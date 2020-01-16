Brooks played without star guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney on Thursday, and Smith stepped up in a big way, tallying a game-high 18 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists as Brooks earned a 61-55 NEPSAC win over host Brimmer and May.

The 6-foot-3 guard had cemented himself as a go-to scorer for the Raiders last winter, but now in his first season with Brooks, Smith is adjusting to playing alongside a supporting cast filled with future Division 1 hopefuls just like himself.

CHESTNUT HILL - George Smith’s offensive role shifted when he transferred from Central Catholic to Brooks for his junior year.

“He’s a fantastic kid who has fit perfectly with us,” Brooks coach John McVeigh said. “He shoots the ball very well and he makes plays for us. He’s also unselfish. What I love about him is he loves being a part of the team. He’s a great fit for us.”

Smith scored 10 points in the first half, while 6-foot-9-inch center Sam Thomson added 14 first-half points to give Brooks a commanding 38-17 halftime lead.

But the game switched its course in the second half. Brimmer and May went on a quick 10-0 spurt to cut the Brooks lead to 42-34 midway through the second frame.

Thomson, a Colgate commit, and fellow forward Myles Foster (12 points, 8 rebounds) pushed the advantage back to 17 points, before the Gators (4-7) went on another run down the stretch that made things interesting.

Kyrell Luc (17 points) and Gianni Thompson (17 points) led the furious comeback for Brimmer, cutting the deficit to 58-55 with less than a minute left. However, Jarrell Okorougo’s game-tying 3-point attempt with 30 seconds left clanged off the rim. Thomson secured the rebound and hit the game-clinching free throws.

Brooks has won three out of the last four NEPSAC Class B titles, and with Thomson, Foster, Smith, and Whitney-Sidney garnering interest from Division 1 programs, they have a real chance to add some more hardware to the collection.

Smith noted how Thursday’s win over Class AA rival Brimmer and May is a step in the right direction.

“We’ve been playing really well this season,” Smith said. “We’ve flowed well and we kind of just jelled right away. Everyone on this team is unselfish. It’s just been a great fit.”

Mystic Valley 72, Innovation Academy 47 — With their fourth win in a row Thursday night, the Mystic Valley boys helped deliver head coach Tony Ferullo his 200th win with the Eagles (4-3). The milestone comes just two days after he achieved his 250th career victory, which came in the Eagles’ win over Whittier on Tuesday night.

‘‘The reason I coach is to help young men learn about basketball, but more importantly about life,’’ Ferullo said. ‘‘I treat all of my players as if they were my own son. All the credit goes to my players. My role is to teach about the game, about life, and to encourage them to be the best they can be every day.’’

Ferullo is currently coaching his 17th season as the Eagles head coach. He spent time at both Revere High and Newman Prep before coming to Mystic Valley.

Girls’ basketball

Fenway 64, Charlestown 23 — Senior Imani Terry scored 24 points and dished out 4 assists as the Panthers (5-2) defeat the Townies.

North Reading 48, Newburyport 26 — Senior Ali Grasso scored a game-high 19 points for the Hornets (6-3).

Billerica 45, Westford 43 — Madison Watford scored 14 for the Indians (6-3).

Boys’ hockey

Wilmington 5, Shawsheen 1 — Sophomore Riley Fitzgerald netted two goals for the Wildcats (5-4-1).

Boys’ swimming

Algonquin 100, Advanced Math and Science 66 — Junior Will Saulnier won the 200 meters individual medley and the 100 meters backstroke to help the Tomahawks move to 8-1 on the season.

Bishop Feehan 106, New Bedford 58 — Bishop Feehan’s Erik Watka and Ryan Shute qualified for the state meet. Watka qualified for the 200 meters freestyle and the 500 meters freestyle while Shute qualified for the 200 meters individual medley and the 100 meters backstroke.

Girls’ swimming

Algonquin 87, Advanced Math and Science 70 — Senior Alexi Wong placed first in the 200 meters freestyle and the 100 meters butterfly as the Tomahawks (9-0) remained undefeated.

Bishop Feehan 99, New Bedford 72 — Bishop Feehan’s Jill Carline and Julia Pelchat qualified for the MIAA State Meet. Carline will compete in the 50 meters freestyle and the 100 meters backstroke while Pelchat qualified for the 100 meters butterfly and the 100 meters breaststroke.