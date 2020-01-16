One year after skating victoriously off the TD Garden ice, the Red Raiders advanced to the Division 3 North final in 2016, falling in overtime to Wayland. However, the heartbreak of that loss paled in comparison with the following season, when dwindling numbers forced the Raiders to play only a junior varsity schedule.

This season, the Red Raiders are following a similar formula, and are on pace for their best season since that championship squad. But it’s been a long road for the program to get back to this point.

John Vlachos took over as coach following the brief one-year hiatus. Now in his third season, he has the Raiders on solid footing, with a 6-3-1 record following Wednesday’s 3-0 loss to Bedford.

“We’re all working hard, from our AD [Ryan Murphy] to our coaching staff to our players,” said Vlachos, a former goalie at Watertown who previously coached at Nashua South (N.H.), as well as the Salem State women’s club team. “We just started a JV program, so we feel that’s going to benefit us.”

Watertown did reach the postseason a year ago, finishing 9-9-4 overall including a Division 3 North first-round win against Wayland before falling to Dracut/Tyngsboro. The potential for a return to the playoffs is there, fueled by a defense that has allowed only 11 goals in 10 games. Goalie Kevin Green, a senior captain, has backboned the team to five shutouts, including a recent six-game winning streak in which the Raiders allowed only one goal.

Kevin Green (35) led his Red Raiders out of their locker room on Wednesday against Bedford, just as he’s led them to success early this season. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

“[Green] is good, but our two other goalies are very good,” Vlachos said of sophomore Jared Norton and freshman Casey Williams. “We’re hoping they’ll be able to walk in next year and see what Kevin has done. Kevin certainly has set the foundation and hopefully they can continue that.”

Green has been supported by a solid defense, led by junior captains Nick DiPace and Anthony Diallo. The Raiders have only four seniors on the roster – Green and fellow captain Brendan King at forward, as well as forward Keith Ricci and defenseman John Moynihan.

Since its return to varsity status for the 2017-18 season, Watertown has been skating as an independent program, rather than butting heads with some of the traditional powers in the Middlesex League. It’s a move Vlachos believes has allowed the Raiders to be on a more competitive level against fellow Division 3 programs. The Raiders did play Lexington earlier this season, losing 3-1, and has a pair of games against Wakefield, the first next Wednesday at John A. Ryan Arena.

“You can say what you want, but if you have 60 kids trying out for a team, you’re going to be good,” Vlachos said of some of the other Middlesex programs. “We had 33 kids try out for the team, and 33 kids made it. Our JV program is made up of some seventh- and eighth-graders who I think are going to be very good and help our program.”

Vlachos said, like many towns and cities across Massachusetts, a shift in demographics has had an effect, but he is starting to see it turn around.

“We’re working hard to get our numbers . . . we’re a small town,” he said. “We only have [about] 675 in our school. It is what it is, it’s a numbers game. Watertown has changed. There’s not as many kids playing hockey. We’re working closely with youth hockey, our youth hockey numbers were up this year. We’re hoping to keep on working with them and keep our numbers going.

“My first year here, I think we had 15 kids. I feel like we are on the upside.”

Ice chips

■ The first career goal for Drew Anderson at Waltham could not have been more timely, in a couple of ways. The freshman knocked home the winner Monday night to help the Hawks to a 3-1, nonleague victory against Needham.

Anderson’s father, Nick, is a Waltham police officer who is serving his second tour of duty with the Army in Kuwait. The day before, according to coach John Maguire, Waltham captains Justin Moran and Cullen Millerick decided to rally the Hawks players to each write a letter to Nick Anderson, thanking him for his service.

■ Marshfield will host the 11th annual Green Cup games against archrival Duxbury on Monday at Hobomock Arenas in Pembroke.

This year’s event is raising funds for pediatric brain cancer research and treatment, as well as seeking contributions for local food pantries. The annual event features games across youth levels between the neighboring South Shore towns, and this year for the first time will include a First Responders Game pitting fire and police departments from Marshfield and Duxbury.

The Rams host the Green Dragons in the boys’ varsity game at 1 p.m., following a matchup between the girls’ teams at 11:30 a.m.

Games to watch

Saturday, BC High at Pope Francis (at Olympia Ice Center, 12:10 p.m.) — A rematch of the last two Super 8 finalists, including last March’s epic four-overtime victory by the Eagles. What more needs to be said?

Saturday, Plymouth North at Hanover (at Hobomock Arena, 3:10 p.m.) — The unbeaten Blue Eagles visit the Indians in a matchup of early Patriot League division leaders.

Saturday, St. John’s Prep at Xaverian (at Canton Ice House, 4:30 p.m.) — The host Hawks will be looking to avenge their lone loss, a 3-0 defeat on Jan. 1.

Saturday, Catholic Memorial at Hingham (at Pilgrim Arena, 6 p.m.) — The Harbormen will try to slow down the red-hot Knights and score a big public school victory.

Monday, Pope Francis at Arlington (at Ed Burns Arena, 2 p.m.) — Another rematch of Super 8 combatants, the Spy Ponders suffered their lone loss to the Cardinals on Dec. 23 in West Springfield.

Wednesday, Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep (at Essex Sports Center, 6:40 p.m.) — Points are at a premium in the Catholic Conference, and the visiting Knights have a slim lead so far.

Wednesday, Barnstable at Marshfield (at Hobomock Arena, 7:50 p.m.) — The visiting Red Raiders will try to establish themselves as one of the top contenders in the South when they meet the Rams.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @In_The_Slot.