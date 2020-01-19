For the first time, all three of this weekend’s sessions were sold out at Blake Arena.

The 19th annual invitational put on by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, the birthplace of the sport, features the country’s top teams and recruits, with 91 alumni going on to play in the NBA.

SPRINGFIELD — For high school recruits with something to prove, no event offers greater exposure than the Hoophall Classic at Springfield College.

There was a full slate Sunday, culminating in a premiere matchup between Montverde and IMG Academy, two Florida private schools, ranked No. 1 and No. 7, respectively, in ESPN’s national rankings.

Earlier in the day, Arlington’s Bensley Joseph led Cushing Academy against CBD-Montverde. Although the CBD team lacks the overall star power of Montverde’s primary squad, there is no shortage of talent on either roster at the Florida school.

Cushing watched a 30-27 halftime lead evaporate in the face of a 16-0 CBD-Montverde run, and trailed, 57-44, with 3:47 to play after a thunderous alley-oop finish from 6-foot-6-inch senior Lachlan Bofinger.

But Joseph, a junior who transferred to Cushing after starring as a freshman at Arlington, led his team back with a 17-4 run.

The 6-1, 165-pound point guard assisted on three key baskets, drained a triple, and provided a steal and score while getting fouled to give Cushing a 60-59 lead. Bofinger spoiled the comeback with a 3-point play in the final seconds to give CBD a 62-61 victory, but Bensley showcased his well-rounded game on a grand stage.

Bensley is New England’s No. 2 prospect for the Class of 2021, according to the New England Recruiting Report.

“Bensley’s got that alpha-dog personality and all the intangibles any coach would want in a point guard at any level,” said ESPN recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein. “He’s someone who makes everyone around him better with his work ethic and charisma.”

For fourth-year coach James Cormier, who led Cushing to a NEPSAC AA title in 2017 and to a final appearance last season, Joseph has kept the program on the right trajectory.

“He’s blossomed into not just a true general on the floor, but a guy that is going to bring it in practice and set the tone for his teammates,” said Cormier.

“That’s what puts us in position to be in these sort of games. His intensity is something our guys feed off and you see when he picks up the intensity, the rest of the guys follow.

After finishing with game-highs in points (23), assists (7), and steals (6), Joseph was named player of the game and rushed off for a quick photo shoot before his postgame interviews.

“I’m starting to get used to [all the attention],” said Joseph, who recently picked up an offer from Georgetown and has been identified by the USA Basketball junior national team.

Since Brewster Academy and Roxbury’s Terrence Clarke (No. 7 recruit in Class of 2020, committed to Kentucky) was unable to make the tournament due to weather, Joseph was proud to represent Massachusetts on the national stage.

“People kind of sleep on the Boston players,” said Joseph, “But we’re trying to make a name for ourselves here on the East Coast, and show that we can play with the best.”

Facing top competition is nothing new for the players and coaches involved in this showcase, but the historical context adds significance.

“I’ve coached AAU on the Adidas circuit and in the Peach Jam and all that,” said Cormier. “But this is a very unique and special event. So, it’s a privilege to play here.”

The slate opened with St. Thomas More (Conn.) outlasting Wilbraham & Monson, 75-72, despite 22 points from sophomore Kyle Flipowski and 11 points from Douglas resident John Adams.

Brewster’s replacement, Hargrave Military Academy (Va.), dominated Orangeville Prep (CAN), 91-73, behind 35 points from Georgia-bound guard K.D. Johnson.

Duke-bound senior D.J. Steward (28 points) combined with backcourt mate Tyler Beard (24 points, 8 assists, 5 steals) to pace Chicago public school Whitney Young past Mount Vernon (N.Y.), 64-56.

Sunrise Christian (Kans.), ranked sixth nationally by ESPN, shot 15 for 24 from 3-point range and coasted to a 91-48 victory over Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.).

Top prospect Jalen Green (26 points, 5 assists) and No. 20 Prolific Prep (Calif.) edged No. 15 La Lumiere (Ind.), 69-62, before IMG and Montverde tangled in the penultimate game of the evening.

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.