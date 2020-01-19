After surrendering the first 4 points of the game, the 14th-ranked Warriors (9-1) stole the momentum in a flash.

That’s the reason basketball is sometimes called a game of runs.

The Foxborough girls used a 12-2 run in the first quarter to open up a lead over visiting Bishop Feehan and then withstood a 17-2 spurt in the third quarter to pull out a 61-49 nonleague victory Sunday afternoon.

Their high-energy press turned defense into offense, with three of the next six baskets generated off the fast break, with senior center Shakirah Ketant dominating the glass at both ends of the court. Junior guard Katelyn Mollica nailed back-to-back threes to end the opening quarter, and in an instant it was 20-9 Foxborough.

But the No. 20 Shamrocks (9-2) would not go away.

Trailing, 34-15, at the half, Feehan came out and attacked the rim and kept up its high-pace ball movement. Sophomore guard Haley Coupal fueled a 17-2 blitz with 8 points as the Shamrocks cut the deficit to 4. But Mollica responded with a crucial layup to break the dry spell.

“[Mollica] is just phenomenal, even if she’s having a hard time offensively it doesn’t bother her,” said Foxborough coach Lisa Downs. “She doesn’t force up shots, and she’s always someone you want to get the ball to.”

That bucket put Mollica over the 900-point mark for her career — not that the number was going through her mind.

“I wasn’t really focused on that today, I know it’s a really big accomplishment but you just got to focus on the wins and focus on the game,” said Mollica.

From that point, the Warriors took care of business, seizing a 45-33 cushion in the third quarter with a 7-1 run.

Mollica finished with a team-high 18 points, but Ketant supplied 16 points and 17 boards in a great effort.

“[Ketant] has improved so much this season, she’s opened up so many things for [Mollica] and Lizzy Davis because teams have to focus on the paint this year,” added the coach.

Bishop Fenwick 42, Wakefield 34 — Junior Liz Gonzalez led the way with 12 points and eight rebounds and junior Veronica Tache added 10 points, 3 assists, and 6 steals for the Crusaders (8-3).

Bridgewater-Raynham 73, Archbishop Williams 49 — Sophomore Shay Bollin poured in 26 points as the second-ranked Trojans (11-0) pulled away for the nonleague victory over the visiting Bishops. Kenzie Matulonis added 13 for B-R.

Boys’ basketball

Archbishop Williams 64, Sharon 45 — Junior Will O'Malley led the way for the Bishops (7-4) with 21 points followed by senior Marcus Pierre who tallied 12 points in their victory over the Eagles.

Attleboro 69, New Bedford 68 — Senior Bryant Ciccio nailed the game-tying 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining for the Bombardiers (9-2) and hit the winning free throw with 1.2 seconds remaining to survive the efforts of the Whalers. Senior Qualeem Charles added 23 points and 8 rebounds in the win.

Brooks 77, Beaver Country Day 51 — Junior George Smith scored 24 points to lead the Bishops (10-1) over the Mariners in the BABC Prep Classic at Cathedral High.

Duxbury 61, Silver Lake 52 — The Dragons (2-9) closed the game with a 23-7 fourth-quarter run to pull out the Patriot League victory. Tim Landolfi had a team-leading 15 points, Cam Reagan and Joe Cavallo added 12, and Will Massingham scored 11.

North Reading 77, Masconomet 60 — Cody Cannalonga led the Hornets (5-7) with 19 points against the host Chieftains.

Somerville 65, Medford 47 — Sam Peixoto, a 6-foot-6-inch senior, dominated the paint with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 blocked shots to lift the Highlanders (4-5) over the Mustangs in the Tufts Classic. Senior Jelanie Hale, junior Owen Thompson, and sophomore Marcos Montiel had 11 points apiece in the victory.

Westford 80, Chelmsford 70 — The Grey Ghosts were led by seniors Aryah Purandare (24 points), Jake Barisano (14 points, 5 assists), and Declan Morse (10 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals).

Girls’ gymnastics

Plymouth South/Plymouth North 132.350, Hingham 130.9 — Allison Whitelaw won the floor (9.0) and was second on the bars (8.6) behind teammate Brooke Reardon (9.0) to pace Plymouth to the win at Tumble Time Gymnastics.

Girls’ hockey

Arlington Catholic 4, Bishop Fenwick/Essex Tech 0 — Sophomore Maggie Milne recorded three goals and an assist to propel the Cougars (8-6) to a win over the Crusaders. Sophomore goalie Emily Moran earned the shutout for AC.

Coed swimming

Bishop Fenwick 90, Matignon 75 — Bishop Fenwick finished first place in seven of the 11 swim events. Fenwick’s Meredith Yuhasz qualified for the D2 States in the 200-yard freestyle.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.