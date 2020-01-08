Hart affected the game the only way he could at that juncture, by giving up his body to block what appeared to be a puck bound for the back of the net. It preserved the Eagles’ one-goal cushion.

In the final two minutes of regulation, with the extra attacker on for the second-ranked Flyers (5-2-2), Hart’s goal 12:50 into the first period proved all the offense the seventh-ranked Eagles (4-2-1) would need at Loring Arena.

FRAMINGHAM — The first goal of the season for St. John’s Prep senior captain Ryan Hart was but a footnote in his team’s 1-0 win over Framingham on Wednesday.

“It could’ve been a different game,” Hart said. “I went out there and put my body in front, hoping it’d hit me. Just trying to put my body on the line for the team.”

“Six-on-five, he sacrificed the body and blocked that shot,” St. John’s Prep coach Kristian Hanson said. “You score a goal and you block a shot, that’s what captains are supposed to do. That was nice to see.”

Senior netminder Noah Dorsey-Sorofman recorded his second shutout of the season for the Eagles, who outshot the Flyers, 29-16, for its second straight win in the series. The Prep bested Framingham last season, 6-0, at the Essex Sports Center.

Jake Handy made 28 saves for the Flyers, who were minus forwards Hunter Balducci and PJ Farese — each a top-six forward sidelined with various ailments. Balducci, a junior alternate captain, could be out for up to six weeks with an upper body injury.

“We’re going to play with the guys that are healthy,” Framingham coach Will Ortiz said. “We’re dealing with it, and other teams are going to deal with it throughout the course of the season, too.”

