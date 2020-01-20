The difference in their pedigrees was negligible in the rivalry game Monday afternoon at Hobomock Arena, each goalie pitching a shutout for their respective team in a 0-0 tie at the end of regulation.

Steve Pisani, a senior, had already backstopped Duxbury to a Division 1 state title last winter, while Aidan Healey, a junior, is in his first season as a starter for Marshfield.

PEMBROKE — The 11th annual Green Cup between the Marshfield and Duxbury boys’ hockey teams featured two netminders at different stages of their development.

For purposes of awarding the Green Cup, however, Duxbury prevailed in a shootout on a strike from senior Ben Cheney. The Dragons (5-2-3), who also won last year’s event, now lead the all-time series, 6-5.

“We’re built from [Pisani] out,” Duxbury coach John Blake said. “He’s our backbone. He’s the one that’s going to give us a lift and get us through a game like this when we’re not doing much up front.”

Pisani made 38 saves for the Dragons. Healey turned aside 21 shots for the Rams (3-3-4), earning the first shutout of his career in the process.

This year’s charitable cause for the Green Cup was pediatric brain cancer, which Marshfield selected as the home team — two families in town are currently stricken with the disease. One of those afflicted is 7-year-old Danny Sheehan, whom the boys’ hockey team has adopted as an unofficial member of their squad this season.

“It’s a very worthy cause for some great families,” Marshfield coach Dan Connolly said.

