Shay Bollin, Bridgewater-Raynham — Continuing her strong start for the second-ranked Trojans (9-0), the 6-foot-2-inch sophomore collected 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks in a 80-37 win over Durfee, then added 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 blocks in a 56-39 win against Brockton.
Mackenzie Daleba, Cathedral — The senior forward collected a team-high 27 points and 16 rebounds against No. 3 St. Mary’s, followed by 22 points and 15 rebounds in an 88-57 victory over Archbishop Williams.
Kylie DuCharme, Wilmington — The 6-foot junior wing averaged 17.5 points and 16 rebounds per game in wins over Watertown (46-35) and Winchester (61-43).
Advertisement
Bridget Feldman, Fontbonne — In a pair of close wins for the Ducks, the senior guard from Walpole scored 14 points (including four 3-pointers) in a 45-42 win at Bishop Stang, and added 19 in a 45-41 victory at Ursuline.
Olivia Gourdine, Barnstable — The sophomore forward was a factor in three victories. She had 18 points (four 3-pointers), 8 rebounds, and 2 steals in a 48-46 win at Sandwich. She then scored a career-high 25 points in a 51-41 win over New Bedford, and posted a team-high 8 points and seven rebounds in a 32-31 win over rival Falmouth.
Skyeler Sandison, Nauset — Sandison became the ninth player in school history to reach 1,000 career points in a 72-20 win over Dennis-Yarmouth.
Seamus McAvoy
Seamus McAvoy can be reached at seamus.mcavoy@globe.com.