■ Kurt Heath, Southeastern/WB/B-P — The freshman winger’s goal and four assists sparked the Hawks to a 9-3 victory against Mayflower Athletic Conference foe Sacred Heart.
■ Zach McKenelley, St. John’s Prep — With one second left, the junior forward banged home a pass on a 6-on-4 power play to give the Eagles a 2-2 tie with Malden Catholic.
■ Sam Pifko, Lynnfield – A senior assistant captain, Pikfo scored four goals to key the Pioneers’ 11-4 victory against Westwood.
■ Espen Reager, Foxborough — The senior goalie essentially stole a point against Hockomock League power Franklin, making 54 saves in a 1-1 tie.
■ Colby Scott, Methuen — His hat trick propelled the Rangers to a 6-4 victory against Newton South. The junior shares the team lead in goals (eight) and points (14).
■ Mike Whalen, Norton — The sophomore had two goals and three assists in victories Monday against Tri-County (5-0) and Wednesday vs. Revere/Malden/Matignon (5-2). He has scored in seven of the Lancers’ nine games this season.
