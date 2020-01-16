The first girl in his program, Kim Donovan , helped the Hillers win back-to-back state titles in 2003-04 on a squad that also featured future PGA Tour pros Keegan Bradley and Jon Curran . Donovan went on to earn a four-year scholarship at Duke University.

“You make them comfortable, and have them develop a passion for the game.”

In introducing a freshman girl to his Hopkinton golf program, one that was dominated by boys, Dick Bliss addressed the ‘fit’ first. “The No. 1 priority was to make [the girls] comfortable, show them how they could fit into our program,” recalled Bliss, who recently retired after a storied 40-year run at the helm of the Hiller program.

Bliss’s 2018 Division 2 state championship squad included Abby Jaye, who went on to win the MIAA South girls’ title last spring and now is a freshman at Stonehill College, along with Megan Halloran (Assumption), along with Jaye’s sister, Olivia, a freshman. His 2019 squad was 17-1, was the runner-up in the D2 South qualifier, and fourth in the state.

On Thursday, the 70-year-old Bliss received an unexpected retirement gift for his work at Hopkinton — 2019 National Coach of the Year for girls’ golf from the National Federation of State High School Associations’ (NFHS) Coaches Association. The only 2019 recipient from the Bay State, Bliss will be honored at the annual MIAA Awards Banquet, May 21, at the Doubletree in Milford.

It was the culmination of a process that started with his selection as the MIAA’s 2018-19 Coach of the Year, followed by his nomination to the sectional level. A committee at the NFHS selected Bliss from eight sectional winners.

“Wow, that is quite an honor,” said Bliss when informed of the honor. “I started in 1979, that’s a body of work.”

In his tenure, Bliss always treasured teaching the game, one he developed a passion for as a standout at Westborough High before earning a scholarship to the University of Houston. “I always tell [the athletes] to try to play three sports,” he said. “And if they capture the passion, they can play at the next level.” And when they do, Bliss soaks in the moment. “It’s wonderful to see how much [these players] have achieved. It’s the ultimate gratification.”

In addition to Bradley, Curran, and Donovan, recent UConn grad Jimmy Heuvel is going pro and current Hopkinton senior Matt Epstein will play at William & Mary. He plans to catch up with the pair in mid-February, at the PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

And he will continue to coach, in an unofficial capacity. “One of the [two girls] on the [team] asked me what she can do this winter, I said ‘play indoors, and I can teach/coach in the spring,’” said Bliss.

According to Bliss, Hopkinton will introduce a girls’ golf program in two years. That certainly is part of his legacy.

Lowell Catholic to CAC

Lowell Catholic’s request to join the Commonwealth Athletic Conference has been informally accepted by officials, according to athletic director Jack Fletcher. All sports would join the CAC starting with the 2020-21 school year, but the school is applying for its hockey program to remain in the Catholic Central League. If that request is denied, Lowell Catholic’s hockey programs will likely play an Independent schedule going forward.

The move to the CAC would help significantly reduce the time and cost required for travel to certain schools in the Catholic Central.

“We’re very happy in the CCL,” said Fletcher. “It’s just a matter of travel. I don’t want to tell you what the bus bills look like. The [CAC] makes more sense to us because it’s more local.”

The Catholic Central is in the midst of transition, the Small in particular, with the recent closures of Marian (Framingham), Pope John (Everett), and Saint Clement (Medford), and the departure of John Paul II to the Cape & Islands.

The CCL recently extended invites to both Bishop Feehan and Bishop Stang, who are members of the threee-school Eastern Athletic Conference along with Coyle & Cassidy. A decision is expected soon.

Nate Weitzer contributed to this report.