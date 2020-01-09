The host Tanners (6-1) came roaring out to an 8-point lead after one quarter and pushed it to 13 at the half, eventually enacting their revenge with a 66-50 win over the Titans (5-1).

Entering Thursday, the Woburn girls’ basketball team’s only loss on the season came against New Mission. The Dec. 27 battle of unbeaten teams saw the Titans come out victorious, 51-43.

“It was a similar game to how it went the first time,” Woburn coach Stephen Sullivan said. “It was a fast game up and down. We hit more shots tonight — when we score, we can set up our pressure, which really helped us tonight.”

Senior captain Ashlyn Pacheco scored 16 points for the Tanners to go along with five assists and eight steals. Eight of those points came in the first quarter.

“She’s a quiet leader,” Sullivan said of the four-year varsity guard. “She’s not boisterous, but her actions on the court are very loud.

“She’s able to make some big plays for us, either making a bucket or getting a steal and setting a teammate up for a basket.”

Pacheco wasn’t the only contributor for the Tanners. The trio of Megan Roderick, Carley Dangara, and Jenna Taylor combined for 33 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter as the Tanners put the game away.

“We’re very deep,” Sullivan said. “We play 10 or 11 players and play 32 minutes of full-court pressure all game long.”

Senior Jasharee Greene led the Titans with 20 points.

The Tanners will look to build off their big win Friday against Winchester.

Amesbury 51, Danvers 34 — The Indians (8-0) continued their undefeated season on the back of senior Alli Napoli’s 15-point performance.

CASH 49, Boston English 23 — Senior captain Peya Brumm picked up a double-double for the Community Academy of Science and Health (2-4) with 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Cohasset 38, Hull 35 — Sophomore Sara Cullinan had 17 points and senior Molly Greer added 13 for the Skippers (3-3). Senior Maddy Grudinskas pulled down nine rebounds on the night.

Fenway 50, Peabody 30 — Sophomore Kayana Armbrister recorded 28 points, 19 rebounds, and 8 blocks to propel the Panthers (3-2) past the Tanners.

Mt. Alvernia 53, Chelsea 42 — Senior Aisling McQuade and sophomore Leah O'Brien led the way for the Mustangs with 10 points each.

North Andover 43, Lawrence 23 — The Knights (5-3) are now riding a three game win streak.

Wakefield 44, Reading 41 — Senior Celia Capone had 24 points and junior Kiara Tangney had nine points and 10 boards for the Rockets (2-5) in the loss.

Winthrop 55, Charlestown 17 — Junior Maura Dorr scored 18 points for the Vikings (3-3).

Boys’ basketball

Cristo Rey 75, O’Bryant 64 — How did the Cristo Rey boys’ basketball team halt a three-game losing streak on Thursday night? ‘‘We played with a sense of urgency,’’ said first-year coach Larry Merritt after his team’s Boston City League win over host O'Bryant. Junior Ray Bosquet poured in 30 points and collected 11 rebounds, Ariel Laracuente had 13 points and 10 boards and senior Luis Rodriguez contributed 13 points and 10 assists for the Knights (3-3). ‘‘Our team was willing to make sacrifices for each other tonight,’’ said Merritt.

Burke 84, Boston English 67 — The Bulldogs move to 4-1 on the season with the win.

Central Catholic 75, Charlestown 63 — Junior Nate Godin (22 points), sophomore Issac Bonilla (five 3's, 15 points), and captain Anthony Traficante (11 points, 14 rebounds) powered the Raiders (7-2) to the nonleague win on the road.

Latin Academy 54, East Boston 24 — Sophomore Benny Martinez had 20 points and six steals in the win for the Dragons (6-2).

New Mission 77, Brighton 69 — Abubakar Aden scored 23 points to lead the Titans (4-3) past the Bengals in a Boston City League game. Nathaniel Francois scored a game-high 29 points for Brighton in the loss.

Girls’ gymnastics

Woburn 133.650, Arlington 126.9 — Sophomore Sam Jolly won the all-around with a 36.2 score for the Tanners (2-0)

Girls’ hockey

Ursuline 6, Latin Academy/Fontbonne 1 — Senior tri-captain Bridget Popkin netted two goals and junior goaltender Lucy Reardon had 18 saves for the Bears (7-1).

Boys’ indoor track

Weymouth 61, Milton 39 — Ronan Folan, Jake Connolly, and Sabian Lacrete helped Weymouth clinch a win over Milton. Folan won the shot put with a distance of 49 feet, 10.5 inches. Connolly won the 1,000-meter run with a time of 2:41:74. Lacrete recorded a distance of 19 feet, 11.5 inches in the long jump.

Girls’ indoor track

Central Catholic 54, North Andover 46 — The Raiders clinched the Merrimack Valley Conference title at the Reggie Lewis Center, riding a terrific performance from Katharine Duren, who won the 100-meter hurdles, the long jump (17 feet, 5¼ inches), and ran a leg on the victorious 4x200-meter relay (1:49.08) along with Grace Lydon, Victoria Moda, and Faith Lee. Central (19-2) was dealt its only two losses of the season against North Andover, but won the finale. Emily Deminico (34-8¼) and Kaitlyn Sawyer (31-11½) placed first and second in the shot put. In the 300, Lee was first (43.67) and Lizzie Dankert third (44.46). The quartet of Carla Bouchrouche, Dankert, Ciera Licare and Kaleigh Lane secured the victory with a time of 4:09.10 in the 4x400.

Boys’ swimming

Newton North 100, Reading 79 — Sophomore Will Aniyon led the Tigers (2-2), winning the 100-yard butterfly and the three relays he participated in - the 200 medley, the 200 freestyle, and the 400 freestyle.

Coed swimming

East Boston 51, St. Mary’s 41 — Sophomore Jace Wai took first place in the butterfly and backstroke to help the Jets (1-2) to their first win of the season.

Marblehead 99, Swampscott 81 — Junior Theo Chemel won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.54 for Marblehead (4-0).

