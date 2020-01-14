Lucia DiGirolamo, Woburn – The freshman powered the Tanners to a pair of blowout wins over tough Middlesex League foes, scoring twice in an 8-2 win over Reading and providing a goal and three assists in a 7-1 win over Lexington.

Bridget Gray, Belmont – The freshman backstopped the Marauders to shutout victories over Reading (2-0) and Waltham (1-0) and made 31 saves in a 3-3 tie with Winchester. She finished the week with 83 total saves.

Kaia Hollingsworth, Methuen/Tewskbury – Over three games, the senior stopped 64 total shots and posted a pair of shutouts, 2-0 over Needham and 3-0 over Masconomet, helping the Red Rangers get back on track after a slow start.