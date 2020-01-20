PEMBROKE — The 11th annual Green Cup between the Marshfield and Duxbury boys’ hockey teams featured two netminders at different stages of their development.
Steve Pisani, a senior, had already backstopped Duxbury to a Division 1 state title last winter, while Aidan Healey, a junior, is in his first season as a starter for Marshfield.
The difference in their pedigrees was negligible in the rivalry game Monday afternoon at Hobomock Arena, each goalie pitching a shutout for their respective team in a 0-0 tie at the end of regulation.
For purposes of awarding the Green Cup, however, Duxbury prevailed in a shootout on a strike from senior Ben Cheney. The Dragons (5-2-3), who also won last year’s event, now lead the all-time series, 6-5.
“We’re built from [Pisani] out,” Duxbury coach John Blake said. “He’s our backbone. He’s the one that’s going to give us a lift and get us through a game like this when we’re not doing much up front.”
Pisani made 38 saves for the Dragons. Healey turned aside 21 shots for the Rams (3-3-4), earning the first shutout of his career in the process.
This year’s charitable cause for the Green Cup was pediatric brain cancer, which Marshfield selected as the home team — two families in town are currently stricken with the disease. One of those afflicted is 7-year-old Danny Sheehan, whom the boys’ hockey team has adopted as an unofficial member of their squad this season.
“It’s a very worthy cause for some great families,” Marshfield coach Dan Connolly said.
