■ Ben Davoli, Haverhill — The sophomore 113-pounder had three pins in a total of 2 minutes, 20 seconds to win his weight class at the Whitman-Hanson Panther Invitational.

■ Lucas Dionne, Hopkinton — Dionne, a freshman, won the 113-pound weight class at Natick’s Redhawk Duals last Saturday.

■ Shayne Galvin, Cohasset — The junior racked up three first-period pins to win the 120-pound weight class at the Cohasset Invitational and help the host Skippers take home the team title.