“We liked it as a win, but we sat back and looked at it as a tie, and we just have to learn from our mistakes,” Pomposelli said. “I thought we played well for all but 8.6 seconds.”

In reality, however, the eighth-ranked Hawks and sixth-ranked Knights skated to a 1-1 tie at the Canton Ice House, Pomposelli’s goal with 17 seconds remaining in the extra session nothing more than a brief emotional lift under the MIAA’s pilot overtime program.

In the heat of the moment, Ryan Pomposelli said he and his Xaverian boys’ hockey teammates treated Wednesday’s overtime thriller against Catholic Memorial as a win.

Xaverian (6-2-2) rued a sequence at the end of the first period, when CM’s Gavin Havens cleaned up a net-front scrum with 8.6 seconds left after the Hawks had ample opportunities to clear the puck.

Xaverian had just taken a 1-0 lead on a strike from Pomposelli with 1:35 left in the opening frame.

“That was kind of frustrating, but we’ll try and correct it,” Xaverian coach Dave Spinale said.

The Knights (6-2-2) and Hawks received outstanding goaltending from Dom Walecka and Kyle Harvey, respectively.

Walecka made 26 saves, including two back-to-back on a sequence midway through the second period in which both Pomposelli and teammate Matty Ryan appeared to have the netminder dead to rights.

Harvey turned aside 32 shots for the Hawks, who were playing in their first game under the MIAA’s pilot overtime program.

“We’re trying to be smart about how we approach this,” Spinale said. “I’d approach this the same as if we lost. It’s about competing and building character. We’re trying not to get ahead of ourselves, because we don’t want to make it a ‘false win.’ We want to say ‘Hey, that’s great, we fought hard for 49 minutes.’”

Bedford 3, Watertown 0 — James Demeo had two goals and an assist, and Bobby Marcus added a goal and assist for the Buccaneers (7-1-2) at the Edge Sports Center.

Demeo broke a scoreless tie at 9:10 of the second period when he tapped home a feed from Marcus, who withstood a big hit at the blue line before breaking into the zone down the right side.

Marcus and Demeo added power play goals in the third period, Demeo finishing it off with an end-to-end rush with 1:54 to play.

Timothy Mead posted the shutout for Bedford, which has allowed just 11 goals in 10 games.

Blue Hills 4, South Shore Voc-Tech 2 — Joe Mercuri, Brendan Spinale, Chris Sarno and Tristan McDonough found the back of the net for the Warriors (4-3, 3-1) in the Mayflower League win at the Canton Ice House.

Spinale’s goal at 13:20 of the first period stood as the game winner, while both Mercuri and McDonough notched their first goals of the season.

Preston Channel scored both goals for the South Shore (1-7-1, 1-4-1), which has now dropped five straight games against the Warriors.

Groton 5, Hebron (Maine) 2 — Junior Ronan Doherty, a Reading native, had a hat trick for the Zebras (9-4).

Masconomet 5, North Reading 0 — Senior Kirby Glynn registered a goal and two assists to lift the Chieftains (8-2) over the Hornets.

St. George’s 2, Brooks 1 — Mike Dimascolo and Dominic Frias scored for the Dragons.

Walpole 4, Brookline 3 — Ethan McDonough scored two goals and recorded an assist to help the Rebels (5-3-2) edge the Warriors at Walter Brown Arena.

Waltham 5, Billerica 1 — Junior leftwing Matt O’Toole had two goals for the Hawks (6-3).

Wellesley 3, Needham 2 — Senior defender Emmett Coakley scored the go-ahead goal four minutes into the final frame, propelling the Raiders (6-2-1) to the win.

Whitman-Hanson 4, Silver Lake 1 — Matt Solari, Chris Stoddard, Adam Solari, and John Ward scored for the Panthers.

Girls’ hockey

Bishop Feehan 3, Oakmont 1 — In a span of four minutes and 15 seconds in the second period, the Shamrocks (1-7) struck for all three goals on the way to capturing the first varsity win in program history, a nonleague victory at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro.

Fittingly, junior Alana DiPlacido and senior Lucy Armour, both captains who lobbied for a varsity program at the school, tallied the opening goals. Junior Lauren Cullity capped off the surge by lighting the lamp on the power play.

“Once that first goal went in, the other girls started getting a little more confident,” said Bishop Feehan coach Mike Cripps. “They noticed [Oakmont] was covering our defenders more and that sort of opened up a lane in front.”

In goal, Shamrock freshman Avery Blanchard turned a way some tough shots in the third period, surrendering the only goal off a deflection in front.

Canton 1, Dedham 0 — The No. 4 Bulldogs (9-0-1) were led by a pair of freshmen -- Olivia Maffeo scored the lone goal and goalie Carolyn Durand secured her sixth shutout of the year with 11 saves.

Belmont 0, Arlington 0 — Bridget Gray stopped 35 shots in goal for host Belmont (7-1-3).

HPNA 5, Peabody 1 — Senior Hannah Keating scored twice for the No. 9 Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op (7-0-2). Keating has seven goals in her last three games.

Nobles 5, Middlesex 1 — Sophomore forward Emmy O’Leary had two goals and one assist, leading the Bulldogs (14-0) in the ISL matchup. Junior forwards Ellie Bayard (2 goals) and Katie Pyne (1 goal, 1 assist) also contributed for Nobles.

St. Mark’s 4, Lawrence Academy 2 — Junior Madison Michals netted a pair of goals to power the visiting Lions.

Waltham 1, Boston Latin 1 — Caitlyn Burke made 26 saves as host Hawks (5-2-2) earned the draw against Boston Latin (5-1-3).

Weymouth 6, Framingham 4 — Despite the loss, senior captain Georgia Parker became the first Flyer in more than 10 years to pass the 100-point mark in her varsity career.

Boys’ basketball

Arlington Catholic 63, Bishop Fenwick 62 — Senior center Cam Garber had 16 points for the Cougars (5-3) in the Catholic Central Large win.

Bishop Connolly 83, Holbrook 52 — Junior guard Matt Myron had 23 points for the Cougars (5-1).

Burke 70, Brighton 49 — Josh Roseboro paced the Bulldogs (6-2) with 19 points.

Chapel Hill 71, Brimmer & May 58 — Senior co-captain Cameron Smith netted 20 points, marking the eighth consecutive game he’s scored 20 or more points.

East Boston 66, Madison Park 57 — Junior guard Nick Sesta led the Jets (3-4) with 17 points.

Latin Academy 66, OBryant 43 — Abdulahi Aden scored 18 points and Osasu Woghiren recorded 14 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 blocks as the Dragons (9-2) beat the Tigers.

Maimonides 75, Norwell 69 — Jesse Spear scored 27 points to helpd the M-Cats pick up the non-league victory.

Milton 65, Randolph 62 — Earl Tucker led the Wildcats (5-4) with 25 points.

New Mission 59, Charlestown 45 — Junior guard Jahiid Allen-Paisley recorded his first triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists to help the Titans (5-3) to a Boston City League win.

Nobles 40, Deerfield 36 — Brendan McNamara scored 15 points and Marc Garraud made three crucial 3-pointers to help the host Bulldogs (6-4) pull away for the win in Dedham.

South Shore Voc-Tech 67, Old Colony 58 — Jerome Overstreet scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the host Vikings (3-3).

Southeastern 74, Diman 61 — Miguel Martinez led the host Hawks with 24 points.

Winchester 65, Medford 52 — Junior Omar Shakeel scored 22 points to lead the Sachems (6-4) past the Mustangs.

Worcester Academy 78, Proctor 60 — Holy Cross-bound senior Judson Martindale scored 19 points to power the Hilltoppers (9-3) past the Hornets.

Girls’ basketball

Bishop Fenwick 36, Arlington Catholic 16 — Juniors Annie Murphy and Brynn Bertucci, and captain Liz Gonzalez combined for 28 points and 35 rebounds for the visiting Crusaders (7-3).

Blue Hills 52, Bristol-Plymouth 36 — Senior guard Jamillia Ross of Randolph had 21 points for the Warriors (3-4).

Burke 32, South Boston 17 — Junior Janalyn Ortiz had 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs (7-1) defeated the Knights.

Cardinal Spellman 38, Sharon 33 — Senior captain Mariah Harris netted 17 points to lead the Cardinals (3-6) to the nonleague victory.

Greater Lowell 54, Greater Lawrence 34 — Aliza Som tallied 19 points, four rebounds, and four assists, and Kaelynn Tanner added 13 points to lead the visiting Gryphons (5-4)

Holbrook 51, Bishop Connolly 32 — Destiny Morales-Williams and Reona Muse each tallied 22 points for the Bulldogs (5-2).

Latin Academy 65, Boston United 49 — Senior forward Fiona Mannion poured in a season-high 35 points and junior Jordan Bellot added 19 more points for the Dragons (5-4), who have rattled off four straight wins.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 49, Milton 36 — Senior Ellie Hilsabeck had 18 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (6-2).

South Shore Voc-Tech 41, Old Colony 39 — Senior Briana Ruffian recorded a game-high 21 points and 12 rebounds for the visiting Vikings (5-3).

Wrestling

Bridgewater-Raynham 71, Durfee 6 — Eighth grader Rowen MacIntosh won her first varsity match at 113 pounds, leading the Trojans (8-2) to victory.

Jim Clark reported from Bedford and Dan Shulman from Attleboro. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.