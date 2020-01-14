Capping a career in which she propelled the Winchester girls’ volleyball team to its first Division 1 final, senior setter Dasha Smolina has been named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
The 2019 Globe All-Scholastic selection recorded 690 assists, 295 digs, 18 blocks, 89 aces, and 130 kills for the Sachems (25-1), who lost the D1 championship game to Needham, 3-1.
Smolina ended her career with 1,338 assists. Smolina was also named to the Massachusetts Girls’ Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State team.
Smolina boasts a 3.99 GPA and is a commended National Merit Scholar. She is undecided on her college plans.
