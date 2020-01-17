CM’s dynamic guard converted an acrobatic 3-point play in traffic before finishing a hanging-layup over a pair of defenders and four straight free throws. His crowd-silencing run in the game’s final minutes put the finishing touches on a 62-50 win over rival BC High on Friday night.

Catholic Memorial’s 21-point, third-quarter lead had been sliced to 4, and the previously hushed crowd inside BC High’s McNeice Pavilion came to life, the game’s outcome hanging in the balance.

Henderson finished with a game-high 27 points, helping the 11th-ranked Knights (7-1, 4-0) take sole possession of first place in the Catholic Conference.

“Coach just told us to keep our composure. We had to gut out the win,” Henderson said. “We knew that from the jump, and I had just had to lead the guys to get a dub. It’s a big statement.”

Both teams entered Friday’s matchup unbeaten in the Catholic Conference, and it was the Knights who led from start-to-finish.

Behind Henderson, Jack Wirtanen (9 points), and a stout defensive effort, Catholic Memorial led by 6 after one quarter and 13 at halftime. The Knights forced 12 turnovers and held BC High to 32 percent (8 for 25) shooting in the opening frame.

The strong play continued in the third quarter. CM didn’t allow a point for the first five minutes, while Henderson added eight straight points to give the visitors a commanding 41-20 lead with just over 11 minutes left.

“We’ve been working to get all five guys working together as a unit,” CM coach Denis Tobin said about his defense. “We had guys stepping in and taking charges. We’re progressing as a good defensive team.”

BC High entered the fourth quarter shooting 27 percent from the floor, but the shots started falling for the Eagles in the final frame. Drew Martin (16 points) and Aidan Carroll (11 points) canned 3-pointers, and sophomore sharpshooter Mike Loughnane (9 points) hit consecutive long-balls to make it 52-48 with 1:40 left.

But Henderson’s 9-0 spurt ended the hopes of an Eagles’ comeback.

CM held BC High to a season-low 50 points, and Tobin and Henderson were both quick to praise Ta’Quan Williams’s defensive effort as the key.

“Ta’Quan Wiliiams goes out every night, defending his heart out,” Henderson said. “He just guards the best player every night and you gotta love him for that.”

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.