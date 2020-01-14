Winchester’s Dasha Smolina. Mark Lorenz for The Boston Globe

Capping a career in which she propelled the Winchester girls’ volleyball team to its first Division 1 final, senior setter Dasha Smolina has been named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

The 2019 Globe All-Scholastic selection recorded 690 assists, 295 digs, 18 blocks, 89 aces, and 130 kills for the Sachems (25-1), who lost the D1 championship game to Needham, 3-1.