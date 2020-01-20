The 6-foot-6 center was dominant inside as the 12th-ranked Falcons stopped No. 3 TechBoston, the defending Division 2 state champion, with a 77-59 victory Monday afternoon in the BABC Holiday Classic at Cathedral High School.

What did it take to halt TechBoston’s 24-game winning streak?

Smith joined was offensively by senior Leon Williams (19 points, 9 assists) and sophomore Cooper Wright (17 points) as Cambridge was in full command from the opening tip – leading by as many as 31 points.

“For us, this is a very big win from the standpoint of starting the second half of the season. To be able to start like that is good and we are happy about that,” said Cambridge coach Lance Dottin.

The Falcons (9-2) flew out to an early advantage thanks to a solid opening quarter from Williams. The senior guard recorded 8 points in the opening eight minutes of the game, including a steal and a two-handed slam to put his team in front 22-13 with just over a minute left in the first.

The lead grew to double digits quickly in the second quarter, and a three-point play from Wright increased the advantage to 17, 34-17, midway through.

TechBoston (7-1) pulled within 15 points right before the halftime buzzer, but Cambridge increased its lead to 31 points in the third quarter as the 6-foot-6 Smith began to dominate inside the paint.

The Bears’ full-court pressure forced numerous turnovers in the fourth, allowing TechBoston on multiple occasions to reduce the deficit to 15 again, but were unable to get it within single digits. TechBoston did lose on Jan. 7, but the 77-53 defeat was an MIAA Endowment game.

Williams put an exclamation point on the game with his second dunk of the day with only seconds remaining.

Bishop Connolly 83, Diman 66 — Senior AJ Sousa scored 24 points to lead the Cougars (7-1).

Dover-Sherborn 68, Bellingham 42 — Senior Kirby Ryan scored 12 points, all from beyond the 3-point arc, to lead the Raiders (3-8).

Everett 56, Snowden 48 — The No. 10 Tide (8-2) used a relentless defensive effort, forcing 29 turnovers in the BABC Classic at Cathedral High. Junior Franky Aubourg led the way with 10 points and had five steals and six rebounds. Off the bench, junior Paulo Rodrigues only had four points but collected seven total steals.

Reading 46, Winchester 44 — Freshman Jesse Doherty netted 16 points for the Rockets (4-5).

St. John’s Prep 78, OBryant 48 — Freshman Rollie Castineyra netted a game-high 23 points, splashing five 3-pointers as the Eagles (7-4) jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in the BABC Tournament at Cathedral. Castineyra scored 18 point in the first half to spark Prep to a 45-22 cushion at the break.

Girls’ basketball

Attleboro 63, Durfee 35 — Lillian Froio scored a career-high 22 points and Nyah Thomas added 17 as the Bombardiers (5-7) cruised past the Hilltoppers.

Cambridge 52, Lowell 47 — Sophomore Sophia Vital and junior Kizziah Russ each scored 19 points to lead the No. 15 Falcons (10-2) over the Red Raiders.

Fontbonne 43, Cardinal Spellman 25 — Freshman Tania Hendricks recorded her first career double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds to help the Ducks (7-4) win against the Cardinals.

Matignon 67, Maimonides 64 — Senior Emma Found (25 points) hit a game-winning 3-point shot with 0.7 seconds remaining to help the Warriors (9-1) edge out the M-Cats. Olivia Found scored 22 points while Olivia Domingos added 12 points to help the Warriors claim their ninth win of the season.

Pentucket 38, Newburyport 30 — Junior Mackenzie Currie (18 points, 10 rebounds) and senior Angelica Hurley (11 points, 10 rebounds) each notched double-doubles for the No. 10 Sachems (10-1).

Reading 40, Winchester 27 — Nakeya Carr scored 14 points for the Rockets (5-6) as they defeat the Sachems on the road.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 64, Weymouth 34 — Sophomore Ava Foley (18 points) and senior Kristin Barrett (16 points) guided the Cougars (8-2) to the win over the Wildcats (2-9).

Winthrop 61, Revere 40 — Maura Dorr scored 23 points and collected 11 rebounds to lift the Vikings (7-3) over the Patriots.

Boys’ hockey

Arlington 2, Pope Francis 2 — Anthony Messuri scored the tying goal with 3:39 left for the No. 3 Spy Ponders (7-1-2), who were dealt their lone loss of the season to Pope Francis on Dec. 23. Brendan Pigott also scored for hosts Arlington, while Matthew Pelletier and Ryan Leonard had the goals for the No. 5 Cardinals (5-3-2).

Brookline 9, Middleborough 4 — Grayson Badger highlighted the high-scoring contest with three goals and one assist for the The Warriors (7-5). Braydon Lewis added two goals and Colin Finnegan recorded a goal and two assists for Brookline.

Cambridge 12, Saugus 2 — Thomas McGaffigan became Cambridge’s all-time leading scorer with 108 points, and Jason Sieniewicz made 15 saves in his first varsity game as the Falcons (9-1-3) qualified for the postseason.

Marshfield 0, Duxbury 0 — Steve Pisani made 39 saves as the Dragons (5-2-3) earned the shootout win in the Green Cup. The game will be recorded as a tie for MIAA seeding purposes.

Masconomet 5, Beverly 2 — Senior captain Shawn Callahan had two goals and an assist for the Chieftains (9-2).

North Quincy 4, Norwell 4 — Norwell (5-2-3) erased a two-goal deficit in the third period to earn the tie. Colby Baker, Matt Ward, Harry Reed and Sam Fettucia scored for the Clippers.

Quincy 4, Southeastern/B-P/WB 0 — Senior captain Brendan Bailey tallied two goals and Danny Freeman stopped all 18 shots he faced in a shutout win for the Presidents (2-6-2).

St. Johns (Shrewsbury) 3, Austin Prep 1 — Griffin Burns scored twice and Ryan Dailida made 20 saves for the Pioneers (5-4-3) at New England Sports Center in Marlborough.

Waltham 6, Falmouth 3 — Senior Brian McNamara had a goal and two assists for the Hawks (8-3).

Wareham/Carver 7, Mashpee/Monomoy 2 — Quirino DoCanto and James L’Heureux each had a hat trick to lead the Vikings (6-4-1).

Whitman-Hanson 8, Rockland 1 — Matt Solar scored twice, Chris Ross tallied his first varsity goal, and Jack Allen had three assists for the Panthers (8-3).

Wilmington 8, Pentucket 1 — Derek Gallucci scored two goals as the Wildcats (6-5-1) surged past the .

Xaverian 3, Central Catholic 1 — Matt Ryan tallied a pair of goals for the top-ranked Hawks (7-2-3) at the Canton IceHouse.

Taunton 7, Durfee 0 — Connor McGrath registered two goals and two assists to lead the Tigers (4-6-1) to a shutout win over the Hilltoppers. Loran Corcoran scored two goals while Mike Albert recorded a goal and two assists in the win.

Bedford 3, Marblehead 1 — James Demeo scored twice and Anthony Incerto added an empty-netter to ice the nonleague victory for the Buccaneers (8-1-2).

Girls’ hockey

Duxbury 7, Marshfield 1 — Senior Molly Duvall and junior Ani Flaherty each scored twice for the Dragons in a win over the Rams in the Green Cup at Hobomock Arena. Mae Pittenger, Ava Rabeni and Maddie Greenstein also scored for Duxbury (5-4-1), which has won five straight over Marshfield (0-8-1) in Green Cup play, the six goals representing its largest margin of victory. Maisey Carroll had the lone goal for the Rams.

Austin Prep 3, Franklin 1 — Isabel Hulse, Frankie Frelick, and Gianna DeFilippo all scored for the third-ranked Cougars (6-0-2) at Stoneham Arena.

Peabody 2, Masconomet 2 — Lauren Dillon helped the Chieftains rally from a two-goal deficit to tie the game in the third period against the Tanners with her first career goal.

Waltham 3, Newton North/Newton South 0 — Isla MacPherson, Anjalisa Caceda, Isabella Babstock scored goals for the Hawks (6-2-3).

Westwood 5, Medfield/Norton 3 — Hannah Blomquist recorded two goals and two assists to propel the Wolverines (9-3) to victory. Emma Conway and Abby Crowley each recorded a goal and an assist for the Wolverines.

