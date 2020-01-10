■ Ben Davoli, Haverhill — The sophomore 113-pounder had three pins in a total of 2 minutes, 20 seconds to win his weight class at the Whitman-Hanson Panther Invitational.
■ Lucas Dionne, Hopkinton — Dionne, a freshman, won the 113-pound weight class at Natick’s Redhawk Duals last Saturday.
■ Shayne Galvin, Cohasset — The junior racked up three first-period pins to win the 120-pound weight class at the Cohasset Invitational and help the host Skippers take home the team title.
■ Korey Holmes, Xaverian — The senior pinned his way through the Whitman-Hanson Panther Invitational, recording four takedowns to win at 182.
■ Dominic Sackley, Franklin — At the Redhawk Duals, the junior won the 160-pound title with three pins, a technical fall, and a 6-1 decision.
Advertisement
Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.