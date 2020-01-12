Canton 51, Norwood 43 — Junior Eric Mischler scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs (4-6) to the nonleague win.

The Harbormen (7-3) closed the game with a 10-1 run to stun previously unbeaten Wareham (7-1).

Thomas Koenen scored 16 points and Jack McBride scored 12 as the Hingham boys’ basketball team scored a 55-52 victory over host Wareham on Sunday.

Malden Catholic 62, Cardinal Spellman 47 — Sophomore Tony Felder Jr. poured in 34 points, draining four 3-pointers, as the Lancers (6-2) continued their impressive start.

Marshfield 70, Duxbury 49 — With 11 players contributing at least a point, the host Rams (7-1) rolled to the victory. Mike Walsh had a team-high 14 points and Alex Spano finished with 11.

Saint Joseph Prep 73, Cohasset 67 — Mason Robertson scored a team-high 20 points and was followed by Darius Peterson’s 19 as the Phoenix (6-3) defeated the Skippers.

Girls’ basketball

Canton 67, Brookline 38 — Kiara Cerruti (20 points) paced the Bulldogs (3-5) to the nonleague win. Sydney Gallery added 12 points and Fay Gallery recorded 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Matignon 59, Weymouth 45 — Sophomore Olivia Found (19 points) led the Warriors (7-1) to the nonleague win and her sister, Emma, a senior co-captain, had 15, followed by junior Krista Lingley (11 points).

Girls’ hockey

Brookline 3, Marthas Vineyard 2 — Mei Davis scored a pair of goals and Caroline Davis made 19 saves in net for the Warriors at Walter Brown Arena.

