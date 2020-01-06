With dominant senior scorer Juan Nunez sitting early in the first half due to foul trouble, it was another senior who took up the mantle to provide a spark. Ritchie Etienne scored 15 of his team-high 20 points in the first half as the Red Raiders created enough separation early to hang on to defeat No. 13 BC High, 71-69.

The Lowell basketball team is ready to make a splash this season and Monday night’s early contest at BC High on Morrissey Boulevard was a chance for the No. 2 ranked team in the state to showcase how dangerous it can be.

Advertisement

“Like really any other game, it was really a team effort,” said Lowell coach Bob Michalczyk. “[This game] was a really nice contrast of styles and it could have gone either way. It got really close there.”

After jumping out to a 20-14 advantage at the end of the first, Lowell senior guard Nate Siow began to facilitate the offense to increase that lead in the second. Siow drilled threes on consecutive possessions to cap off an 11-1 run to begin the second quarter as his team went on to outscore the Eagles 20-10.

The Red Raiders (7-0) forced 11 turnovers in the first half, but the Eagles (5-2) were able to trim the deficit to 11, 48-37, late in the quarter thanks to a strong performance from sophomore guard Mike Loughnane (24 points).

With a chance to make it single digits, Siow came away with a block and found Nunez in the corner on the fast break for a wide-open 3-pointer, which enabled Lowell to cling to a double-digit lead that provided a buffer in the closing moments.

BC High got the game within 10 points, 67-57, with a little more than three minutes remaining, on a contested layup from senior Aidan Carroll. Ozzy Trapilo, a 6-foot-9-inch BC football commit, followed with a layup on the following possession to cut the gap to single digits. Another Trapilo layup in the paint had the Eagles within striking distance, 67-61, for the first time since early in the second quarter.

Advertisement

Lowell continued to struggle at the foul line, line, allowing BC High to continue to hang around. Senior Franck Yhomby drilled a 3-pointer with 6.5 seconds left to pull BC High within 69-67 before the Eagles sent Lowell junior Jaceb McKenzie to the line.

McKenzie was able to accomplish what his teammates couldn’t over the final minutes, sinking both free throws and creating the needed separation to escape with a win.

Lynn Classical 70, Saugus 55 — Junior guard Jeff Hill led the Rams (5-2) with 23 points and junior Jeff Barboza added 14 points.

Old Colony 69, St. John Paul II 35 — Hunter Soares scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Cougars (4-1) to victory.

King Philip 80, Plymouth North 68 — Alex Fritz accounted for more than half of KP’s points with 42 as the Warriors (3-4) rolled to a non-league victory.

Scituate 87, Duxbury 49 — Jack Poirier scored 19 points and Keegan Sullivan had 12 points as the Sailors (6-1) defeat the Green Dragons.

Somerville 56, Revere 42 — Sophomore guard Marcos Montiel led the Highlanders (2-4) with 17 points while senior forward Josh Santos (12 points, 12 rebounds) recorded a double-double.

Advertisement

Stoughton 78, Fenway 50 — Obinna Ugwuakazi dropped 23 points in the non-league win for the Black Knights (5-3).

Whitman-Hanson 75, North Quincy 50 — Senior Stevie Kelly (20 points) and junior Cole LeVangie (13 points) led the Panthers (5-2) in a Patriot League rout over the Red Raiders (4-2).

Girls’ basketball

Hingham 59, Pembroke 28 — Sophomore Caroline Connelly led the way with 15 points and 9 rebounds while classmate Perry Blasetti had nine points on three 3-pointers as the No. 14 Harborwomen (5-1) defeated the No. 17 Titans (5-2) in Hingham. Senior Grace Bennis added 12 points.

“One of the things that we’ve been working on from the beginning is playing together,” said Hingham coach Eugene Buczynski. “You could see that tonight. The one thing you want as a coach is for players to be unselfish and share the ball.”

Bristol-Plymouth 55, Bristol Aggie 24 — Kaya McGrath scored 15 points to lead the Craftsmen to a win over the Chieftains.

Pentucket 67, Revere 37 — Junior Arielle Cleveland had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Sachems (5-1) past the Patriots.

St. John Paul II 43, Old Colony 22 — Junior Skylar Gonsalves had 14 points and 8 rebounds for the Lions (6-1).

Scituate 51, Duxbury 46 — Freshman Grace MacNamara scored a game-high 18 points for the Sailors (3-2).

Stoughton 55, Milton 43 — Aliyah Wright had 19 points to lead the Black Knights (5-3) over the Wildcats (0-6).

St. Mary’s 82, Cardinal Spellman 46 — Maiya Bergdorf (12 points), Gabby Torres (11 points), Olivia Matela (11 points), and Jannise Avelino (10 points) led the Spartans (9-1) to their ninth win in a row over the Cardinals.

Advertisement

Whitman-Hanson 73, North Quincy 32 — Megan Stone scored 12 points and Reese Codero and sophomore Lily Welch each chipped in with 11 points to lead the Panthers (5-2) to the win.

Boys’ hockey

Woburn 5, Melrose 1 — Junior Lance Anderson (2 goals, 3 assists) figured in all five goals for the host Tanners (3-1-2) at O’Brien Rink.

Girls’ hockey

Medway/Ashland 5, Weymouth 0 — Senior Brynn Moriarty scores two goals for the Mustangs (3-4-1).

Greg Levinsky reported from Hingham. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.