■ Kurt Heath, Southeastern/WB/B-P — The freshman winger’s goal and four assists sparked the Hawks to a 9-3 victory against Mayflower Athletic Conference foe Sacred Heart.

■ Zach McKenelley, St. John’s Prep — With one second left, the junior forward banged home a pass on a 6-on-4 power play to give the Eagles a 2-2 tie with Malden Catholic.

■ Sam Pifko, Lynnfield – A senior assistant captain, Pikfo scored four goals to key the Pioneers’ 11-4 victory against Westwood.