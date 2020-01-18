“I thought the first two periods were back and forth, kind of sloppy,” Abban said. “Going into the third period, I challenged our kids and said, ‘Guys, this is a hockey game. Let’s finish this off.’ I wanted the kids to be on the puck in the third period and they were.”

The Indians responded to Abban’s message, scoring twice in the final period to complete a 3-0 victory over the Blue Eagles in Pembroke.

During the second intermission, Hanover coach Jon Abban challenged his players to give a little bit more during the third period of their marquee matchup against unbeaten Plymouth North.

The Indians (7-1-1, 5-0-0) were the hungrier, faster team during the final period, beating the Blue Eagles (8-1-2, 6-1-1) to the puck and holding a 10-3 advantage in shots on goal during the frame.

Sophomore Christian Sacco gave Hanover a 2-0 lead with 9:02 remaining when he fought off a Plymouth North defender and rifled a wrist shot past Blue Eagles junior goaltender Jack Arnold’s blocker.

It was a crucial goal for the Indians, who struck first when senior Ethan Davis buried a rebound 9:28 into the opening period. Hanover junior Manning Morris sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 1:40 left in the game.

Although the Indians held a 21-13 advantage in shots on goal, the Blue Eagles still provided some scares. Plymouth North sophomore Kevin Norwood blocked a Morris shot at the blue line and sent a pass up the ice to senior Jake Fleet, who broke free for a breakaway.

Morris chased him down the ice, eventually clearing the puck away in the slot before Fleet could test Plymouth North junior netminder Jack Arnold (13 saves).

“That could’ve been bad,” Morris said. “I’m glad I caught up to him. I’m not sure how I did at the end of the shift.”

Even though the Plymouth North players were disappointed with the outcome, Blue Eagles coach Tim Drew said he was encouraged by their performance.

“They’re kind of taking it tough, but it’s difficult to expect to go undefeated in this league,” he said. “It’s such a tough league. We feel better about our team now after watching them play Hanover than we did before the game, even though it was a loss.”

Barnstable 3, Falmouth 3 — Darren McDonald scored the winner in overtime for the Clippers (6-4-1). Falmouth receives the win in the league standings, but it is a tie for the two teams’ respective records.

Boston Latin 5, Medford 1 — Noah Sargent’s hat trick and a pair of goals from Joe Bova led the No. 17 Wolfpack (9-1-1).

Chelmsford 3, Westford 2 — Senior forward Bobby Turner scored the difference-maker for the Lions (2-6-1) off a face-off with four minutes remaining in the game.

Danvers 10, Lynn Classical/Lynn English 0 — Three Falcons (5-7-0) scored their first varsity goals (Mike Papamechail, Brett Palladino and Trevor McNeill) in the rout. Papamechail (goal, 2 assists) and Jake Ryan (2 goals, assist) each had three-point nights for Danvers.

Duxbury 8, Pembroke 0 — Ben Cheney scored four goals for the Green Dragons (5-2-2).

Everett 4, Rockport/M-E 3 — Senior captain Brian Delorey scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Crimson Tide (7-4) with 1:15 left. Freshman David Saia also contributed a goal and an assist.

Norwell 9, East Bridgewater 2 — Harrison Reed had a hat trick to lead the Clippers (5-2-2) in the South Shore League.

Pope Francis 3, BC High 1 — Goals from Josh Iby, Jake Iby and Evan Phaneuf gave the No. 5 Cardinals (5-3-1) the victory against the No. 4 Eagles (6-3-1), who got their goal from Ryan Flaherty.

Rockland 5, Cohasset/Hull 3 — Joe Salamone and Jake Higgins had a pair of goals each, Nick Blonde added a goal and three assists, and the Bulldogs (5-4-3) scored four straight goals in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit.

St. John’s Prep 5, Xaverian 1 — The No. 7 Eagles (5-3-2) toppled the No. 1 Hawks (6-2-3) in this Catholic Conference matchup. Zachary McKennelly scored twice for the Eagles, who potted three goals in the second period to run away with the game. Xaverian’s only two losses on the season have come at the hands of the Eagles.

Waltham 1, Andover 0 — Junior Matt O’Toole scored the game-winner with 2:55 to play, and sophomore Jack Perry made 29 saves to earn the shutout for the Hawks (7-3-0) in the Merrimack Valley/Dual County 1 matchup.

Watertown 5, Somerville 2 — Goal scorers for the Raiders (7-3-1) were freshmen Anthony Venezia and Jack Dickey, sophomores Colin Campbell and Nathan Andre, and junior Nick DiPace.

Winchester 6, Stoneham 1 — Senior Ryan McCarthy logged a hat trick for the Sachems (4-6-1).

Dexter Southfield 4, New Hampton 0 — Senior right wing John McElaney had a hat trick for Dexter Southfield.

Girls’ hockey

St. Mark’s 4, Cushing 1 — Down a goal after the first period, the Lions (6-5-1) got unanswered goals from four different players to beat the Penguins (7-8-1) at Gardner Rink in Southborough.

Despite outshooting Cushing by a 14-5 margin in the opening frame, St. Mark’s trailed after a shorthanded breakaway by Mia Langlois at 5:27 of the first. Emma Viens evened things up with a shorthanded tally of her own 15:38 into the second before Laura Labarre scored the game-winner 5:26 into the third.

Just as the Penguins were getting ready to pull their goalie for the extra attacker, UVM commit Madison Michals blasted a puck from the point to give the Lions much-needed insurance at 15:26. Avery McInerny added an empty netter in the final minute.

‘‘I thought they responded really well,’’ said St. Mark’s coach Casey Bates. ‘‘We tend to come out a little bit slower, so it was good to see the response that heads weren’t down after that goal, we picked ourselves right back up and kept the pressure going.’’

Belmont 6, Watertown 0 — Emma O’Donovan scored three of her five total goals in the first period for the Marauders (8-1-3) in the Middlesex League matchup.

Lawrence Academy 3, Brooks 2 — Jess Michals (two goals) and Jenna Seibold (two assists) had multi-point games for the Spartans (4-10-2).

Masconomet 1, Matignon 0 — Senior captain Molly Elmore delivered a 32-save shutout for the Chieftains (7-3-1) while sophomore Sage Smith scored the lone goal.

Stoughton 3, Shawsheen/Bedford 2 — Morgan Lessa scored the winner with 7.2 seconds left to give the Black Knights (1-9-1) their first win of the season.

Westwood 4, Canton 1 — Senior captain Emma Conways scored twice and freshman Caroline Shu added a goal and an assist for the Wolverines (8-3-0).

Boys’ basketball

Arlington Catholic 68, Paulo Freire 62 — Ryan Svendsen’s 24 points and Cam Garber’s double-double (12 points, 16 rebounds) paced the Cougars (6-4).

New Mission 77, Southbridge 56 — Junior Juan Salas led the Titans (6-3) with 20 points while freshman Kemar Morgan contributed 11 points and 23 rebounds.

Brooks 64, Nobles 54 — Junior George Smith scored 21 points for the Bishops (9-1).

Girls’ basketball

St. Mary’s 81, Bluffton 63 — The No. 3 Spartans (14-1) continued their South Carolina road trip with a win over Bluffton. St. Mary’s was led by 16 points apiece from Maiya Bergdorf and Gabby Torres.

