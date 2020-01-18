Heading into the 4x400 meter relay, the final event of the day, Newton North needed to place if they wanted to stand on the final podium. Tigers’ head coach Shawn Wallace asked Bennett if he could race.

The Tigers’ boys’ squad had to overcome some adversity to win with 48 points. Prior to the race, junior David Bennett had come down with a cold and his status for the meet was uncertain.

The Newton North boys’ and girls’ track teams swept the MSTCA James Kalperis Division 1 indoor relays on Saturday afternoon at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Without hesitation Bennett said he could.

Advertisement

“I did not think I was going to make it up to the 4-by-4[00], or even up to the hurdles [the first event of the day],” said Bennett, who completed all three of his events. “I thought I would be too sick to come to this meet, but here I am.”

Acton-Boxborough’s Caleb Straayer finishes ahead of Lowell High’s David Vandi in the 4x800 relay. Vandi’s team wound up being disqualified after he dropped the baton while crossing he finish line. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Bennett persisted with teammates Bruce Burba, Alex Sherman, Raghav Kadambi to win the 4x400 in 3:26.11.

“I think that was the second most nervous race I have had this season,” Kadambi said, who ran the first leg of the race. “I try to relax before my races, but I knew points were on the line to put our team in the best position to win the meet.”

Acton-Boxborough’s Amanda Sullivan easily clears her obstacles — and her competitors — in the girls’ 4x50 shuttle hurdles. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

On the girls’ side, the Tigers’ victory became within reach following a win in the distance medley and a strong field performance with three high jumpers clearing five feet.

“Our depth allowed us to spread things out,” said Newton North girls’ coach Joe Tranchita, whose team won with 66 points. “That team depth is really what carried us through.”

Helena Teixeira-DaSilva was a prime example of Newton North’s resevoir of depth after she scored in the 4x800 and distance medley.

Advertisement

“It is definitely a mental thing,” Teixeria-DaSilva said about running multiple races. “Once you

can get past that, you can just run the race.”

In Division 5, Dover-Sherborn won the boys’ title while South Hadley won on the girls’ side.

Newton North girls’ coach Joe Tranchita credited his team’s superior depth for helping the Tigers win the girls’ D1 indoor event. “Our depth allowed us to spread things out,’’ he said. John Hand

John Hand can be reached at john.hand@globe.com.