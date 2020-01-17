Tigers team manager Brendan Durkin stole the show, scoring at the buzzer with a nifty spin move before flexing, dancing, and firing up the crowd.

But the bigger story took place during halftime, when fans of both schools rose in unison to support an exhibition game between the programs’ Unified basketball teams (a combination of students with and without special needs) and applauded Needham’s Unified program, which recently earned recognition from the Special Olympics as a National Unified Champion School.

NEEDHAM — With three starters out sick, Newton North leaned on its defense to earn a gritty 59-45 win at Bay State Conference rival Needham Friday night.

Brendan Durkin celebrated his winning basket at halftime of the Unified game. NATE WEITZER

“That was a neat thing,” said North coach Paul Connolly. “I was proud of those kids. Unified athletics is fantastic. It breaks down barriers and it’s real inclusion. You know those kids are leaving tonight feeling pretty darn good about themselves.”

Senior guards Tyson Duncan and Khalil Lofton paced Newton North (8-1, 6-1 BSC) with 19 points apiece, and the Tigers defense held the Rockets (6-3, 5-2) to just three made field goals while building a 38-16 lead over the first 20 minutes.

Tigers point guard Tommy Andreae missed a third consecutive game, but Connolly was able to mix and match with the right starting lineup to take a 25-10 lead early in the second quarter, and the seventh-ranked Tigers never looked back.

“I told the guys, there’s two ways to think about it [three starters being out]. It can be a challenge, or an opportunity,” said Connolly.

“With this group, every game is a new adventure. This is our ninth game and we’ve had nine different starting lineups due to a number of factors. Tonight, our guys were locked in.”

Junior Nico Negrotti helped hold Needham senior Will Dorion scoreless before the Rockets standout guard fouled out midway through the fourth quarter. Andrew Landry (4 points, 8 rebounds) and Alijah Burton (5 points, 6 rebounds) helped North win the battle on the boards and do what the program has done for decades, win on defense.

“You talk about defense 101, they’re the best at it,” said Durkin, who has been a team manager for eight years.

“Nothing’s better than Newton North. We’re the black and orange. Newton’s my family.”

Needham’s nationally-recognized Unified basketball team was honored at halftime of Friday’s game against Newton North. NATE WEITZER

