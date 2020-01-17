Olivia Quinn, a 5-11 sophomore, poured in a career-high 32 points and the George Washington-bound Brigham added 22 points as the duo outscored the opposing Tigers. The Panthers (9-0) are the last undefeated team in conference play.

With a talented supporting cast, the Panthers are built to win, evidenced by a 71-41 victory at No. 13 Oliver Ames in a battle of Hockomock League Kelley-Rex foes Friday night at Nixon Gym in North Easton.

With 6-foot-4-inch senior center Ali Brigham patrolling the paint, the top-ranked Franklin girls’ basketball team is instantly menacing.

“Tonight we worked really well together, we really fell into a rythmn,” Quinn said. “I don’t think we’ve ever been this great together.”

While the host Tigers (8-2) forced Brigham out of her comfort zone with hard-nosed defense early, Quinn and the rest of the Panthers provided. Brigham picked up fouls on back-to-back plays in the first quarter, first on an attempted block, followed by an offensive foul at the other end with 3:47 left in the opening quarter.

Her teammates responded. Quinn drained one of her five 3-pointers for a 30-20 halftime lead.

Franklin was most effective when the duo of Quinn and Brigham shared the court.

Brigham scored 12 points in the third quarter, and Quinn continued her hot shooting, scoring 23 in the second half.

“No kid can be a spare part, everyone’s got to play their role,” Franklin coach John Leighton said. “Especially when you have Ali and Olivia together, it really puts a strain on a defense. You’ve got to make some hard choices of where you’re going to go .”

With 10 points apiece, junior Caroline Flynn and sophomore Caroline Peper paced the Tigers.

Quinn didn’t play much as a freshman, but is quickly blossoming into a go-to star for the Panthers.

“As a freshman, I had a lot less confidence,” Quinn said. “This year I’m taking on a bigger role, and the team, they’re all helping me up and it’s been a great season so far.”

Bishop Feehan 60, Coyle & Cassidy 19 — Sophomore Haley Coupal tallied a game-high 12 points for the No. 20 Shamrocks (9-1).

Bourne 46, Dighton-Rehoboth 34 — Sophomore Nora Barmashi (23 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals) and senior Kaya Fernandez (15 points, 6 rebounds) powered the Canalmen (6-4) to victory.

Bridgewater-Raynham 51, Dartmouth 41 — Sophomore Shay Bollin posted a 19-point, 19-rebound double-double and fellow sophomore Amber Silva added 12 points as the second-ranked Trojans (10-0) qualified for the Division 1 South tourney.

Cambridge 67, Newton South 44 — The Falcons (9-2) were led by junior Kizziah Ruff (26 points) in their Dual County League win.

CASH 39, South Boston 19 — Senior captain Teya Drumm totaled 18 points and 11 boards for the Chargers (3-5).

Concord-Carlisle 69, Boston Latin 35 — Kori Barach scored 26 for the Patriots (6-4).

Danvers 54, Salem 34 — The Falcons (5-5) were led by senior co-captain Cheyenne Nessinger, who collected 20 points and eight rebounds in their victory over the Witches.

Falmouth 60, Sandwich 23 — Kayla Thomas scored 32 for the Clippers (9-2).

Foxborough 66, Sharon 24 — The Warriors (8-1) were led by senior Lizzy Davis (14 points) and junior Katelyn Mollica (12) in the Hockomock League win.

Lowell Catholic 46, Medford 40 — Senior Emily Bartlett led all scorers with 19 points and junior Antonia Mukiibi totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Crusaders (4-5).

Masconomet 48, Triton 17 — Needing 8 points to reach 1,000 for her career, senior Mak Graves broke the mark in the first quarter for the No. 9 Chieftains (8-1). She finished the night with 16 points.

Mashpee 55, Randolph 39 — Hialeah Turner-Foster (25 points, 10 rebounds) and Adasia O'Garro (11 points, 11 rebounds) lifted the Falcons (5-4).

Matignon 60, Swampscott 41 — The Found sisters Olivia (16 points) and Emma (15 points) combined for 31 points in the win for the Warriors (8-1). Junior Erica Hutchinson also added 11.

Medfield 58, Norton 26 — Senior Kayla McNeil led the Warriors (8-1) with 13 points in the Tri-Valley League win.

Natick 50, Wellesley 39 — Brenna McDonald totaled 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Hawks (8-1) for the Bay State Conference win.

Needham 47, Newton North 44 — The Rockets (9-1) survived the Tigers with help from senior Kiara McIntyre (15 points, 5 steals, 5 assists) followed by sophomore Avery Johnson (13 points) in the Bay State Conference win.

Norwell 63, Cohasset 21 — Kristi Vierra scored her 1,000th career point for the No. 19 Clippers (8-1) in Norwell.

Norwood 56, Millis 31 — Sophomore Megan Olbrys tallied 23 points for the Mustangs (9-1).

Notre Dame (Hingham) 60, Brockton 51 — Seventh grader Ava Orlando led the Cougars (7-2) with 20 points and sophomore Ava Foley had 16 points and nine rebounds.

Pentucket 48, Lynnfield 30 — Senior guard Jelly Hurley led the No. 10 Sachems (9-1) with 21 points.

Quincy 57, Plymouth South 39 — Senior captain Allison McMorrow totaled 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Presidents (6-5).

Reading 48, Arlington 44 — Jackie Malley led the Rockets (4-6) with 19 points.

Rockland 53, Hull 36 — Maddie Murphy finished with 9 points, 6 rebounds, and a block to lead the Bulldogs.

Saugus 68, Gloucester 33 — Taylor Bogdanski and Haley McLaughlin each totaled 12 points to lead the Sachems (8-2).

St. Mary’s 54, Hilton Head (S.C.) 12 — In South Carolina, the third-ranked Spartans (13-1) raced to a 21-5 lead after one quarter on the way to their 13th straight win. Olivia Matela had 16 points and Maiya Bergdorf scored 10.

Walpole 69, Milton 30 — The Rebels (9-3) were led by senior Sydney Scales with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists in the Bay State Conference victory over the Wildcats.

Winthrop 42, Beverly 40 — Maura Dorr (28 points, 16 rebounds) hit a deep 3 at the buzzer to give the Vikings (6-4) a last-second win in the Northeastern Conference.

Boys’ basketball

Abington 73, East Bridgewater 49 — The Green Wave (8-1) had five players score in double figures, led by Antwonne Graham (15 points), Derek Nuttall (14 points), and Cam Curney (11 points, 16 rebounds).

Acton-Boxborough 60, Lincoln-Sudbury 57 — Shea Doherty led the Colonials (2-8) with 19 points in the Dual County League win.

Archbishop Williams 74, Saint Joseph Prep 54 — Marcus Pierre led the Bishops (6-4) with 17 points in the Catholic Central League win.

Arlington 65, Reading 54 — Junior Myles Hess totaled 23 points for the Spy Ponders (4-6).

Attleboro 52, Taunton 46 — With the game tied at 37 entering the fourth quarter, senior guard Nick McMahon scored 9 of his 11 to help the Bombardiers (8-2) close out the Hockomock League win. Senior center Qualeem Charles added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Attleboro.

Austin Prep 71, Cathedral 65 — The trio of junior Mike Gizzi (21 points), senior Gerry Caruso (19), and junior Lance Altenor (17) led the way for the Cougars (8-2).

Belmont 75, Woburn 55 — Senior Mac Annus totaled 22 points to lead the No. 16 Marauders (9-2).

Bishop Connolly 69, Avon 47 — Senior AJ Sousa led the way for the Cougars (6-1) with 32 points in their victory over the Panthers.

Bourne 72, Dighton-Rehoboth 66 — Cam Dunbury (21 points, 15 rebounds, 8 blocks) led the way for the Canalmen (4-7).

Brighton 72, Boston English 66 — Senior Nate Francois (23 points) and junior Jamel Shaheed (22) helped the Bengals (6-6) close out the overtime win.

Cardinal Spellman 76, Roxbury Prep 60 — Senior Craig Faria (28 points) and junior Jakai Gall (14) led the way for the Cardinals (5-4).

Chapel Hill 63, Boston Trinity 55 — Senior captain Cameron Smith (25 points) scored 20-plus for the ninth straight game for Chapel Hill (5-4).

Cristo Rey 77, Fenway 62 — Junior Ray Bosquet totaled 30 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 steals to lead the Knights.

Foxborough 70, Sharon 50 — Senior Brandon Borde totaled 20 points for the Warriors (6-5).

Franklin 57, Oliver Ames 54 — Senior Chris Edgehill (26 points) lifted the seventh-ranked Panthers (10-1) to the Hockomock win over the Tigers (9-4).

Gloucester 53, Saugus 48 — Not only did Marcus Montagnino (24 points, 19 rebounds) record a double-double in the win, but he also scored his 1,000th point for the host Fishermen (7-2).

Hamilton-Wenham 63, Amesbury 50 — Junior Ryan Hutchinson scored 34 points as the Generals (6-5) pulled out the Cape Ann League win.

Hotchkiss 72, Beaver Country Day 69 — Junior Aaron Cooley scored 28 for BCD (6-5) in the loss, and senior Anthony Morales added 13 and four blocks.

Latin Academy 81, CASH 46 — The Dragons (10-2) were led by junior Abdulahi Aden (20 points) and sophomore Benny Martinez (13) in the Boston City League win.

Lowell Catholic 78, Arlington Catholic 72 — Junior Isaiah Taylor carried the Crusaders (8-2) with 28 points, 9 steals, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Lynn Classical 51, Peabody 49 — Junior Angel Garcia drained the go-ahead basket with one second remaining to lift the Rams (8-3) to the Northeastern Conference victory over the Tanners. Junior Jeff Hill added 17 points.

Malden Catholic 72, St. Mary’s 57 — Junior Christian Rios put up a near triple-double with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 steals to lead the Lancers (7-3) to victory over the fourth-ranked Spartans in Malden.

Mansfield 71, King Philip 66 — Sam Stevens (30 points) powered the No. 8 Hornets (9-2) to the Hockomock League win.

Milton 70, Walpole 61 — Earl Tucker scored 25 for the Wildcats (6-4) in the Bay State Conference win.

Mystic Valley 77, Northeast 56 — Senior center Kenny Jean-Pierre scored 27 points with 12 rebounds to propel the host Eagles (5-3) to their fifth straight win.

Newton North 59, Needham 45 — Tyson Duncan and Khalil Lofton chipped in 19 points apiece to pace the seventh-ranked Tigers (8-1).

North Attleborough 54, Canton 39 — Junior George Ladd (17 points) led the Red Rocketeers (4-7) to a Hockomock League win over the Bulldogs (4-8).

North Quincy 74, Pembroke 54 — The Red Raiders (6-4) were led by junior Steve Dalla (29 points), senior Colby St. Marie (14 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks), and junior Tyler Le (11 points, 6 assists) in their victory over the Titans.

Norwell 76, Cohasset 59 — Senior Nick Canton poured in 43 points to carry the Clippers (6-4) to the South Shore League win.

O’Bryant 78, Madison Park 56 — Juniors Conan McCusker and Manny Mendes each totaled 17 points to lead the Tigers (4-6).

Old Colony 80, Norfolk Aggie 34 — Hunter Soares (15 points) and Joel Cortes (13 points) led the offensive charge for the Cougars (8-2).

Plymouth North 66, Duxbury 43 — Junior Cam Shaughnessy led the Eagles (6-4) with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Quincy 52, Plymouth South 43 — Junior captain Kaan Yavuz dropped 17 points to help the Presidents (2-8) pick up their first Patriot League victory.

Scituate 68, Hanover 56 — Jack Poirier scored 17 and Keegan Sullivan added a double-double (11 points, 11 assists) for the No. 14 Sailors (10-1) in the Patriot League win.

Shawsheen 55, Lynn Tech 44 — Junior James Genetti totaled 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Rams (7-2), who extended their winning streak to six.

Stoughton 67, Milford 60 — Obinna Ugwuakazi led the Black Knights with 22 points.

Whitman-Hanson 82, Marshfield 68 — Senior Stevie Kelly (24 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds) put up a triple-double to lead the 13th-ranked Panthers (9-2) to their seventh straight win.

Girls’ hockey

Archbishop Williams 10, Mount St. Charles (R.I.) 1 — Freshman Grace Mottau (2 goals, 2 assists) and senior Kaitlyn Fox (2 goals, 1 assist) led the Bishops (4-8) to the road victory.

Methuen/Tewksbury 4, Westford/Littleton 3 — Jess Driscoll scored all four goals for the Red Rangers (5-1-3).

