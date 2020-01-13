Liam Cunnie, Cohasset – After being named MVP of the Mayor’s Game at South Boston last Friday, the 6-foot junior guard dropped a modern-day school record 36 points this past Friday in an 86-57 win at Hull. Cunnie followed that up with 26 points in a 73-67 loss to St. Joesph’s Prep Sunday.

Joey Abate-Walsh, St. Mary’s – The sharpshooting 6-foot-7-inch forward produced 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 79-50 win over Cardinal Spellman, then dropped 28 points in a 63-34 win at Cathedral.

Cam Curney, Abington — The 6-foot-7 center continued his monster senior campaign, averaging 19 points and 18 rebounds across three wins for the undefeated Green Wave (7-0).

Alex Fritz, King Phillip — A 6-foot-3 senior guard, Fritz began the week with a career-high 42-point performance in a 80-68 win over Plymouth North on Monday before netting 19 and 25 points, respectively, in matchups against Canton and Attleboro.

Tyler Stewart, Taunton – The Tigers are now an 8-game winning streak after besting Sharon (78-60) and handing Franklin its first loss, 83-52, with Stewart contributing 18 and 21 points in those wins.

Isaiah Taylor, Lowell Catholic — He filled up the stat sheet during a pair of wins for the Crusaders. In a 76-59 victory over Cristo Rey on Tuesday, he scored 21 points and added seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals. The junior then recorded 20 points, 12 rebounds, and six steals in a 84-53 win over at Matignon on Friday.

