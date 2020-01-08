Shay Bollin, Bridgewater-Raynham — The sensational sophomore posted a career-best 29 points to go with 10 rebounds, 6 steals and 4 assists in a 75-48 win over New Bedford. Then she scored 16 of her 21 points in the second half of the No. 2 Trojans’ 49-43 victory over No. 11 Newton North. The 6-foot-3 forward added 27 points and 13 rebounds in a 66-43 win over Fenway.

Maiya Bergdorf, St. Mary’s — Behind a 22-point, 12-rebound performance from the junior forward, No. 9 St. Mary’s toppled No. 20 Nauset, 74-44. She followed with 12 points and seven rebounds in a 82-56 win over Cardinal Spellman.

Caroline Elie, Rockland — Scoring her 1,000th career point, she had 17 points, 16 rebounds 6 steals and four blocks in a 48-31 win over East Bridgewater. The senior also scored 15 points in a 49-29 win over Duxbury.

Skylar Gonsalves, St. John Paul II — In a 3-0 week for the Lions, the junior put up 18 points and 13 rebounds in a 69-29 decision over Cape Cod Tech and produced 14 points and 8 rebounds in a 43-22 win over Old Colony. She had 15 points and 4 blocks in a 47-14 drubbing of Rising Tide.

Jess Knight, Archbishop Williams — The senior center posted 24 points in a 74-42 Catholic Central victory over Arlington Catholic and 17 points in a 44-26 decision over Austin Prep.

