Snow, who won a national championship with the U19 Boston Junior Eagles last season, has played for three varsity hockey programs. She got her start at Sandwich, as an eighth grader, before her family moved to West Yarmouth. Then she joined John Shaw’s program at D-Y. But after two seasons, and citing strong athletics and academics, Snow made the move to Worcester Academy.

One outlier: Georgia Snow has transferred back to Dennis-Yarmouth from Worcester Academy, where the 5-foot-2 forward had spent her junior year.

There was the usual movement of top players from MIAA play to prep programs in the offseason. Sam Taber , a Globe Scholastic selection as an eighth grader at Austin Prep last season, is now at Cushing Academy. Dani Longuemare (Notre Dame-Hingham) and Elizabeth LePage (Bishop Stang) are at Portsmouth Abbey.

It was an easy choice: she wanted to get recruited, she wanted to live on her own, she wanted to be around players who shared the same mind-set.

“All my friends from club hockey were really dedicated to the sport,” said Snow. “They wanted to be really successful and go to college for the sport. They were all going to prep school, and I was like, maybe I should, because I want to do the same thing.”

Tours and interviews were booked. Applications were filed. Snow reclassified as a sophomore, enrolled at Worcester Academy, and helped the Hilltoppers to a 14-10-3 record. But fueled by a love of the sport, the 18-year-old realized she didn’t want to delay the process any longer. She returned to Dennis-Yarmouth, rejoined the Dolphins, and will graduate with her class.

“I’m ready to go and start my next chapter in my life,” Snow said. “I realized I’d probably go to the same place [for college] even if I went to public school.”

She is currently in conversation with three college programs, all within a driving distance away, a big plus. For now, Snow is ecstatic to be home in South Yarmouth with her parents and younger brothers, Charlie (2) and Harry (six months).

“There’s nothing wrong with going to prep school – it’s up to the parents or the kids to go,” Shaw said. “If they want to go that’s great. But it was great that she came back.”

After a year away, Shaw noted that Snow is playing with more confidence. It shows on the stat sheet— Snow leads the 7-0 Dolphins with 16 goals and three assists.

Braintree coach Kevin Burchill noticed a similar change in Ally DeCoste, who was enrolled at Phillips Exeter for two years before transferring back to her hometown.

“Her two years away really opened her eyes to what’s really out there in the real world,” Burchill said. “Going away to school and coming back has just matured her. When you get a really mature, confident kid who knows what they want to do, when you put them on a sheet of ice, the confidence level is second nature.”

DeCoste originally started at Exeter for ice hockey, but found its fall equivalent. Now, the senior is committed to play Division 1 field hockey at Providence. When she started struggling with back spasms and stress fractures shortly after she committed, DeCoste made the decision to come home to Braintree. The success she’s enjoyed with the Wamps alongside the longtime friends is an added bonus.

“Coming back to play with all the kids that I’ve known and grew up with [was great],” DeCoste. “It was hard at the beginning, but coming back was a really good transition.”

Though the location and the league have changed for her senior year, Snow’s mind-set hasn’t. To her, it doesn’t matter what rink she’s skating on, just that she’s leaving it all out there.

“I have to step up and have the same intensity,” Snow said. “I still want to play in college. I’m just going to focus on becoming better.”

Ice chips

■ At the midpoint of the 2019-20 girls’ season, defending Division 1 champion defending state Methuen/Tewksbury has bounced back from a slow start, collecting wins over ranked foes Needham (2-0) and Masconomet (3-0) while tying Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (2-2).

The task of replacing top scorers Julia Masotta (Norwich) and Cassidy Gruning (Suffolk) has not been easy. But sophomore Jess Driscoll and senior Lydia Pendleton have paced the attack

Defensively, seniors Madi Sjostedt, Brenna Greene, and Kaia Hollingsworth have made the transition easier, rom a leadership perspective.

“It’s a senior group in general,” said Methuen coach Sarah Oteri. “They’re very motivated, dedicated, and embody the culture of our program. We’ve focused more on the fundamentals and the little things.”

■ As for two-time defending D2 champ Wellesley in Division 2, the Raiders appeared primed for another run.

“It’s difficult to manage expectations but that comes with the territory,” said Wellesley coach P.T. Donato. “We start the year the same way we end the year by going over basics and taking things game by game. Our schedule is tough and we want practice to be hard so games come easy.”

■ Plymouth North senior Abby Egan made an interesting decision this winter. A Patriot League basketball all-star last year, she decided to lace up the skates for one final hockey season at the high school level.

“I would walk past my old hockey equipment every time I went to grab my basketball stuff,” said Egan. “I hadn’t skated in four years and I’ve always loved and missed hockey and just wanted to skate one more time.”

It was a pleasant surprise for first-year Plymouth coach Mike McCosh , who Egan would be returning to the ice at the start of the school year. There was rust at first, but Egan has come on strong, leads the Blue Eagle defense and has sccored two goals.

“She’s a true athlete,” said McCosh. “Hockey is different, with basketball you can pick it up and play pretty quick but to come back to hockey and do what she’s done is awesome.”

Games to watch

Wednesday, No. 8 Arlington at No. 18 Belmont (at Skip Viglirolo Rink, 5 p.m.) – The Middlesex League has been unforgiving this season. The Spy Ponders are looking to pad their position at the top with a road test against a strong Belmont team.

Wednesday, No. 10 Peabody at No. 9 HPNA (at Haverhill Veterans’ Arena, 5 p.m.) – Can the Hillies co-op preserve their undefeated record when the Tanners come to town? Peabody is coming off a shocking defeat to Norwell on Saturday.

Wednesday, No. 6 Boston Latin at No. 19 Waltham (at Waltham Veterans’ Arena, 5 p.m.) – The Hawks were dealt theif first loss Saturday against Canton. But goaltending has fueled a strong start, much like their Wednesday night foe, Boston Latin.

Wednesday, No. 1 Braintree at Natick (at William Chase Arena, 7 p.m.) – Natick is putting together a sneaky good season and could play spoiler when they host the top-ranked Wamps in the Bay State Conference clash.

Saturday, No. 3 Austin Prep at Longmeadow (at Olympia Center, 6:40 p.m.) – The Cougars head west to face the Lancers, who have been scuffling lately.

Monday, No. 16 Lexington at No. 2 St. Mary’s (at Connery Rink, 5 p.m.) – The Minutemen endured a recent rough patch and a matchup with the Spartans is crucial to prevent their record from slipping further.

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com. Dan Shulman also contributed.