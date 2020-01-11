“Her vision is the biggest thing with her,” said Canton coach Dennis Aldrich. “Even as a freshman, she takes responsibility and sometimes she knows when not to pass. Her awareness, you can’t teach that.

On Saturday afternoon, Maffeo provided the power-play winner for Canton and fired 10 shots on goal as the Bulldogs (8-0-1) prevailed over previously unbeaten Waltham, 2-1.

WALTHAM — Canton freshman Olivia Maffeo isn’t a stay-at-home defenseman, but she certainly feels right at home in her first varsity season. Playing along side her sister, senior Alexa, Maffeo’s defensive ability and hockey awareness have paved the way for the Bulldogs’ torrid start.

“We’re going to enjoy her for as long as we have her.”

Tied 1-1 midway through the second, the Bulldogs got an extended look on the power play with a pair of Waltham penalties in quick succession. With 19 seconds left on the second penalty, Maffeo struck, rifling a power-play marker from the right circle. Moments earlier, Maffeo attempted the same shot but rung the crossbar.

“We’ve been trying to work it out wide and get a shot,” said Maffeo. “I tried to go far side for the back door but I saw I had an opening and shot one.”

Maffeo credits her quick adjustment to playing on the same defensive pair with her sister.

“It helps to have my sister on the team,” said Maffeo. “I really like it because we communicate well and work together at a higher level.”

Canton piled on 16 shots during the second period, seven of those coming on the power play. For the game, the Bulldogs outshot Waltham, 35-17. Waltham junior goalie Caitlyn Burke turned away 33 shots.

Much of that was a product of an aggressive forecheck that set the tone early for Canton. The Bulldogs’ efforts paid off when freshman Payton McDonough forced a turnover and fired a shot from the low circle before junior Faith Nelson tapped home the rebound.

“I wanted to get our legs in the game early on,” said Aldrich. “We don’t normally do that but I wanted to get it in behind the net and I thought at times we did that really well. It was a fun game for us.”

On the other end, Canton freshman Carolyn Durand came up big on multiple occasions. Within the opening five minutes, she stonewalled Waltham senior Janice O’Neil twice and closed the period with a point-blank stop on junior Jessica McPherson.

“She’s really progressed as a player,” said Aldrich. “She’s unrattled. To our credit, even some of the bouncing pucks kept them off balance but some of the saves she made were incredible.”

Waltham (5-1-1) tied the game 18 seconds into the middle frame. With a carry-over power play, seventh grader Isabella Mondolfi got a piece of McPherson’s slap shot, sending the puck popping up and over Durand for the equalizer.

Arlington Catholic 7, Shawsheen/Bedford 2 — Junior Brenna Mulcahy and sophomore Katie Boyle each scored two goals for the Cougars (5-6).

Duxbury 3, Hingham 0 — Grace High recorded a hat trick for the Green Dragons (4-3-1) and goalie Ali McArdle earned the shutout in net.

Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 9, Scituate 4 — Alyssa Martin scored five goals and Cassie Martin recorded her first career hat trick for the Panthers (3-5-0) in the Patriot League win.

Boys’ hockey

Bedford 5, Cambridge 2 — Jack Venuti scored twice and the Buccaneers (6-1-2) handed the Falcons their first loss of the season in a Merrimack Valley/Dual County 3 battle.

Essex Tech 5, Northeast 2 — Sophomore David Egan netted a hat trick for the Hawks (4-3-1) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference matchup.

Methuen 6, Newton South 4 — Colby Scott recorded a hat trick for the Rangers (2-4-2).

Norwell 9, Middleborough 0 — Matty Ward netted a hat trick, while Joe Daly and J.T. Cerruti scored their first varsity goals as the Clippers (3-2-2) rolled in the South Shore League.

Norwood 4, Norton 2 — Junior Nick Spadorcia had two goals and an assist for the Mustangs (5-1-1).

Roxbury Latin 4, North Yarmouth (Maine) 0 — Senior Mikey Jones had 25 saves in the shutout for the Foxes (5-3-1).

Watertown 7, OBryant 0 — The Raiders (6-2-1) secured their fifth shutout of the year, with freshman Aidan Campbell getting two goals and sophomore Malcolm McDonald scoring his first varsity goal.

Wellesley 2, Newton North 0 — Senior Drew Hubbard earned his fourth shutout of the year for the Raiders (5-2-1) in the Bay State Conference

Boys’ basketball

Apponequet 53, Old Rochester 48 — Sophomore forward Patrick White scored 17 for the Lakers (3-4) in the South Coast Conference win.

Belmont Hill 65, Milton Academy 64 — Junior Max Hall hit a contested runner with 1.3 seconds left in overtime to give the Sextants (1-9) the win.

Cristo Rey 39, Austin Prep 37 — After scoring a key win Thursday at O'Bryant, Cristo Rey (3-2) scored an upset win over Central Catholic League leader Austin Prep. The kids are starting to realize that there’s no ‘I’ in team,’’ first-year head coach Larry Merritt said. ‘‘They’re starting to believe that they can do what others believe to be impossible, like beating the number one team in the conference. People don’t respect Cristo Rey and I use that as a statement to get the kids fired up and it’s been working.’’

East Boston 47, Hope (R.I.) 46 — Junior Ronni Andujar had 17 points for the Jets (2-4).

Lawrence 76, Charlestown 57 — Angel Herrera scored a career-high 24 points and Gabriel Zorilla picked up a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Lancers (6-3) to their second win in a row.

Mystic Valley 66, Pioneer Charter 44 — Senior co-captains Kenny Jean-Pierre (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Alfie Tsang (17 points) led the Eagles (2-3).

Worcester Academy 78, New Hampton 77 — Sophomore Jhamyl Fricas had 21 points, capped by a fadeaway 3-pointer with time expiring to give the Hilltoppers (8-3) the win.

Girls’ basketball

Bishop Feehan 49, Bishop Fenwick 47 — Sophomore Haley Coupal went coast to coast with four seconds remaining to score the game-winning basket for the Shamrocks (8-1).

Masconomet 55, Hamilton-Wenham 28 — Senior Makayla Graves scored 20 points to lead the Chieftains (6-1).

Westport 65, Durfee 46 — Freshman Leah Sylvain led the Wildcats (5-2) with 19 points.

Worcester Academy 78, Deerfield 39 — Senior Adara Groman had 18 points for the Hilltoppers (6-2).

