When the court is covered by wrestling mats, parents, students, and other spectators watch the Wednesday night league dual meets above from windowless archways.

Tucked away on the bottom floor at Arlington High, down a windowless cement hallway near the school’s loading dock, is an old basketball court, with wooden staircases on each side.

“It’s definitely a different atmosphere than wrestling in a big gym,” said Noe Romero, a senior 113-pounder for Arlington.

“All of the parents are here leaning over the rail. It’s a really intimate setting . . . it makes the team feel closer, the fans feel more involved. It brings the intensity.”

Advertisement

Arlington wrestles in the school basement, but the Spy Ponders are nowhere near the bottom of Division 2 competition this winter.

Following a 57-16 thrashing of Lexington on Wednesday night, Arlington (13-1 overall) is in a strong position to defend its Middlesex League Liberty title. Its only loss came against undefeated St. John’s Prep on Dec. 14. Its 43-point victory last Saturday over perennial Division 2 power Masconomet in the Brendan Grant Tournament (Belmont) showed the competition what Arlington already knew — this is a deep, balanced team supported by a quartet of stars who can succeed in the postseason.

Since coach Kevin Cummings founded the program in 1997, Arlington has never won a sectional title. Last winter, the Spy Ponders defeated Winchester for the first time in program history to clinch their first league title. In the postseason, they missed out on second place in the Division 2 Metro sectionals by half a point as Milton won its first sectional title.

Arlington is hoping to flip the script this year.

Oddly enough, Arlington has hoisted postseason hardware before. The Spy Ponders were the runner-up at All-States in 2015, due in large part to a title at 126 pounds from Andrew Eli s and a runner-up finish from Nick Rose at 220.

Advertisement

This year, however, is different because of the program’s blend of experience, depth, and 10 high-potential underclassmen in the lineup. Sectional championship aspirations seem attainable according to Arlington’s senior leadership.

“I think we definitely have a great shot at winning,” senior 152-pounder Yanni Kechriotis said. “I think we’re a good dual meet team. I think we’re an even better tournament team because we have three kids — me, Noe, and Charles [Gillis] — who I’d almost guarantee making the finals at sectionals, which will give us a lot of points for that. Up and down the lineup, we have solid wrestlers that will get us points in the tournament.”

Kechriotis and Gillis are both returning sectional champions. The pair, Romero (15-3 record), and senior 182-pounder David Lopes (15-4) are a combined 64-7. Gillis, Kechriotis, and Romero all won at Belmont last weekend.

“Based off of last year, this is an expectation of the coaching staff,” Gillis said. “We have a really solid team because we did so well last year . . . I’m not really surprised. I kind of expected this [success] this year.”

Sophomore David Cha, who also was victorious at Belmont last week at 170, is 16-4 with 12 pins.

Gillis, a sectional heavyweight champion last season despite checking in at 220 pounds, is 16-0 with 12 pins.

When Rose, now an alumni, returns to The Pit to help at practice, he drills with Gillis, who is hoping to improve on his fifth-place finish at last season’s Division 2 state tournament.

Advertisement

Cummings has a credo for his wrestlers — “Be better than we were yesterday, but not as good as we’re going to be tomorrow.”

To assist in reaching that goal, Cummings utilizes technology in Arlington’s ancient wrestling room. Toward the end of Thursday’s practice, the team gathered around an iPad propped up against padding on one of the walls in The Pit, and using Coach’s Eye, broke down film from their match against Lexington.

“It’s helpful because I can break them down into separate videos and speak over each one of them and send them to them,” Cummings said.

The coach is not afraid to get specific.

“He’s not afraid to target what you screwed up in a match. At times, that seems harsh . . . but we want to make him happy,” said Kechriotis said.

Arlington has a formula for success despite having no state champions on its roster – talented leadership, underclassmen on the rise, depth, and a little bit of technology in an old-fashioned setting. It’s what the Spy Ponders believe will help take them from The Pit to the podium.

Near falls

■ Last Saturday, Melrose senior Hunter Adrian (120) and Burlington’s Zack and Cam Soda wrestled in the two-day Eastern States Classic in Loch Sheldrake, N.Y. Adrian placed third, losing to Jordan Titus (Center Moriches, N.Y.), 1-0, in the semifinals. Titus, a two-time New York state champion ranked second in the country by FloWrestling, ended Adrian’s 127-match win streak.

Advertisement

“I thought it was the best wrestling he’s ever done. He had an absolutely loaded bracket,” said Melrose assistant Nick Gamble, who coached Adrian while the rest of Melrose was at a quad meet. He expects Adrian to be nationally ranked soon.

The Soda brothers both wrestled at 106. Cam placed fourth and Zack went 3-2.

■ New Bedford may be the team to beat in Division 1 South this year after the Whalers had four champions in winning the Peckham Invitational at Canton last Saturday. The Whalers finished with 202.5 points, edging Sharon by 4.5 points for the win. Jiziah Lopes (132 pounds), Diogo Fortes (160), Essiah Marcial (220), and Tyrek Williams (285) won their weight classes.

■ St. John’s Prep coach Manny Costa is slowly closing in on the state’s career win record held by current Melrose coach Larry Tremblay. With Prep’s win over Malden Catholic on Wednesday, Costa is at 746, trailing Tremblay (759) by 13. This season, Prep is 19-0-1 and Melrose is 13-1.

Matches to watch

Saturday, Wayland at Norton, 10 a.m. — This matchup will also include Cohasset and Xaverian in a quad — but the Wayland/Norton match features the fourth- and sixth-place finishers from last year’s D3 state tourney.

Saturday, Woburn Invitational, 10 a.m. — An 18-team individual tourney lists EMass programs Andover, Belmont, Bridgewater-Raynham, Chelmsford, Danvers, Dedham, Lowell, Tewksbury, and St. John’s Prep.

Monday, Lawrence at Tewksbury, 10 a.m. — School won’t be in session, but two of the Merrimack Valley Conference’s top teams will be as they continue to jockey for position with the likes of Methuen, Andover, and Chelmsford for a league title. Tewksbury is 10-3 in dual meets this season.

Advertisement

Wednesday, Hopkinton at Holliston, 7 p.m. — Two of the Tri-Valley League’s best go head-to-head with two of the state’s top wrestlers in Holliston’s Brian Garry and Spencer Fetrow.

Wednesday, Mansfield at Franklin, 7 p.m — The battle to watch in this dual of Hockomock League powers will be at 145, between Franklin’s Alex Fracassa and Mansfield’s Will Stratton, both ranked in the top 10 in the state by MassWrestling.com.

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.