When asked why his team was so motivated to win for him, DelleChiaie looked down and paused.

After the North Andover girls’ track and field team was handed the first-place trophy for winning the Division 2 James Kalperis Indoor Relays for the second consecutive year Sunday, the girls immediately handed it to their coach, Rick DelleChiaie.

“My mother [Amy] died last week,” DelleChiaie said with his voice quivering and tears starting to fill his eyes. “The funeral was last Saturday. They kind of pulled together because of that.”

As the team celebrated winning the relay for the fifth time in the last seven years, there were the usual screams of joy and photos with the trophy, but there were also solemn hugs with their beloved coach.

“Dell is the best coach I have ever had,” said senior Katie Sullivan, who was part of the 4x400 team that took first place. “He is always positive. He always makes me better. I have never had a coach that has pushed me and gave the motivation to show me what I can do and how much potential I have. He is the best.”

The Scarlet Knights say it is rare to see emotion from their coach, but through watery eyes DelleChiaie spoke about his team.

“It’s unbelievable the love they have given me the last week,” Dellechiaie said. “It has been great. I was away from them for a week prior to that and the captains stepped up and led the team. This is a meet we key on and they came through today. Absolutely came through.”

The North Andover boys also got gold in Division 2, winning with 60 points for the fifth time in the past six years.

In Division 3, Stoughton won the indoor relays for the first time, while Hopkinton was victorious on the girls’ side.

The final 800 meters of the Division 3 1,600 sprint medley featured some of the best runners in the state with Makayla Paige of Tewksbury, Nicole Anderson of Billerica, Emma Sullivan of Shepard Hill, and Schuyler Gooley from Hopkinton all running the last leg of the race. Despite the stiff competition, Paige turned in the best performance of the day. She received the baton with Tewksbury in last place, but caught up to the lead pack with two laps to go. On the final turn, Paige made a move to gain and hold the lead, running the four laps in 2:06.1, which was seven seconds ahead of the next closest runner.

“It was all going well the first two laps, so why not go for it now,” Paige said. . . . “I didn’t realize [I had the lead]. I thought Nicole was going to come up on me right there.”

There were more great performances in the 4x50 yard shuttle hurdles with the Hopkinton girls’ team (29.72) and Stoughton boys’ team (26.15) both breaking meet records. In addition, the North Attleboro girls’ long jump team broke a meet and all-division record with a total mark of 15.48 meters.

From left, Tewksbury's Makayla Paige, Jame Constantine, Corrina Baron, and Emma Jensen won the 1,600-meter sprint medley at the MSTCA Division 3 Relays. JOHN HAND for the Globe

The Hopkinton girls won the Division 3 title at the MSTCA Relays at the Reggie Lewis Center. JOHN HAND for the Globe

North Andover girls' indoor track coach Rick DelleChiaie raised the trophy after the Scarlet Knights won the MSTCA Division 2 title. JOHN HAND

John Hand can be reached at john.hand@globe.com.