The 4 x 50 relies on speed and precision. The shuttle dash is so unorthodox it is not run at the national level and only in the Bay State at indoor relays.

She had the benefit of three teammates who preceded her executing their respective legs flawlessly at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Halfway through the final leg of the girl’s 4 x 50-yard dash at the James Kalperis M.S.T.C.A. Indoor Relays on Friday, Newburyport senior Julia Tribastone had surged to a healthy lead.

Newburyport prevailed, in a time of 25.34 seconds, just 4/100ths of a second ahead of runner-up Pentucket (25.38). It was the fourth consecutive win for a Newburyport quartet in the event, and contributed to the Clipper girls taking the meet with 34 points.

“We have good balance with distance and sprinting,” Newburyport coach Brian Moore said. “We thought if we put it all together we would be OK.”

When Clipper freshman Nieve Morrissey started the race, unlike a typical sprint, she lined up in position with no starting block. When Morrissey completed her leg, junior Sam King had to use her peripheral vision to watch for Morrissey’s feet to come within a yard of her. If King left too early, the entire team is disqualified. If she took off too late, King would most likely cost her team the chance of winning.

“You can see from the times, it’s a couple hundredths, or even a 10th that can separate first from second and third,” said Moore. “It really just comes down to the day and everyone times it right.”

Despite the added pressure of trying to win this race for the fourth consecutive time, King perfectly executed her leg, then senior Olivia Sousa aced her portion of the race, placing Tribastone in position to win.

“It is nice to have four wins in a row,” said Tribastone, who with Sousa has been on all four victorious teams.

“It is really special,” added Sousa.

Newburyport was not the only team making headlines Friday; the Northampton boys broke the Division 4 4 x 800 meet record with a time of 8:02.17.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Burlington boys took first in D4. The Red Devils recorded just one win, but placed in six events to give them 35 points.

“We had a lot of screwups today,” Burlington coach Matt Carr said. “I tell the kids every year at relays that happens. I knew coming down to the [4 x 400] if Wilmington took second they won and we won.”

