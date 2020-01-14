The pair certainly looked the part of stars throughout Cathedral’s 88-57 Catholic Central Large win over visiting Archbishop Williams.

And on one play Tuesday night, Vanderhoop stole the ball and fed an outlet pass near halfcourt to Daleba, who took two dribbles and flicked a behind-the-back pass to Vanderhoop, who finished through traffic.

At the start of school Tuesday, the Cathedral girls’ basketball program received an exciting news flash: Seniors Ariana Vanderhoop and Mackenzie Daleba had been nominated for the 2020 McDonald’s All American Game.

Coming off a loss on Friday to fourth-ranked St. Mary’s, the third-ranked Panthers handled the No. 17 Bishops, (6-2), who had dealt the same St. Mary’s squad its lone loss.

“It meant a lot, it caught me off guard,” Daleba said of the nomination. “I’m glad to be at the point. To do it with someone who works hard with you is a blessing.”

From the jump, Daleba (game-high 22 points, 15 rebounds) was dominant, scoring the first seven points for Cathedral (7-3).

A midrange jumper, steal and layup, followed by another jumper and free throw helped the Panthers jump out to a double-figure lead less than three minutes into the game.

Vanderhoop (9 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals), classmate Kiara Ainsley (14 points) and sophomores Ciara Gibson (21 points) and Tayla Barros (16 points, 6 assists) rounded out the team effort.

“Because [Daleba] came out hot, it gave us our confidence back,” Cathedral coach Clinton Lassiter said. “Definitely a good sign for us.”

In the first meeting on Dec. 17 in Braintree, Cathedral had prevailed, 58-55. The rematch never was in jeopardy.

“It was a battle the first time,” Daleba said. “We came together as a team and made some adjustments, and as you can see, we showed them today.”

Junior Camille Minor led Archbishop Williams with 11 points.

Belmont 44, Melrose 43 — Sophomore Nina Minicozzi led the Marauders (6-3) with 25 points, and scored the game-winning bucket in a tense Middlesex League tilt. The Marauders were down by 1 with just 10 seconds left when Minicozzi took the inbound pass from baseline to baseline and drained a layup at the buzzer to give Belmont the edge.

‘‘I'd like to say it was exactly what we drew up, but she just took it past everyone,’’ Belmont coach Melissa Hart said. ‘‘She’s the hardest worker on the floor every day at practice, and it shows in what she’s able to do in the game.’’

Bishop Fenwick 57, Arlington Catholic 35 — Junior Annie Murphy (24 points, 12 rebounds) and junior captain Liz Gonzalez (10 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists) led the Crusaders (6-3).

Bourne 59, Apponequet 27 — Senior Kaya Fernandes (21 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 steals) sparked the victory for the Canalmen (5-4).

Bridgewater-Raynham 56, Brockton 39 — The No. 2 Trojans (9-0) continued to roll through the Southeast Conference behind another stellar effort from sophomore guard Shay Bollin (18 points, 12 rebounds, 7 blocks).

Cambridge 54, Bedford 41 — Junior Kizziah Ruff (20 points) and sophomore Sophia Vital (18 points) led the No. 16 Falcons (8-2).

Dover-Sherborn 65, Norton 54 — Freshman Hana Skeary paced the Raiders (3-4) with 18 points.

Foxborough 65, Attleboro 44 — Junior Katelyn Mollica led the 15th-ranked Warriors (7-1) with 19 points.

Franklin 53, North Attleborough 33 — Senior forward Ali Brigham led the top-ranked Panthers (8-0) with 26 points.

Greater New Bedford 35, Fairhaven 32 — Freshman guard Jaelyn Dudley scored 19 points to lead the Bears (1-8).

Hanover 63, Plymouth South 47 — Junior forward Emily Flynn had 23 points for the Indians (3-6), sophomore guard Dani Tilden added 14 points, and sophomore forward McKalah Gaine recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Latin Academy 48, OBryant 47 — The Dragons (4-4) battled back from five points down at halftime to earn their third straight win. Senior Fiona Mannion led Latin Academy with 24 points and junior Jordan Bellot added 17.

Lexington 42, Watertown 39 — Senior guard Ofek Rotlevy (18 points) hit a 3-pointer to break a tie with under a minute remaining and give the Minutemen (6-3) the victory in a Middlesex League matchup.

Medfield 61, Ashland 38 — Junior center Camilla Silk had 14 points as the Warriors improved to 9-1.

Middleborough 47, Cohasset 36 — Junior Mandi Bukunt scored 19 points as the Sachems improved to 7-1.

Natick 56, Braintree 48 — Senior forward Brenna McDonald scored 20 points and notched 15 rebounds for the eighth-ranked Redhawks (7-1).

Needham 63, Wellesley 39 — Sophomore guard Lucy Dorian scored eight points and added 10 rebounds for the sixth-ranked Rockets (8-1).

Newton North 54, Milton 27 — Senior Taylor Bailey scored 16 points for the No. 7 Tigers (8-2).

Newton South 56, Waltham 48 — Junior guard Amaris Mills and senior forward Amari Turner led the way for the Lions (8-2) with 27 and 14 points, respectively.

Rockland 65, Abington 28 — The Elie sisters, sophomore Julia (22 points) and senior Caroline (14), paced the No. 11 Bulldogs (7-2).

Seekonk 53, Dighton-Rehoboth 49 — Mia DiBiase’s 21 points led the Warriors (5-3).

St. John Paul II 44, Sturgis East 28 — The Lions (9-2) received 17 points from freshman Maggie Crofford, and 13 points and 17 rebounds from junior Skylar Gonsalves.

Walpole 62, Brookline 25 — Senior captain Ainsley Dundon scored nine points and added 10 rebounds for the 13th-ranked Rebels (8-3).

Westford 48, Shepherd Hill 41 — Sophomore guard Carly Davey tallied 18 points for the Grey Ghosts (5-5).

Whitman-Hanson 54, Silver Lake 29 — Senior Brittany Gacicia led the Panthers (7-3) with 15 points, 11 of which came in the second half.

Boys’ basketball

Archbishop Williams 62, Cathedral 53 — Senior forward Jesse DeAngelis led the Bishops (5-4) with 20 points, followed by freshman forward Andre Mills Jr. with 15.

Attleboro 62, Foxborough 58 — Justin Daniels led the Bombardiers (7-2) with 15 points, while Qualeem Charles notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

BC High 84, Malden Catholic 63 — Sophomore guard Mike Loughnane had 29 points for the Eagles (6-2).

Beverly 72, Danvers 45 — Senior forward Duncan Moreland scored 28 points for the 18th-ranked Panthers (8-0).

Billerica 62, Tewksbury 59 — Seniors Aiden Deady (25 points, five steals) and Ryan Murphy (16 points, nine rebounds) paced the Indians (6-3).

Bishop Fenwick 68, Arlington Catholic 55 — Alex Gonzalez led the Crusaders (7-2) with 18 points while Jason Romans was stellar with 14 points, 11 steals and 8 assists.

Boston United 44, Minuteman 34 — Junior forward Donte White-Barboza led Boston United (1-6) with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Cambridge 77, Bedford 49 — Senior Khai Smith (26 points, 15 rebounds) scored his 1,000th career point for the No. 12 Falcons (8-1).

Case 50, Somerset Berkley 49 — Junior Jordan Rodrigues led the way for the Cardinals (4-5) with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Catholic Memorial 76, St. John’s Prep 53 — Junior point guard Kurtis Henderson (33 points) scored the 1,000th point of his career for the 11th-ranked Knights (7-1). He became the 13th Knight to achieve the feat.

Cohasset 73, Middleborough 62 — Junior captains Liam Cunnie and Jimmy Grech scored 29 and 20 points, respectively, for the Skippers (7-2).

Cristo Rey 74, Saint Joseph Prep 45 — The Knights (4-2) carried the momentum from big wins over O'Bryant and Austin Prep with a resounding victory at the KROC Community Center. Utilizing a 1-2-2 press that first-year coach Larry Merritt employed during his time at Cathedral, the Knights forced 15 turnovers and blazed out to a 45-17 halftime lead. Ray Bosquet scored a game-high 21 points, and Luis Rodriguez added 11 points with 7 steals and 6 assists in the runaway Catholic Central League win.

“In the first half, we actually put on a basketball clinic,” Merritt said. “This is what I've been preaching all year long. Everything I run at Cristo Rey is the same things I ran at Cathedral. We change the names a bit, but it’s the same thing. Just hard work and dedication. We started running 6 a.m. practices this week and it’s showing in how we play.”

Dighton-Rehoboth 65, Seekonk 46 — Senior guard Shane Mello paced the Falcons (6-3) with 20 points.

Franklin 72, North Attleborough 29 — Senior guard Brayden Sullivan had a career-high 28 points for the Panthers (9-1).

Hamilton-Wenham 64, Pentucket 52 — Sophomore Marcus Norton scored 27 for the Generals (5-5).

Hopkinton 68, Norwood 44 — Josh Czerepuszko scored 14 points for the Hillers (7-1).

King Philip 90, Stoughton 84 — After two hard-fought overtimes, including a buzzer-beating tip to force the second OT, the Warriors (5-5) emerged victorious led by seniors Alex Fritz (30 points) and Tommy Donahue (20 points, 15 rebounds).

Lynn Classical 69, Winthrop 48 — Senior guard Jeff Barbosa had 21 points for the Rams (7-3), and senior forward Raynel Nunez finished with 10 rebounds.

Manchester Essex 65, Masconomet 57 — Senior guard Kellen Furse scored 39 points for the Hornets (8-1).

Medfield 68, Ashland 66 — Senior Rabi Armany scored 19 points in an overtime win for the Warriors (3-6).

Mystic Valley 76, Whittier 70 — Coach Tony Ferullo picked up his 250th career victory as the Eagles (3-3) won their Commonwealth Athletic Conference matchup and extended their win streak to three games. Ferullo collected 51 of those victories at Newman Prep and Revere High before his hire at Mystic Valley 17 years ago. He has 199 wins with the Eagles.

Natick 78, Braintree 70 — Freshman Ryan Mela led the Redhawks (6-3) with a career-high 36 points in the Bay State Conference win.

Nauset 76, Nantucket 44 — Bobby Joy (32 points) became the 10th player in school history to reach 1,000 career points, scoring off an inbound pass in the first half. The Warriors improved to 5-4.

Newton North 71, Milton 62 — The Tigers (7-1) had four players in double figures in scoring, led by senior forward Grayson Hargens with 16.

Norwell 61, Mashpee 41 — Senior Nick Fantom led the Clippers (5-3) with 21 points.

Oliver Ames 77, Sharon 46 — Junior guard Amari Brown scored 18 points for the Tigers (8-4).

Rockland 56, Abington 51 — Senior Pierre Comeau scored 18 points for the Bulldogs (8-1).

Salem 76, Saugus 45 — Junior guard Bobby Jellison (25 points, six assists) hit seven 3-pointers to lead the way for the Witches (5-4).

Scituate 62, North Quincy 53 — Senior Jack Poirier scored 15 for the No. 14 Sailors (9-1).

Shawsheen 58, Northeast 38 — The Rams (6-2) recorded their fifth straight win behind 15 points and 10 boards from junior James Genetti. Sophomore Jeremy Perez added eight steals.

Snowden 62, CASH 37 — Javier Ellis led the Cougars (7-1) with 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Carlos Ortiz chipped in 14 points, 11 rebounds and 5 steals.

South Boston 65, Fenway 63 — Junior guard Jaydam Aponte had 22 points for the Knights (4-5), while junior forward Jalen Bing-Wallace had 16 points, 18 rebounds, and 12 blocks.

Taunton 59, Milford 58 — Junior Josh Lopes hit two free throws with six seconds left to push the lead to four, giving the No. 19 Tigers (9-2) enough cushion to survive a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the Scarlet Hawks (5-3). Junior Tyler Stewart led the Tigers with 17 points.

Wakefield 67, Arlington 54 — Junior guard Brett Okundaye scored a team-high 23 points for the Warriors (6-3).

Westford 52, Boston Latin 48 — Seniors Jake Barisano (13 points) and Aryah Purandare (10 points) led the Grey Ghosts (8-3).

Winchester 76, Wilmington 46 — Senior captain Liam Campbell scored 18 points and junior forward Sean Gogolin added 13 points for the Sachems (5-4).

Girls’ gymnastics

Framingham 138.5, Braintree 121.3 — Freshman Olivia Jones placed first in the all-around with a 33.15 score for the Flyers (2-0). Jones also placed first in the bars and the balance beam. Freshman Kevin Theodoro placed second in the all-around, and junior Hannah Laskoski took first in floor and on vault.

Boys’ hockey

BC High 4, St. John’s Prep 2 — Colin Norton scored the go-ahead goal with 1:12 to play for the No. 2 Eagles (6-2-1), who got a goal and three assists from Matt Keohane.

Latin Academy 4, Northeast 2 — Juniors Bailey Chan and Zach Maffeo each had a goal and assist for the Dragons (3-3-2).

Woburn 3, Winchester 3 — Lance Anderson scored the tying goal with 45 seconds left in the final frame for Woburn (4-2-3).

Girls’ hockey

Westwood 5, Franklin 4 — Sophia Levering (two goals, assists) scored the game-winner with 45 seconds left for the Wolverines (7-3-0), while Kendall Blomquist added a pair of goals.

Woburn 4, Winchester 1 — Angelina DiGirolamo had a hat trick and assist while her twin sister, Lucia, had a goal for the Tanners (7-1).

Boys’ swimming

Algonquin 99, Tyngsborough/Groton-Dunstable 70 — Freshman Jason Wong won the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly for the Tomahawks (7-1).

Girls’ swimming

Algonquin 102, Tyngsborough 81 — Sophomore Leona Sungkharom placed first in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, and senior Lizzie Meschisen scored a 226.05 to win the 1-meter dive for the Tomahawks (8-0).

