. Concannon tied the game at 6:06 of the third, just 0:17 in the power play, before Carroll put home a rebound on a back-door bid at 8:14.
“We need to build confidence scoring goals,” said Hingham coach Tony Messina after his team won for the first time this season in a game it trailed. “We’ve got to try to get to the dirty areas of the ice to try to create something that might not be there otherwise.”