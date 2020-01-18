A town native, Stein grew up on the beams and bars of the Reading Gymnastics Academy — just a 10-minute drive up the road from Reading Memorial High School. He then starred for the Rockets and returned in 2010 to coach the girls’ team while working full-time as a club coach at the Academy.

Gymnastics runs deep in Reading, and head coach Zach Stein is a great example.

(Third in a series in which the Globe profiles a winter varsity high school team from Eastern Massachusetts.)

“He’s a really hard worker,” Reading senior captain Jordyn Castelli said of Stein. “He loves his athletes. He’s one of those types of guys that always pushes you forward.”

Stein preaches constant improvement in his program.

After placing fifth at the all-state meet and fourth at New Englands in 2019, the three-time reigning Middlesex League champion Rockets (3-0) have set their sights on more.

Castelli and fellow senior captain Aly Goodwin lead a talented group headlined by freshman Sophia Isbell, a Level 10 star. Juniors Hannah Whitney and Rachel Spezzaferro also return after heavily contributing last season.

Assistant Jillian Stira is back for her 11th season on the coaching staff. Stein says he “cannot imagine coaching the team without” Stira, who also coaches at Wilkey’s Gymnastics in Tewksbury.

All of the ingredients are there for Reading to shine.

“We’re always trying to be better and better,” Stein said. “We try not to peak too early.”

Here are five things to know about the Rockets:

Leading by example

Stein knew at a very young age that gymnastics was his calling.

His mother enrolled him and his brother in karate classes, but Stein kept opting for headstands and handstands.

At 7, Stein began training at the Academy. There wasn’t a boys’ team at Reading High, so he went on to captain the girls’ team as a senior in 2004, and captured a state title in the beam, as well as a second-place finish in the all-around.

“Some coaches appreciated it, some other coaches disagreed with it and thought it was unfair,” Stein said of his presence in a female-dominated sport. “I wanted to prove them wrong. It kind of motivated me to be better.”

Stein continued on to a cheerleading career at Elmira College, and later Florida International University.

Castelli says Stein’s courage to pursue gymnastics is inspiring, and others respect his skill.

“I think it’s cool to hear how good he was at gymnastics,” Isbell added.

A family affair

Like Stein, Castelli is a perfect example of the deep roots of Reading gymnastics.

His father, Joe, was the head coach of the Reading High boys’ team from 1988-1991, when the boys’ program still existed. He also coached the girls for a year from 1991-92.

Joe Castelli is also a coach at the Academy, where he coached a young Zach Stein.

Now it has all come full circle. Stein has coached Jordyn Castelli since she was a Level 2; now, she has soared to Level 9 under Stein’s tutelage.

“It’s a really strong community in Reading gymnastics — it’s multigenerational,” Stein said.

Middlesex perfection

Jordyn Castelli chaled her hands prior to her uneven bar routine, during Thursday’s meet against Wakefield. Mark Lorenz for The Boston Globe

With its 142.85-139.6 victory over Wakefield Thursday, Reading is now in the pole position to win its fourth straight Middlesex League title.

Castelli and Goodwin have never lost a match to a league opponent in four years, but the season is not over yet. Stein uses the prospect of a perfect league career as a motivational tool.

“I keep that in my back pocket when they’re not performing to their full potential,” Stein said. “We’ve created a legacy for Reading High School gymnastics and I’d like to keep that going.”

Underclassmen such as Isbell strive for perfection for their senior leaders. “I want to always hit my routines so they can have that accomplishment,” Isbell said.

Freshman phenom

Stein says Reading’s recent run of conference success is “definitely fueling the talent pool.”

One doesn’t have to look far for evidence — Isbell is one of the program’s most talented newcomers in recent memory.

“I have not seen a lot of people like Sophia,” Castelli said.

Isbell upgraded to Level 10 status in December, after competing at Level 9 Eastern Nationals in Florida in May. Over the summer, she worked on improving her tumbling skills, and on the vault.

Club gymnastics are very individualized, but Isbell said Castelli has helped her embrace the team mind-set at the high school level.

“She told me she was a little bit nervous coming on,” Castelli said. “She changed into a whole new person.”

Reading freshman Sophia Isabelis warms up on the uneven bars before Thursday’s meet against Wakefield. Mark Lorenz for The Boston Globe

Postseason push

After placing fifth at last year’s state meet, Reading assumed its season was over.

But top finishers Masconomet/Lynnfield, along with Mansfield, opted out, allowing Reading to be one of three to represent the state at the regionals.

Normally, the top three teams in MIAA move on to New England regionals. But in 2019, Masconomet/Lynnfield and Mansfield opted not to take their spots because of club commitments from their student-athletes.

The Rockets then finished fourth in the competition at Hudson High.

“It definitely gets the team bonding,” Stein said. “It’s something they’ll always remember when they graduate.”

Castelli said the top finish created a bond. “I think it made us a lot closer,” she said. “We want to get there again.”

Matt MacCormack

@globe.com.