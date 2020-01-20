Nick Fantom, Norwell — A prolific scoring guard, Fantom continued his strong senior campaign, scoring 21 points in Tuesday’s 61-41 win over Mashpee before pouring in 43 points in a 76-59 South Shore League win at Cohasset. ‘

Ray Bosquet, Cristo Rey — The junior forward scored a game-high 21 points in a 74-45 win over Saint Joseph Prep on Tuesday and then erupted for 30 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 steals in Friday’s 77-62 victory over Fenway.

Top performances from EMass boys’ basketball players in the past week:

Kurtis Henderson, Catholic Memorial — The Brockton resident averaged 30 points in a pair of Catholic Conference wins over St. John’s Prep (76-53) and BC High (62-50) this week. In the victory over Prep, he became the 13th Knights player to join the 1,000-point club.

Advertisement

Khalil Lofton, Newton North — With starting point guard Tommy Andreae out sick, Lofton stepped up with 33 points and 7 assists in wins over Milton (71-62, OT) and Needham (59-45).

Marcus Montagnino, Gloucester — The reigning Northeastern Conference South MVP recorded his 1,000th point on Friday in a 24-point, 19-rebound performance in a 53-48 victory against Saugus.

Gabriel Zorilla and Brandon Goris, Lawrence — The senior duo was at the heart of narrow wins over Andover (67-63) and Central Catholic (76-66). Zorilla combined for 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 blocks while Goris added 24 points, 20 rebounds, 14 assists, and 11 steals in the wins.

Matt Doherty

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.