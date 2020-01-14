Lucia DiGirolamo, Woburn – The freshman powered the Tanners to a pair of blowout wins over tough Middlesex League foes, scoring twice in an 8-2 win over Reading and providing a goal and three assists in a 7-1 win over Lexington.
Bridget Gray, Belmont – The freshman backstopped the Marauders to shutout victories over Reading (2-0) and Waltham (1-0) and made 31 saves in a 3-3 tie with Winchester. She finished the week with 83 total saves.
Kaia Hollingsworth, Methuen/Tewskbury – Over three games, the senior stopped 64 total shots and posted a pair of shutouts, 2-0 over Needham and 3-0 over Masconomet, helping the Red Rangers get back on track after a slow start.
Hannah Keating, HPNA – Off to an undefeated start, the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op has been led by its senior captain, who scored a hat trick in a 4-2 win over Acton-Boxborough and the equalizer in a 2-2 tie with Methuen/Tewksbury.
Kenzie Shandley, King Philip – The senior scored two goals in each of the Warriors’ three victories, connecting against Shawsheen/Bedford (10-0), Medway/Ashland (5-1), and Walpole (6-2).
Casey Ward, Norwell – The senior captain scored five times in a 6-4 come-from-behind victory over ninth-ranked Peabody on the road on Saturday, helping extend the Clippers’ winning streak to five games.
