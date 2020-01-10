“There was a thought in my mind, maybe I should rest, but this was a really big game and I really thought that my team needed me,” said Bergdorf, who starting feeling ill on Thursday.

On Friday night, the St. Mary’s junior was under the weather, too, but battled through, delivering a career-high 32-point performance to carry the fourth-ranked Spartans to their ninth straight win, a convincing 89-64 Catholic Central Large girls’ basketball victory over No. 3 Cathedral at Tony Conigliaro Gymnasium in Lynn.

Yes, Maiya Bergdorf had heard of Michael Jordan’s infamous flu game.

“It tells me that I’m tougher than I thought I really was. I didn’t know how tough I really was until this game.

“This just proves to me that I can push through anything.”

A 6-foot-1-inch transfer from Belmont High, Bergdorf scored 22 of her points in the first half as St. Mary’s (9-1) surged to a 40-31 lead.

In the second half, she drove the lane with the same force but opted to kick out to open shooters and seniors Olivia Matela (23 points) and Gabby Torres (12 points).

This was her first matchup against Cathedral, but her teammates explained theimportance of earning a win against the CCL rival.

“They told me that they really wanted it, and that makes me want it even more because I’m new to the team,” said Bergdorf, who also hauled in 13 rebounds.

“It makes me want to prove that I’m good enough to be here.”

Three St. Mary’s reserves were sidelined with the flu. ‘

Matela, who scored 17 second-half points, benefited from Bergdorf’s early success. She knocked down a barrage of threes in the second half, including three straight in the fourth quarter.

“Maiya, she’s obviously new but she’s a huge athletic force on the court,” Matela said. “Without her presence underneath, it would’ve been a much closer game.”

Cathedral (6-3) led by one, 19-18, after the first quarter, but Bergdorf kicked into high gear in the second.

Star senior Mackenzie Daleba (27 points, 16 rebounds) picked up her second foul early for Cathedral in the second quarter with her team down 2, and St. Mary’s took advantage, building a 9-point halftime lead.Senior Ariana Vanderhoop added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Spartans led by double digits for all but 90 seconds of the second half. Including an endowment game against Andover, St. Mary’s has won 10 straight.

“The kids have been playing great,” St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall said. “I’m not surprised how well they played.”

And on Bergdorf, Newhall said he was concerned about her health, but wasn’t surprised with her success.

“She’s a gamer,” Newhall said. “Good players play great in big games.”

Abington 60, Carver 57 — Rallying from a 7-point halftime deficit, the Green Wave (6-4) followed the lead of senior Lauren Keleher (19 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists) to hand the Crusaders (7-1) their first loss. Junior Isabella O'Connell and freshman Mary Klein each had 12 points.

Arlington 44, Belmont 40 — Ava Connolly (21 points) and Claire Ewen (14 point) led the Spy Ponders (6-2) to the Middlesex victory over the host Marauders (5-3).

Bridgewater-Raynham 80, Durfee 37 — Senior Veronica McGrath tallied career highs in points (15) and rebounds (7) for the second-ranked Trojans (8-0) in the Southeast Conference win. Sophomore Shay Bollin had 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots.

Greater Lowell 39, Essex Tech 35 — Aliza Som soared with 17 points and five steals and Kaelynn Tanner had 11 points for the Gryphons (3-4).

Latin Academy 80, East Boston 31 — Fiona Mannion (22 points), Jordan Bellot (17), Ruth Norton (12), and Tahira Muhammad (10) paced the Dragons (3-4) to the Boston City League win.

Matignon 57, Lowell Catholic 36 — Senior captain Emma Found led the Warriors (6-1) with 28 points in the Catholic Central Small win. Her younger sister, Olivia, a sophomore, had 14.

Medfield 53, Hopkinton 30 — Sophomore Lillie Cumming had 13 points for the Warriors (6-1) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Needham 64, Braintree 44 — Junior forward Caroline Klemm (22 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals) and senior guard Kiara McIntyre (15 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists) led the host No. 6 Rockets (7-1) to the Bay State Conference win.

Northeast 54, Shawsheen 50 — The Golden Knights (7-1) earned their first victory over Shawsheen in recent memory behind 17 points and 12 rebounds from sophomore Ernidia Goncalves and 10 points and 9 rebounds from senior Kayla McLaughlin.

Norwell 49, Rockland 38 — Freshman forward Grace Oliver was the top scorer for the Clippers (6-1).

Pembroke 50, Scituate 38 — Katie Galligan (17 points) became the program’s career scoring leader (1,092 points) in leading the Titans (7-2) to the win. The previous record was 1,083.

Salem Academy 55, Saint Joseph Prep 46 — Freshman Cindy Shelby set a program record with 36 points for the Sabres (6-1).

Saugus 45, Swampscott 41 — Senior Taylor Bogdanski had a career-high 20 points for the Sachems (5-2).

St. John Paul II 42, Monomoy 27 — Senior guard Cait Mehl (12 points) drained four 3s for JPII (8-1).

Whitman-Hanson 47, Duxbury 39 — Senior forward Brittany Gacicia and junior guard Reese Codero led the Panthers (6-3) with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Sophomore Abby Martin was clutch in the fourth quarter, scoring all 8 of her points.

Winthrop 63, Gloucester 23 — Maddie Stiglets (20 points), Maura Dorr (14), and Caroline Earl (10) led the Vikings (4-3) to their first Northeastern Conference win of the season.

Boys’ basketball

Andover 82, Dracut 37 — Aidan Cammann provided 23 points and 10 rebounds over 20 minutes in a blowout win for the Golden Warriors (6-3).

Attleboro 62, King Philip 54 — Senior Bryant Ciccio (15 points) drained a 3 with less than a minute remaining for a 4-point cushion, lifting the Bombardiers (6-2). Seniors Jason Weir (13 points) and Qualeem Charles (12 points, 14 rebounds) were stellar.

Beverly 60, Salem 52 — The No. 18 Panthers (7-0) stay undefeated behind 17 points and 20 rebounds from senior Jack Crowley.

Billerica 72, North Andover 47 — Junior Ankeet Patel totaled 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists for the Indians (5-3). Senior Ryan Murphy followed with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Bishop Fenwick 54, Archbishop Williams 51 — Sophomore Jason Romans netted 19 points to lead the Crusaders (5-2).

Bishop Stang 79, Coyle & Cassidy 27 — Declan Markey led the way with 20 points for the Spartans (2-5).

Brookline 79, Newton South 61 — Lucio Dahlstedt-Brown poured in 24 points for the Warriors (6-2).

Cambridge 57, Acton-Boxborough 47 — Leon Williams (20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals), Zavier Dunbar (8 points, 7 rebounds), and Khai Smith (8 points, 12 rebounds) powered the No. 12 Falcons (7-1) to the Dual County League road win.

Canton 60, Sharon 43 — Junior Eric Mischler dropped in a game-high 25 points and collected nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-6).

Catholic Memorial 78, Malden Catholic 75 — Kurtis Henderson dropped 25 points and fellow Brockton resident Ta'Quan Williams sunk six triples with a career-high 24 points to give the 10th-ranked Knights (6-1, 2-0) a narrow Catholic Conference win.

Cohasset 86, Hull 57 — Junior captain Liam Cunnie poured in 36 points for the Skippers (6-1). Fellow junior captain Jimmy Grech had 15 points and sophomore Kevin Federle had 17.

Foxborough 64, Stoughton 46 — Brandon Borde scored 21 points, Donald Rogers had 13 point, and Will Morrison netted 10 for the Warriors (5-4).

Groton 77, Landmark 49 — Senior captain Jon Hahami had 25 points for the Zebras (4-5).

Hanover 60, Quincy 58 — Senior Patrick Damon led the Indians (4-2) with 16 points in the Patriot League win.

Latin Academy 84, Chelmsford 50 — Juniors Abdulahi Aden (20 points) and Mason Lawson (14 points, 6 assists) led the Dragons (7-2).

Lowell Catholic 84, Matignon 53 — The Crusader junior class filled up the stat sheet in the Catholic Central win. Kennan Rudy-Paul produced 22 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds, and 6 steals and Isaiah Taylor added 20 points, 12 rebounds and 6 steals. Alex Antoine added 18 points for LC (6-2).

Lynn English 84, Danvers 43 — The top-ranked Bulldogs (7-1) received 25 points from Jarnel Guzman.

Mansfield 71, Oliver Ames 59 — Junior forward T.J. Guy had 22 points and nine rebounds for the No. 7 Hornets (7-2).

Marshfield 63, Hingham 49 — Senior Mike Walsh scored 13 points for the Rams (6-1).

Middleborough 71, East Bridgewater 53 — Senior Reece Marcal hit an astonishing nine 3-pointers on the way to a 40-point performance for the Sachems (3-6).

Mystic Valley 68, Essex Tech 48 — The Eagles (1-3) earned their first win of the season behind a 22-point, 10-rebound, 3-assist effort from co-captain Alfie Tsang.

Nantucket 44, Falmouth 39 — Malique Bodden scored 7 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter for the visiting Whalers (3-2) in the C&I win.

North Reading 54, Lynnfield 53 — Will Taylor buried a pair of free throws with four seconds left to lift the Hornets (3-5). Sophomore Cody Cannalonga paced NR with 25 points.

Plymouth North 46, Silver Lake 32 — Senior JayQuan Leonard (14 points) netted his 1,000th career point for the Eagles (5-3) and junior Julian Llopiz had a team-high 20 points.

Reading 68, Lexington 55 — Tim Sahagian (17 points) and Taylor Marchant (14) paced the host Rockets (3-3)

Revere 64, Medford 54 — Junior Dillon Day led a balanced scoring attack for the Patriots (4-3) with 16 points.

Rockland 60, Norwell 47 — Senior Pierre Comeau (19 points) and junior Hunter Wardwell (14 points) led the Bulldogs (6-1) to South Shore League win over the Clippers (4-3).

Roxbury Latin 60, Dexter Southfield 56 — Senior Charlie Weitzel had 25 points for the Foxes (5-2).

Scituate 70, Pembroke 55 — Senior captain Jack Poirier led the Sailors (6-1) with 25 points.

Seekonk 65, Greater New Bedford 53 — Kyle Blanchard led the Warriors (4-4) with 20 points.

Snowden 58, Fenway 47 — Sophomore Omari Brooks had 22 points and eight steals for the Cougars (5-1) in the Boston City League matchup. Classmate Carlos Ortiz had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Somerset Berkley 71, Dighton-Rehoboth 68 — Austin Macek (24 points), Joe Nugent (23 points), and Cam Cunningham (10 points, 11 rebounds) carried the Raiders (5-2) to the double-overtime win. Ethan Dias pulled down 17 rebounds and Mason Arruda had a game-saving steal at midcourt.

St. Sebastian’s 64, Pingree 48 — Freshman Trevor Mullin had 23 points for the Arrows (5-5).

Taunton 83, Franklin 52 — Behind a game-high 23 points from Josh Lopes and a stellar performance from Tyler Stewart (21 points, 17 rebounds, and 6 assists), the host Tigers (8-2) dealt the third-ranked Panthers (8-1) their first loss of the season in a Hockomock League matchup.

Westford 52, Lincoln-Sudbury 44 — Seniors Declan Morse (11 points, 8 rebounds) and Jake Barisano (13 points) helped the Grey Ghosts (7-3) pull away in the second half for the Dual County League win.

Whitman-Hanson 69, Duxbury 49 — Senior Ben Rice had 16 points for the Panthers (7-2).

Winchester 51, Woburn 37 — Seniors Liam Campbell (20 points) and Gus Kraft (15) led the Sachems (4-4).

Girls’ gymnastics

Notre Dame (Hingham) 133.850, Carver/Sacred Heart 116.25 — Emma Troiano (35.0) and Katie McCormack (34.6) went 1-2 in the all-around for NDA in the Cranberry League meet.

Coed swimming

Archbishop Williams 98, Bishop Fenwick 70 — Junior Sam Rossini paced the Bishops (4-1) with victories in the 50 freestyle and the 100 free and also swimming legs on the victorious 200 medley and 400 free relays.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.