“Were we expecting that? No,” Hopkinton coach Chris MacPherson said after his Hillers rolled to an 8-1 victory in the battle of unbeatens at Bajko Memorial Rink in Hyde Park. “We looked at this as a statement game. We knew we had our work cut out for us tonight, but top to bottom everyone played really well.”

Hopkinton certainly believed it would have eight wins by the conclusion of Wednesday night’s Tri-Valley League boys’ hockey showdown with Norwood.

Senior Sean Walsh had two goals and four assists as the Hillers had four different players with a pair of goals each. Senior Kyle Rogers added two goals and three assists, senior Tommy Hamblet chipped in with two goals and two assists, and freshman Pavit Mehta rounded out the scoring with his pair of goals.

“We’re just all clicking,” Rogers said. “We’re having fun out on the ice, I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Hopkinton (8-0-0) has won 15 of its last 16, the lone loss coming in last year’s Division 3 state final vs. Wachusett. The Hillers’ last regular-season loss was against Norwood, a 5-2 setback on the same Bajko ice last Feb. 13.

The game certainly didn’t take on the tone of a runaway early, as Norwood hit a pair of posts and missed on a partial breakaway in the first five minutes.

Once Hopkinton finally did open the scoring, however, it never really stopped.

Hamblet jammed home a loose puck at the left post in a scramble, then Mehta blasted home a one-timer for a 2-0 lead. Walsh thought he had his first on a breakaway inside the final minute of the first, only to have it waved off. But Hamblet added one seconds later for a 3-0 lead after one.

Once Rogers scored his pair 26 seconds apart midway through the second, the rout was on. It got to 8-0 late before freshman Conor Lydon finally put the Mustangs (4-1-1) on the board on a 5-on-3 power play with 2:42 to play.

Arlington Catholic 8, St. Peter-Marian 1 — Thomas Milne and Nolan Mallett each scored two goals to lead the Cougars (2-4-1) past St. Peter-Marian.

Beverly 7, Saugus 0 — Senior defenseman Brandon Clark scored a hat trick and added two assists for the Panthers (2-4-2).

Boston Latin 7, Concord-Carlisle 2 — Senior Joe Bova had two goals and two assists for the Wolfpack (6-1-1) at Matthews Arena.

Danvers 7, Peabody 0 — Sophomore Brett Baldassare recorded a hat trick for the Falcons (4-5).

Dennis-Yarmouth 2, Marthas Vineyard 2 — Senior Jackson Pachico scored the overtime winner for the Vineyarders (6-1-1), but the game will be officially recorded as a tie for MIAA seeding purposes.

Dracut/Tyngsborough 4, Methuen 3 — Brandon Workman (goal, 2 assists), a junior, and Tommy Workman, a freshman, (first varsity goal, assist) powered the Middies (3-3) to the win.

Hanover 7, Plymouth South 2 — The trio of senior Ethan Davis (goal, 3 assists) and juniors Nate Delprete (two goals, assist) and Manning Morris (goal, 2 assists) powered the Indians (4-1-1) to the Patriot League win.

Scituate 4, North Quincy 3 — Matt Finnerty scored the winner with 20 seconds left for the Sailors (6-3-1).

St. John’s Prep 1, Framingham 0 — Ryan Hart scored the lone goal 12:50 into the first period for the seventh-ranked Eagles (4-2-1) at Loring Arena.

Girls’ hockey

Canton 2, Franklin 2 — The Bulldogs (6-0-1) overcame a slow start and a 1-0 third-period deficit with goals by Tess Khoury and Ellie Rae Roberts to take the lead late. But a power-play tally by Franklin freshman Lyndsey Atkinson with three minutes left salvaged a tie for the visiting Panthers.

Junior Amanda Lewandowski put Franklin ahead when she fired a deflected pass top shelf with a minute left in the second period.

“We were just off a little bit,” said Canton coach Dennis Aldrich. “Just simplifying our game and focus more individually by getting pucks to the net. We always talk about being able to build on things, it was a good opportunity to play against a hungry team and we just kept plugging.”

Early on, defense paved the way for both teams. Shots totaled just 16-13 in favor of Canton while both teams blocked a combined 23 shots.

Barnstable 4, Marthas Vineyard 0 — Clare Hazard (2 goals) and Laura Cogswell (2 assists) led the Red Raiders (4-3-1) to the Cape & Islands win.

Boston Latin 3, Wayland/Weston 2 — The sixth-ranked Wolfpack (4-1-2) picked up the Merrimack Valley/Dual County win behind two goals from seventh-grader Kiera Bruen.

Duxbury 15, North Quincy/Quincy 0 — Ayla Abban (4 goals) and Annabelle Walsh (3 goals) each recorded their first varsity hat tricks for the Dragons (3-3-1).

King Philip 10, Shawsheen/Bedford 0 — Jennifer Daniels (2 goals), Makenzie Shandley (2 goals) and Sydney O’Shea (goal, three assists) powered the Warriors (3-4).

Nobles 5, Dexter Southfield 0 — Sophomore forwards Kate Ham (2 goals) and Emmy O’Leary (1 goal, 1 assist) paced the offensive attack for the host Bulldogs (10-0) in the nonleague win.

St. George’s 3, La Salle (R.I.) 1 — Izzy Lahah netted a pair of goals for the Dragons.

Waltham 6, Cambridge/Somerville 0 — Janice O’Neil netted five goals as the Hawks (4-0-1) cruised to the MVC/Dual County League win.

Boys’ basketball

Abington 79, South Shore Christian 43 — Cam Curney registered 18 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists to help the visiting Green Wave (6-0) stay undefeated.

Boston Latin 57, Lincoln-Sudbury 55 — Jake Harrison scored 24 for the Wolfpack (4-3) in the Dual County League road win.

Brookline 75, Natick 62 — Ben Ordonez (17 points) powered the Warriors (5-2) to the Bay State Conference win over the visiting Redhawks.

Duxbury 39, Plymouth South 35 — Cam Reagan (13 points) paced the Dragons to the Patriot League win.

Groton 54, BB&N 49 — A double-double from senior Matt Kandel (10 points, 10 rebounds) helped the Zebras (3-5) to the road Independent School League win.

Mansfield 72, Milford 41 — Sam Stevens scored 26 points and TJ Guy racked up 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists to lead the No. 7 Hornets (6-2) to the Hockomock League win.

Old Colony 58, Sacred Heart 43 — Joel Cortes (22 points) and Hunter Soares (15 points) fueled the Cougars (6-1) to the Mayflower Conference victory.

Plymouth North 60, Quincy 42 — Junior Cam Shaughnessy had 19 points and 13 rebounds and senior JayQuan Leonard added 16 points and seven assists to pace the host Eagles (3-2).

Scituate 63, Silver Lake 48 — Senior Jack Poirier (19 points) and sophomore Keegan Sullivan (17 points) led the No. 15 Sailors (7-1) to the Patriot League win.

Somerville 60, Medford 58 — Junior guard Alexis Downie had 14 points for the Highlanders (3-4).

St. Sebastian’s 55, Roxbury Latin 37 — Senior forward Trace Gotham powered the Arrows (4-5) with 25 points.

Thayer 63, Milton Academy 59 — Seniors Noah Downing and Ryan St. Clair each scored 16 points for the visiting Tigers (6-3).

Whitman-Hanson 82, Pembroke 51 — Stevie Kelly recorded 9 points and 11 assists and Ben Rice added 13 points to lead the Panthers (6-2) to an 82-51 win over the Titans.

Girls’ basketball

Charlestown 44, Brighton 12 — Alizey Marshall scored 27 points to lead the Townies past the Bengals.

Fontbonne 45, Bishop Stang 42 — Seniors Bridget Feldman (14 points) and Clarissa Garzon (9 points, 9 rebounds) led the Ducks (5-3).

Marshfield 50, North Quincy 34 — Freshman Taylor Brilliant scored 22 for the Rams (5-4).

Natick 70, Brookline 39 — Yale-bound senior Brenna McDonald scored her 1,000th career point for the eighth-ranked Redhawks (5-1) in the Bay State Conference win.

Proctor 51, St. Mark’s 30 — Steph Davis recorded 16 points and nine rebounds and Sophia Fontaine added 13 points in her season debut for the host Hornets.

Southeastern 56, Bishop Connolly 43 — Jasmine Hamilton poured in 26 points to lead the host Hawks (2-1).

Globe correspondent Dan Shulman reported from Canton. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.