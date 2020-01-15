Shay Bollin, Bridgewater-Raynham — Continuing her strong start for the second-ranked Trojans (9-0), the 6-foot-2-inch sophomore collected 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks in a 80-37 win over Durfee, then added 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 blocks in a 56-39 win against Brockton.

Mackenzie Daleba, Cathedral — The senior forward collected a team-high 27 points and 16 rebounds against No. 3 St. Mary’s, followed by 22 points and 15 rebounds in an 88-57 victory over Archbishop Williams.

Kylie DuCharme, Wilmington — The 6-foot junior wing averaged 17.5 points and 16 rebounds per game in wins over Watertown (46-35) and Winchester (61-43).