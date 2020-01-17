Hunter Adrian, Melrose — The Red Raider senior 120-pounder elevated himself to the national stage with a third-place finish at the Eastern States Classic in Loch Sheldrake, N.Y. Adrian defeated three New York state placers in the tournament.

Michael Bobola, Xaverian — In a match between two of the state’s best 145-pounders, Bobola bested Mansfield’s Will Stratton, 6-1, in the finals of the Peckham Invitational at Canton. Bobola also had three first-period pins in the tournament.

Christian Glaropoulos, Mansfield — The defending Division 1 170-pound state champ won the Peckham Invitational with two pins and a 15-0 technical fall victory over Norton’s Nicholas Andreasen in the final.