Bridget Gray, Belmont — The freshman collected 87 saves as the Marauders went 1-1-1 in games against Newton North/South, Woburn, and Lexington.

Jess Driscoll, Methuen/Tewksbury — After netting a pair in a 3-2 win over Franklin last Tuesday, the sophomore scored the go-ahead goal and added an assist in Saturday’s 5-2 win over Acton-Boxborough. She also tallied in a 2-0 win over Needham.

Top performances from EMass girls’ hockey players in the past week:

Lindsey Joyce, Reading — The senior scored the lone goal to edge Winchester, 1-0, Saturday.

Hannah Keating, Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover — The senior assisted on two goals in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Westford after notching a hat trick on New Year’s Eve in a 4-2 win over Lincoln-Sudbury.

Tia Picardi, Matignon — The freshman logged a hat trick in a 3-1 victory over Arlington Catholic on Saturday.

Lizzie Tassinari, Canton — The junior had goals in the Bulldogs’ two most recent victories — the winner in a 3-2 victory over Westwood in the Canton Ice House Invitational and one in a 2-0 shutout of King Philip on Saturday.

