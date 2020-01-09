Logan Campbell, Masconomet — The junior forward finished with two goals and two assists as the Chieftains handed Cape Ann rival Triton its first loss, 4-1.

Lance Anderson, Woburn — A junior, Anderson had a hand in all of the Tanners’ scoring with two goals and three assists in a 5-1 Middlesex League victory against Melrose.

Top performances from EMass boys’ hockey players in the past week:

Lorenzo Keegan, Saugus — Keegan had a hat trick during the Sachems’ seven-goal third-period outburst in a 10-4 victory against Lynn, finishing the game with four goals.

Carter Laramie, Marblehead — The freshman picked up his first career points in style, finishing with three goals and an assist as the Headers beat Lynn, 9-2.

Kirk Leach, Foxborough — Leach’s two goals and two assists propelled the Warriors to a 4-1 victory against Oliver Ames in the Hockomock League.

Sean Walsh, Hopkinton — The senior’s two goals and four assists in Wednesday’s 8-1 victory against Norwood were just just the icing on a big week. Walsh also had a goal and two assists in wins against both Medway and Ashland.

