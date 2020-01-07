After his eighth 3-pointer gave Brighton a 47-31 lead midway through the third quarter, Shaheed gave a confident nod toward some of the alums in attendance, including former 1,000-point scorer Daivon Edwards (’13).

The junior shooting guard from Dorchester shot 10 of 13 from 3-point range en route to a career-high 43 points, pacing host Brighton to a 73-61 Boston City League win over Charlestown.

On a night in which former coach Hugh Coleman and several star players were inducted into the Brighton Basketball Hall of Fame, Jamel Shaheed stole the show.

“I had to put on a show for the older guys,” said Shaheed. “We came off a bad season last year, but [coach Kurtis Martin] has been a big motivation to all of us and got us back on track”

Advertisement

Coleman, now in his second season as head coach at Charlestown, guided Brighton to three BCL titles and the program’s first two state titles.

Kurtis Martin, now in his second season as Brighton’s head coach, was Coleman’s assistant throughout a nine-year run in which they not only established a successful culture on the court but also dramatically improved the academic performance of their student athletes, the team’s GPA rising from 1.67 in 2010 to 3.01 in 2017.

“In the city, it isn’t about the Xs and Os, it’s about getting [the players] to focus on grades,” Martin said.

“If they’re mentally tough enough to get good grades, they’ll be mentally tough on the court. When you hold them accountable to that, everything else will fall into place.”

Martin has Brighton (5-3, 1-0 BCL South) off to a strong start after his youth-laden team went 3-17 last year, including two close losses to Charlestown.

In this matchup, Shaheed handled the bulk of the scoring, pouring in 21 of the Bengals’ first 25 points, but it was all within a well executed system.

Advertisement

“We never try to game plan for anybody else,” said Martin. “It’s all about preparing for ourselves. If we play hard, then we’ll get the results we want. It’s not about preparing for [Coleman], and I’m sure he’d say the same.”

Charlestown (2-3, 0-1) used a size advantage to secure 14 offensive rebounds and force 12 turnovers during a fourth-quarter comeback bid. But the Townies shot just 13 of 26 26 from the free-throw line and never led after the opening minutes.

For Coleman, a former point guard under legendary Charlestown coach Jack O’Brien, there is a formula for creating a winning program that involves helping kids both academically and athletically.

“What I learned from Jack O’Brien, I wanted to take that blueprint [to Brighton] and establish it there,” said Coleman.

“What Brighton was able to do tonight was a testament to [Martin’s] dedication. We talk every day, and I know he’s instilling what we developed over the years at Brighton. It’s the same formula, and now I’m back at Charlestown trying to reestablish that culture.”

Abington 89, Cape Cod Academy 78 — Junior Derek Nuttall scored 26 points, and senior Cam Curney added 17 points and 23 rebounds as the Green Wave improved to 5-0.

Arlington Catholic 54, Archbishop Williams 44 — Senior forward Cam Garber led the Cougars (3-2) with 10 points and 11 boards.

Attleboro 63, North Attleborough 46 — Seniors Tim Callahan and Qualeem Charles led the Bombardiers (5-2) with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Advertisement

Austin Prep 61, Saint Joseph Prep 60 — Juniors Lance Altenor (20) and Mike Gizzi (16) led the Cougars (6-2) to the thrilling Catholic Central win.

Beverly 71, Gloucester 35 — Senior forward Duncan Moreland led the 18th-ranked Panthers (6-0) with a game-high 27 points and seven rebounds.

Braintree 58, Walpole 48 — Junior forward James Lannon had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Wamps (3-4) in the Bay State Conference matchup.

Brockton 91, New Bedford 47 — Juniors Isaac Lane (16) and Vanilton Xavier (15) led the way for the 17th-ranked Boxers (5-1).

Brookline 73, Wellesley 59 — Ben Murray netted 28 points to lead the Warriors (3-2).

Cambridge 68, Concord-Carlisle 45 — Khai Smith scored 21 points with 23 rebounds, and Ben Pimlott added 9 points with five assists for the No. 12 Falcons (6-1).

Catholic Memorial 77, Xaverian 65 — Junior guard Kurtis Henderson scored 28 points, and senior Declan O'Sullivan recorded 11 rebounds for the 10th-ranked Knights (5-1) in their Catholic Conference win.

Dartmouth 67, Durfee 52 — Cam Dennis scored 27 points and added 14 rebounds for the Indians (4-4).

Dighton-Rehoboth 63, Greater New Bedford 51 — The Falcons (5-2) earned the win thanks to 17 points from junior guard John Marcille.

Fairhaven 57, Apponequet 45 — Sophomore guard Peter Joseph led the Blue Devils (6-1) with 18 points.

Hamilton-Wenham 56, Triton 51 — Ryan Hutchinson had 24 points for the Generals.

Advertisement

King Philip 56, Canton 32 — Alex Fritz (19 points) and Chris Roy (12 points) led the Warriors (4-4) to a Hockomock League win.

Lowell Catholic 76, Cristo Rey 59 — Junior guard Isaiah Taylor had 21 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals to lead the Crusaders (5-2). Senior center Caleb Scott added 14 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

Malden Catholic 77, St. John’s Prep 72 — Junior Cristian Rios scored 21 points and hauled in 12 rebounds in a win for the Lancers (5-1).

Manchester Essex 66, North Reading 52 — Senior Kellen Furse had 25 points for the Hornets (7-0).

Natick 72, Newton North 67 — The Redhawks (3-3) opened the fourth quarter on a 17-7 run to come back and hand the fourth-ranked Tigers (4-1) their first loss.

Needham 75, Weymouth 59 — Senior guard Will Dorion’s 24 points led the 19th-ranked Rockets (5-1) in the Bay State Conference matchup. Senior guard Johar Singh added 12 points.

New Mission 87, Boston English 56 — Senior Eddo Ehikamhen paced the Titans (3-3) with 25 points.

Norwood 56, Dedham 46 — Will Gamel had 15 points for the Mustangs (5-1).

OBryant 78, East Boston 70 — Junior captain Conan McCusker led the Tigers (2-3) with 20 points, followed by junior guard Manny Mendes (19 points) and sophomore guard Ibrahim Bah (17 points).

Peabody 44, Marblehead 31 — Senior guard Tyler Joyce scored 19 points for the Tanners (4-2).

Seekonk 67, Bourne 51 — Jacob Barreira led the Warriors (3-4) with 21 points and Kyle Blanchard added 20 points.

Advertisement

Shawsheen 56, Essex Tech 47 — The Rams (4-2) grabbed their third straight win on the backs of senior Jalen Massengill (15 points) and junior Jake Tyler (14 points).

Tech Boston 53, Latin Academy 50 — Dakhari Brown tossed in 13 points and Alan Nunez netted all 9 of his points in the fourth quarter to propel the fifth-ranked Bears (5-1-0) to the City League win. Osasu Woghiren, a 6-foot-4 sophomore center, had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Dragons (5-2).

Watertown 55, Arlington 42 — The Raiders improved to 3-2 behind a team-high 18 points from senior guard Brennan Cook.

Westford 62, Wayland 58 — Seniors Jake Barisano (12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists) and Aryah Purandare (15 points) guided the Grey Ghosts (6-3) to a Dual County League win.

Girls’ basketball

Archbishop Williams 74, Arlington Catholic 42 — Seniors Jess Knight (24 points) and Meg Marcel (12) powered the 16th-ranked Bishops (5-2).

Belmont 49, Stoneham 27 — Nina Minicozzi tossed in 13 points and Kiki Christofori added 10 for the host Marauders (5-2). Junior captain Giulina Carpentieri drained four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 16 points for Stoneham.

Bishop Fenwick 42, Austin Prep 35 — Junior Veronica Tache (10 points) guided the Crusaders (5-1) to an overtime win, draining a tying jumper with 20 seconds left in regulation. Junior captain Liz Gonzalez scored 11 points, ripped down eight rebounds, and had four steals.

Bourne 46, Seekonk 42 — Senior captain Kaya Fernandes had 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists for the Canalmen (3-4).

Bridgewater-Raynham 66, Fenway 43 — Sophomore Shay Bollin poured in 27 points and collected 13 rebounds and junior Kenzie Matulonis produced 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists as the second-ranked Trojans (7-0) cruised to the nonleague win.

Burlington 54, Winchester 36 — Junior Marina Callahan scored 27 points and freshman Alyvia Pena added 12 for the Red Devils (7-1).

CASH 43, Brighton 26 — The Community Academy of Science and Health (1-4) picked up its first win of the season behind 17 points and 13 rebounds from senior captain Peya Brumm.

Central Catholic 66, Dracut 45 — The fifth-ranked Raiders improved to 6-1 behind 14 points apiece from Emily Downer and Adrianna Niles.

Danvers 45, Swampscott 41 — Senior co-captain Chei Nessinger had 16 points and five rebounds for the Falcons (4-2).

Fontbonne 47, Milton 36 — The Ducks got big contributions from freshman Colleen Fogarty (15) and junior Shakira Montalvo (13) en route to the road win.

Franklin 77, Stoughton 32 — The top-ranked Panthers (6-0) continued their torrid start to the season as senior Ali Brigham and sophomore Olivia Quinn each scored 16 points.

Lexington 41, Wakefield 31 — Senior guard Ofek Rotlevy scored 10 points for the Minutemen (5-2).

Lowell Catholic 66, Cristo Rey 13 — Senior Emily Bartlett (15 points) and sophomore Rachel Donaldson (12 points) led the Crusaders (3-3).

Mansfield 59, Milford 35 — Junior guard Kayla Vine scored a career-high 20 points for the Hornets (2-5) in their Hockomock League win.

Matignon 48, Rockport 24 — The Warriors improved to 5-1 behind 17 points from senior captain Emma Found.

Medfield 68, Bellingham 26 — Junior Camilla Silk had 13 points and six rebounds and sophomore Annie McCarthy followed with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Warriors (5-1) in their Tri-Valley League win.

Middleborough 48, Randolph 40 — Junior Mandi Bukunt (16 points) and senior Samantha Crowley (15 points) led the 15th-ranked Sachems (5-1).

Falmouth 62, Nauset 40 — Junior guard Ariana Sylvia had 22 points and six assists, while junior forward Lily Craft added 10 points for the Clippers (6-1).

Newton North 46, Natick 45 — Seniors Caroline Alexander and Taylor Bailey scored 12 points each for the 11th-ranked Tigers (5-2).

Newton South 51, Weston 35 — Freshman Maady Genser paced the Lions (7-2) with 25 points.

Old Rochester 51, Somerset Berkley 34 — Meg Horan scored 12 points to lead the Bulldogs (4-1) to victory. Jessica Salamone had a game-high 17 for the Raiders (5-2).

Oliver Ames 54, Foxborough 39 — The Tigers (6-1) took down the sixth-ranked Warriors (5-1) behind 13 points and 17 rebounds from Caroline Flynn.

Rockland 48, East Bridgewater 31 — Senior captain Caroline Elie scored her 1,000th career point for the 12th-ranked Bulldogs (6-1). She ended the game with 17 points, 14 rebounds, 6 steals and 4 blocks.

South Boston 28, Snowden 19 — Sophomore Janaya Powell’s double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) led the Knights (2-1).

St. John Paul II 47, Rising Tide Charter 14 — Junior Skylar Gonsalves delivered 15 points and four blocked shots for JPII (7-1).

Westwood 45, Norton 37 — Junior Caitlin Fleming scored a career-high 10 points for the Wolverines (6-1).

Boys’ hockey

Marblehead 9, Lynn Classical/Lynn English 2 — Freshman Carter Laramie had a hat trick and an assist, the first four points of his career, as the Headers (7-1-1) cruised to the Northeastern Conference victory.

Boys’ swimming

Malden Catholic 90, OBryant 72 — Malden Catholic (1-2) earned its first win of the season.

Natick 103, Wellesley 83 — Senior Matt Kwan won the 200-yard individual medley (2:13:81) for the Redhawks (3-0) in their first Bay State Conference win.

Girls’ swimming

Milford 87, Taunton 82 — Swimming the anchor leg in the 400 freestyle, freshman Caitlyn Bangert charged back from 5 yards behind to pull out the win in the meet’s final event, lifting the host Scarlet Hawks to the Hockomock League victory.

Coed swimming

Beverly 102, Gloucester 84 — Junior Andrew Krut won the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke, while senior Gavin Gleason took home the 100- and 200-yard freestyles. Sophomore Meredith Luther rounded out the win for the Panthers (2-0) with a diving victory.

Wrestling

Quincy/North Quincy 33, Pembroke 27 — Freshman Sam Traynor won at 120 pounds to lift Quincy/North Quincy (1-3) to victory.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.